Norman, OK

KFDM-TV

Four Police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of Oath Keepers, report says

Sept. 7, 2022 — (The title of this story has been edited for length.) More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Sabine Pilots donate airboats to Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Sabine Pilots held a dedication Tuesday for airboats the organization is donating to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation. They were donated to support law enforcement and assist TPWD in responding to natural disasters. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan posted the information and pictures on...
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions - even in Texas

Sept. 2, 2022 — The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it will provide abortions for veterans and their beneficiaries as medically necessary or in cases of rape or incest. The VA said it plans to provide abortions across the entire nation — including states, such as Texas, that...
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Show Us Something Good!

TEXAS — Have a photo or video that makes you smile? Let us see!. It could be a pretty rainbow, and act of kindness, a heartfelt back to school reunion, or your pet just being adorable. Share your favorite moments. Send us your photos or videos and you might...
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Texas Republicans trying to sell school choice measures, rural conservatives aren't buying

Aug. 8, 2022 — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits Anastasia's Tiny Pupps

TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited Anastasia's Tiny Pupps, a breeder that specializes in chihuahuas. For more information and to stay up-to-date, watch the Morning Show and follow our social media:
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

United States Postal Services prepares for a busy season of holiday deliveries

TEXAS — The United States Postal Service shares the crucial investments made in preparation for the holiday season. Everything from employees to technology and training, USPS hopes for a successful holiday mailing and shipping season. USPS released the following statements. Holiday season preparedness reflects strategic investments and operational precision...
TEXAS STATE

