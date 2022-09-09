There's a lot to love about this Eggnog Cheesecake, especially if the creamy, sweet drink is one of your holiday favorites. The filling is made with actual eggnog, as well as fragrant vanilla extract, ground nutmeg, and light brown sugar to really drive the flavor home. A crispy gingersnap and pecan crust makes it even more festive, as does the boozy whipped cream topping. Baking the cheesecake first at a higher temperature before reducing the heat allows the outside of the cake to set and the inside to cook slowly, ensuring a crispy crust with a creamy filling without having to use a water bath while baking. If you'd like, you can make the cake in advance, freeze it, and then thaw it in the fridge the night before you want to enjoy it (just hold the whipped cream until right before you serve).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO