Southern CT State University College of Health & Human Services: Training the Health Care Workforce of the Future
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – It said that interprofessional collaboration in health care is crucial to successful patient outcomes. This is why at Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU), students are taught this early on. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko met with Dr. Sandy Bulmer, Dean of the College of...
Hartford HealthCare to hold virtual celebration for cancer survivors
(WTNH) — There are plenty of reasons to celebrate cancer survivors, and the numbers keep growing. The director of the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center at Hartford Healthcare Dr. Andy Salner joined News 8 to talk about the upcoming virtual event called Celebrate Life!. The guest speaker is...
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Joel Malin – Robot-Assisted Orthopedic Surgery
What advantages does this kind of surgery offer to patients?. How long has Robot-Assisted orthopedic surgery existed?. How long is the typical Robot-Assisted Orthopedic Surgery procedure compared with traditional surgery?. What about the recovery time?. What should we know about your team at Bridgeport Hospital?
Paws for Ukraine: Simsbury artist raises funds for animals in war-torn country
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Artist Katherine Ryan is hard at work, always making soap in her Simsbury kitchen. “It’s a vegan, paraffin-free soap base,” she said. “Then I add my fragrance. Today, it’s Apple Cider Donut.”. But her work isn’t just a craft project. It’s...
Recreational marijuana sales in Bristol stir debate
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of Bristol is preparing plans for recreational marijuana sales but not all residents are happy about it. Neighbors packed the room at the Bristol Public Library last week for a public hearing held by the Ordinance Committee. The topic at hand was how will the city regulate retail sales, but most residents were more vocal about marijuana itself.
Upcoming flu season could be a tough one
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A warning from experts: this coming flu season in the U.S. could be a tough one. What they’re seeing in Australia could spell trouble, especially amid COVID-19. Dr. Andrew Wong, a primary care physician with Hartford HealthCare Medical Group discusses the upcoming flu...
Why have the tropics been quiet?
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl. That is it so far for the 2022 hurricane season out here in the Atlantic. Now September 11th marks the peak day for hurricane season so technically today we are over the hump. So where do we stand?. The...
Music in CT: Styx, Alice Cooper to take the stage
Conn. (WTNH) — This week is all about rock & roll as the legends of Styx and Alice Cooper take the stage in Connecticut. See the full list of artists rockin’ out across the state this week below:. Monday, September 12 — Sunday, September 18. Outlaw Festival...
Bristol police investigating multiple crime scenes after reports of shots fired
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating multiple crime scenes after several 911 calls reported hearing shots fired in Bristol on Monday night. Bristol police reported they received multiple 911 calls that reported shots being fired in the vicinity of King Street near Broad Street. Police said moments later,...
Aces beat Sun 85-71, take 2-0 series lead in WNBA Finals
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 85-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. The Aces are now one victory away from the franchise’s first championship...
Police search for suspect in Waterbury’s latest homicide
Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man outside a restaurant in Waterbury early Thursday morning — the city's third homicide in less than a week.
