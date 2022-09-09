Read full article on original website
Related
KFOX 14
Scammers steal $34,000, trick woman with her own bank information
TULARE, Calif. (TND) — Scammers are trying a new, sophisticated game and stealing tens of thousands of dollars from people. One California woman told KMPH she was hit by the scam. Faith Lee said the scammers called her phone and claimed to be the fraud department at Wells Fargo.
KFOX 14
El Paso health officials advise community to get an STD health screening
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) is urging residents, especially pregnant women, to seek sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) health screenings to protect their and their newborns’ health. New data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that reported annual...
KFOX 14
Hundreds of people, homes in danger as Wash. state wildfire grows to 7,600 acres
SKYKOMISH, Wash. (KOMO) — The Bolt Creek wildfire in Washington state has grown to an estimated 7,600 acres and has prompted evacuations for hundreds of homes along US 2, according to Snohomish County fire officials. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to...
KFOX 14
Man in custody following SWAT situation in Doña Ana County
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is in custody following a SWAT situation. The SWAT situation in the 5000 block of Clavel Street in Doña Ana County started around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and ended around 11:30 a.m. Doña Ana Elementary School which is nearby was...
Comments / 0