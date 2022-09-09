ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KFOX 14

El Paso health officials advise community to get an STD health screening

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) is urging residents, especially pregnant women, to seek sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) health screenings to protect their and their newborns’ health. New data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that reported annual...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man in custody following SWAT situation in Doña Ana County

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is in custody following a SWAT situation. The SWAT situation in the 5000 block of Clavel Street in Doña Ana County started around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and ended around 11:30 a.m. Doña Ana Elementary School which is nearby was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy