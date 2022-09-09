Read full article on original website
Trump chief of staff used book on president’s mental health as White House guide
John Kelly secretly consulted The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, according to new book by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser
Americans learn skills to survive the climate crisis – in a wilderness course
Societal breakdown has not arrived, but the contours of such a collapse aren’t too hard to imagine – which is why some are taking part in a survival course
Christians in the US could be a minority group by 2070, study finds
All four of the Pew Research Center’s scenarios showed the Christian share of the population shrinking and the number of non-believers rising
