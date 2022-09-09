Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
McFarland Library opens five days a week, with daily activities planned
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Big news, the Kern County Library is extending its hours. The McFarland library branch has new hours and activities planned for kids and adults to participate in throughout the week. The library is open five days a week, Monday through Friday, 11-6 p.m. beginning September...
Bakersfield Now
California launches abortion website for people inside and outside the state
California launched a new website called Abortion.ca.gov to provide people with information about how, where, and when to access abortion services. The site is available for Californians as well as people outside the state. As other states outlaw fundamental reproductive health care and criminalize doctors and patients, Governor Gavin Newsom...
Bakersfield Now
STUDY: Prop. 30 would reduce megafires in CA
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "Make no doubt about this, wildfires is probably one of the biggest reasons for our air quality in California today," Tim Edwards, President for CAL FIRE Local 2881, said. Edwards is also the President for the board for the Wildfire Conservancy, the foundation that did...
