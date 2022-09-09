ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Harvest moon over the NJ shore: Take the best photos

Did you see that big beautiful full moon last Saturday night?. After I left the Jersey Pizza Joints Pizza Crawl I went to visit my old Union City friends Ray and Lisa Amato in Ortley Beach, and in the middle of the conversation we had to stop talking because we were overwhelmed by the full moon over the ocean which we watched from their back porch balcony.
UNION CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Only True New Jersey Locals Can Pronounce These 10 Town Names

Don't call yourself a local unless you know how to pronounce these places. New Jersey has a rich and interesting history. Many of our town names and other places come from Native American words, are named for historical figures, or are named for their location (take the easy-to-say Seaside, for example).
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

Beware of black bear in South Jersey

There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Wow! How to Survive a Bear Attack in New Jersey

The largest land mammal in New Jersey is the bear, in fact, the "black" bear is the most common bear in the Garden State. According to the New Herald, Black Bears have been reported in most of New Jersey except for some "coastal towns along the Delaware Bay, South Jersey and along the Hudson River."
ANIMALS
New Jersey 101.5

Interested in farming in NJ? Rutgers has a beginners program

That’s the name of a three-year beginner’s farming training program that launched in May 2021 at the Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station last year. The goal of the program is to provide a path for people who are interested in becoming farmers or who are already new and beginner farmers, to either start or expand their farm business, and be successful in New Jersey.
AGRICULTURE
Travel Maven

This Fascinating New Jersey Ghost Town Will Bring You Back in Time

Back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, New Jersey was once a bustling center for mills and mining towns. As technology and industry shifted, the need for these fields decreased dramatically and in turn, many towns and communities became abandoned. In the 21st century, many of these places still sit vacant today. Frozen in time, these communities are actually some of the most fascinating places to explore here in the Garden State. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most infamous ghost towns in western New Jersey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Seafood eatery known for lobster rolls expanding in N.J.

Seafood lovers are in for a treat as Mystic Lobster Roll Company is planning to open up another New Jersey spot. The eatery known for its lobster rolls will make its way to Cranford. Mystic Lobster Roll is opening at 101 Miln St., according to an announcement from Downtown Cranford’s...
CRANFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Rural Phillipsburg, NJ, imposes strict teen curfew

Rowdy and violent incidents involving teenagers has prompted a zero tolerance curfew in Phillipsburg. The Phillipsburg Police Department posted details of the new curfew to Facebook this week. Children under the age of 18 are not allowed out between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The new ordinance specifies "public streets,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ gun club treasurer charged with stealing thousands in cash

PLUMSTED — The treasurer of an Ocean County gun club stole dues paid by members and used it for himself, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Billhimer said Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood collected the dues as part of his responsibilities and paid the club's bills. Instead, Weber allegedly pocketed approximately $4,000 between July 2017 and January 2021 and used the money for personal needs.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
Comments / 0

