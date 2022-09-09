Read full article on original website
thecountrycook.net
Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies
Bring back the nostalgia of your childhood with these Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies. Easy and tasty ingredients help these cookies come together quickly and will remind you of a simpler time!. A CLASSIC PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE. One thing that I miss about being in school is some of the...
leitesculinaria.com
3 Ingredient Condensed Milk Cookies
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. Yes, it’s true! These condensed milk cookies are made with only 3 ingredients – butter, flour, and sweetened condensed milk. Although they’re tasty on their own, they’re even better with a layer of jam or Nutella sandwiched between them.
thecountrycook.net
Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough
Full of chocolate and cookies, this Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough is super easy, is quick to make and is absolutely irresistible!. If you grew up as a kid trying to grab bites of cookie dough when your mom was making cookies, then you are absolutely like me! Trust me when I say you will not be able to resist this Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough. No lie, I could eat this with a shovel! Ha! I'm a huge sucker for chocolate and when you add in Oreos, it just really puts it over the top. If you want a safe and delicious way to eat cookie dough, then you need to make this Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough recipe!
One Green Planet
Easy Dark Chocolate Almond Freezer Fudge [Vegan]
1/4 cup vegan chocolate chips, melted (dark or semi-sweet) Pinch of flaky sea salt, for topping (optional) Shredded coconut, for topping (optional) Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper, making sure there's enough hanging on each side to pull out the fudge later. Chop...
Keto-Friendly Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Fat Bomb Recipe
Keto Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Fat Bombs are perfect for any occasion. Even when you are on a strict keto diet, feel satisfied with these frozen treats!. These fat bombs take 15 minutes to prepare and 1 hour 15 minutes to chill. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHOCOLATE CHIP BANANA OATMEAL COOKIES
Chocolate Chip Banana Oatmeal Cookies made with ripe bananas, old-fashioned oats & chocolate chips for a loaded breakfast cookie everyone enjoys!. This banana oatmeal cookie is made with ripe bananas, delicious brown sugar, hearty oats and sweet chocolate chips. These oatmeal banana chocolate chip cookies are a delightful treat for many occasions and they are incredibly simple to make as well!
One Green Planet
Tahini Caramel Bars [Vegan]
3 tablespoons (45 ml) avocado or melted coconut oil. 1/4 cup (60 g) tahini or tigernut butter for an AIP substitute. 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (alcohol-free for AIP) 1/3 cup (58 g) chopped dark chocolate (Paleo-friendly; 85% cacao and above recommended) (see AIP notes) 1 tablespoon (15 ml) coconut oil.
Eggnog Cheesecake
There's a lot to love about this Eggnog Cheesecake, especially if the creamy, sweet drink is one of your holiday favorites. The filling is made with actual eggnog, as well as fragrant vanilla extract, ground nutmeg, and light brown sugar to really drive the flavor home. A crispy gingersnap and pecan crust makes it even more festive, as does the boozy whipped cream topping. Baking the cheesecake first at a higher temperature before reducing the heat allows the outside of the cake to set and the inside to cook slowly, ensuring a crispy crust with a creamy filling without having to use a water bath while baking. If you'd like, you can make the cake in advance, freeze it, and then thaw it in the fridge the night before you want to enjoy it (just hold the whipped cream until right before you serve).
thespruceeats.com
Chocolate Cupcakes
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Everyone needs a simple, yet indulgent chocolate cupcake recipe in their back pocket. They can make any occasion feel special, whether baking for a late-night quick fix or as the designated dessert person at the potluck. This recipe is designed to deliver all the feels with pantry staples you most likely already have on hand (plus, some easy substitutes for the ones you don't).
recipesgram.com
Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake
A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
One Green Planet
No Bake Walnut Brownies [Vegan]
1/4 cups almond butter or other raw nut/seed butter. In a food processor combine the dry ingredients and pulse. Add the wet ingredients and blend to combine. The mix should stick together in the food processor, but not be so moist it forms a ball. If you think it needs more liquid, add 1 tsp at a time, process and add more if needed.
recipesgram.com
Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting
This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
princesspinkygirl.com
Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies
A soft Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies recipe begins with a homemade buttery graham cracker cookie base that surrounds a silky smooth cheesecake center, all filled with pumpkin spice and warm flavors of fall. These sweet treats are quick and easy to prepare using pantry staple ingredients that bake into the moistest,...
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls
These Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls are surprisingly simple to make! It makes the perfect amount for your whole family. Tender and gooey!. No oven necessary! I know a lot of people who don't even use their oven anymore now that they have an air fryer. I've had a lot of fun creating these air fryer recipes that would traditionally be made in the oven - like these Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls! Now don't think for a second that making these in the air fryer makes them any different. They are still as tasty and fluffy as if you'd baked them. Top them off with some glaze and you have yourself the perfect cinnamon roll! If you are looking for new ways to utilize your air fryer, you have to make this Air Fryer Cinnamon Roll recipe.
Epicurious
Simple Bread Pudding With Melted Ice Cream Sauce
Active Time 20 minutes Total Time 1 hour 5 minutes, plus cooling time. Bread pudding is a delicious and satisfying way to use up. , but it’s also an easy, crowd-pleasing dessert that’s worth making for a special occasion. I keep things simple here with brioche and a custard that’s gently spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg. Challah would also be a great option. The best bread for bread pudding is soft and tender—avoid using hearty sourdough or dense rye breads.
Bon Appétit
Chocolate Pecan Pie With Chantilly Cream
This recipe for silky, crunchy chocolate pecan pie is the secret to appeasing each and every one of your potluck guests. Pastry chef Liana Sinclair of Supperland in Charlotte, North Carolina—one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022—finds the traditional version of the Southern classic a tad sweet, so she keeps her rendition in check with the savory deep and bittersweet notes of chocolate in three ways. First, she adds Dutch cocoa powder to the flaky, buttery pie shell. Next, she tosses semisweet chocolate wafers into the unbaked pie crust before laying on the pecans and pouring the pie filling over the lot. Finally, Sinclair gilds her baked pie with a chantilly (a fancy word for whipped cream) that’s enriched with melted chocolate and a splash of bourbon. Feel free to swap out the spirit for hazelnut liqueur if you’re a Nutella lover or spiced rum when the holidays roll around—or, if you don’t keep alcohol around, swap it out for 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract. Classic pecan pie? You’ve got some competition.
