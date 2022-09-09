Read full article on original website
Harvest moon over the NJ shore: Take the best photos
Did you see that big beautiful full moon last Saturday night?. After I left the Jersey Pizza Joints Pizza Crawl I went to visit my old Union City friends Ray and Lisa Amato in Ortley Beach, and in the middle of the conversation we had to stop talking because we were overwhelmed by the full moon over the ocean which we watched from their back porch balcony.
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
Only True New Jersey Locals Can Pronounce These 10 Town Names
Don't call yourself a local unless you know how to pronounce these places. New Jersey has a rich and interesting history. Many of our town names and other places come from Native American words, are named for historical figures, or are named for their location (take the easy-to-say Seaside, for example).
Holocaust-era cattle car exhibition making its way through NJ
LONG BRANCH — An interactive, educational experience dubbed the "Hate Ends Now" tour will be at The Chabad of The Shore on Thursday — after a few other stops in Monmouth County. The harrowing exhibit to commemorate the real atrocities of the Holocaust features "The Cattle Car: Stepping...
Beware of black bear in South Jersey
There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
You will be able to buy David Bradley chocolates at a mall in NJ
I LOVE David Bradley Chocolatier. I was just there to get a thank you gift for a neighbor and new home gift for another friend and, of course, a treat for myself. If you have an occasion coming up, they have the perfect gift for it. David Bradley Chocolatier, headquartered...
Join us to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Dennis & Judi Show in NJ
It’s hard to believe that 25 years ago I stepped into the offices of New Jersey 101.5 and met Dennis for the first time. To commemorate this, we wanna party!!!. Our first celebration was such a memorable event and many of you called in and wrote to say you missed out because we sold out so quickly. Well, we don’t like to let our fans down.
Wow! How to Survive a Bear Attack in New Jersey
The largest land mammal in New Jersey is the bear, in fact, the "black" bear is the most common bear in the Garden State. According to the New Herald, Black Bears have been reported in most of New Jersey except for some "coastal towns along the Delaware Bay, South Jersey and along the Hudson River."
Interested in farming in NJ? Rutgers has a beginners program
That’s the name of a three-year beginner’s farming training program that launched in May 2021 at the Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station last year. The goal of the program is to provide a path for people who are interested in becoming farmers or who are already new and beginner farmers, to either start or expand their farm business, and be successful in New Jersey.
This Fascinating New Jersey Ghost Town Will Bring You Back in Time
Back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, New Jersey was once a bustling center for mills and mining towns. As technology and industry shifted, the need for these fields decreased dramatically and in turn, many towns and communities became abandoned. In the 21st century, many of these places still sit vacant today. Frozen in time, these communities are actually some of the most fascinating places to explore here in the Garden State. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most infamous ghost towns in western New Jersey.
Seafood eatery known for lobster rolls expanding in N.J.
Seafood lovers are in for a treat as Mystic Lobster Roll Company is planning to open up another New Jersey spot. The eatery known for its lobster rolls will make its way to Cranford. Mystic Lobster Roll is opening at 101 Miln St., according to an announcement from Downtown Cranford’s...
Rural Phillipsburg, NJ, imposes strict teen curfew
Rowdy and violent incidents involving teenagers has prompted a zero tolerance curfew in Phillipsburg. The Phillipsburg Police Department posted details of the new curfew to Facebook this week. Children under the age of 18 are not allowed out between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The new ordinance specifies "public streets,...
It would be Chick-fil-A’s pleasure to kill summer (Opinion)
It’s still summer. The first day of fall is September 22. Can someone please tell Chick-fil-A and for that matter every other food establishment in New Jersey that? I’m about to. In fact, “it would be my pleasure.”. They are introducing a new milkshake flavor. It’s the...
NJ gun club treasurer charged with stealing thousands in cash
PLUMSTED — The treasurer of an Ocean County gun club stole dues paid by members and used it for himself, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Billhimer said Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood collected the dues as part of his responsibilities and paid the club's bills. Instead, Weber allegedly pocketed approximately $4,000 between July 2017 and January 2021 and used the money for personal needs.
Another town OKs cannabis shop amid NJ backlog for retail marijuana permits
NEWTON — A Sussex County municipality is moving forward with local approvals for a retail cannabis shop, even as the state continues to lag on allowing any “legal weed” sales beyond expansions of medical dispensaries. In Newton, an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 117 Water St. has gotten...
Too many reusable bags? Here’s what to do in New Jersey
If your trunk is full of reusable bags, you can put them to good use in New Jersey. Ever since New Jersey's enacted its plastic bag ban, many New Jersey 101.5 listeners have complained about having too many of the reusable bags and not knowing what to do with them.
Legendary Carnegie Diner & Café opens first New Jersey location
The Carnegie Diner & Café, whose flagship location is in Manhattan near Carnegie Hall, now has a New Jersey location, too. It’s located in the Harmon Meadow shopping center in Secaucus. According to JerseyDigs.com, the restaurant is 6,600 square feet and will seat 199 people for breakfast, lunch,...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/14
10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph) 8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.
Lobster Restaurant To Potentially Open New Spot in Morrisville, Their Third in Bucks County
A popular seafood chain might be opening this their third Bucks County location in Morrisville, bringing more lobster rolls to the area. Chris Rollins wrote about the new eatery for 94.5 PST. La La Lobster, a chain with locations in Yardley and Doylestown, will potentially be opening another spot in...
Stray voltage in your backyard pool is an annoying NJ problem
The story of a Brick family who is having a problem with stray voltage in their backyard pool. It made me remember the nightmare that we had suffered. The Volk family has been having this issue since putting up their above-ground pool this past summer. They have to walk carefully...
