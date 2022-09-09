Read full article on original website
Take a closer look at Russian oligarch's $700 million superyacht that is one of the largest in the world
The yacht was once docked in New York and was recently spotted in Turkish waters.
U.S. Uncovered Putin's Secret Plans for Ukraine War: Report
President Joe Biden was first briefed on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine last fall, according to a new report.
Russian Officials Propose Overthrowing Putin, Charging Him With Treason
Deputies said they felt the proposal to remove Putin from power has "nearly zero" chances of being heard by the State Duma.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
Former US Ambassador to Russia says Putin won’t recover from Ukraine defeat
Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has said Russian president Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has met none of the “strategic objectives” it was meant to accomplish and will go down as a failure.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Mr McFaul said Mr Putin’s recent order to increase Russia’s armed forces by 137,000 new soldiers is most likely meant to help Moscow break the “stalemate” between Russian and Ukrainian forces in contested areas."Remember, six months ago, he said he was going to unite Ukrainians and Russians because Ukrainians are just Russians with accents. He failed...
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
CNBC
Large railroad labor unions say they will strike if quality of life is not addressed in new contract
Eight out of 12 labor unions have reached tentative agreements with the railroad carriers, up from five last week. But BLET and SMART TD, representing half of all rail workers, tell CNBC there will be no ratification unless quality-of-life issues including vacation, sick days and attendance policies are addressed. A...
Ex-Special Master Kenneth Feinberg Foresees Problem With Trump's Case
The man brought in to oversee 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund says candidates who match the criteria and are willing to go against the DoJ may be hard to find.
US ambassador to Russia leaves post
The United States's ambassador to Russia left his post in Moscow on Sunday amid the most strained relations between the two countries since the Cold War.
CNBC
Germany drawing up new China trade policy, vows 'no more naivety'
Germany's economy minister said on Tuesday the government was working on a new trade policy with China to reduce dependence on Chinese raw materials, batteries and semiconductors, promising "no more naivety" in trade dealings with Beijing. Robert Habeck told Reuters that China was a welcome trading partner, but Germany could...
CNBC
Russia's defeats in Ukraine have strategists worried about Moscow's next move
Strategists fear Moscow could look to punish Kyiv severely for its victories on the battlefield in an effort to save face. Kyiv's forces launched a massive counterattack in the northeast of the country, reclaiming thousands of kilometers of Russian-occupied land over the last few days. "Moscow faces a stark choice...
CNBC
Armenia reports truce after new clashes with Azerbaijan
A senior Armenian official said late on Wednesday that a truce had been agreed with Azerbaijan after two days of violence linked to a decades-old dispute between the ex-Soviet states over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. There was no word from Azerbaijan about a truce to halt the deadliest exchanges between...
CNBC
Russian forces strike dam, flooding parts of Kryvyi Rih city; President Zelenskyy involved in car accident
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russian forces have targeted a dam on the Inhulets River near Kryvyi Rih — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's home city — with eight cruise missiles, according to Ukrainian officials, leading to flooding in parts of the city and residents being evacuated.
CNBC
Texas woman charged with threatening judge in Trump special master case
A Texas woman faces criminal charges after she allegedly threatened to kill a federal judge presiding over a dispute between former President Donald Trump and the DOJ. Judge Aileen Cannon authorized a special master to review government records seized from Trump's Florida home Mar-a-Lago. Tiffani Gish, calling herself by the...
CNBC
The 'merge' has arrived — Wednesday is your last chance to buy ether before historic makeover
Ahead of a years-in-the-making upgrade to the ethereum blockchain, the token ether has been outperforming bitcoin in 2022 by a wide margin. The so-called merge will result in much more energy-efficient transactions. Some market experts say the real upside price momentum is set to come after the merge. It's time...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After spending much of Tuesday morning in positive territory, U.S. stock futures fell after the highly anticipated inflation data release. The consumer price index for August rose slightly on a month to month basis in August. Analysts had expected price increases to slow down last month, particularly as fuel prices fell. The report comes ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting, at which the central bankers will decide how much further they'll raise rates. By now, a three-quarter-point is effectively baked in, but Tuesday's data could alter expectations about what's next. "The durability of the rally will likely be determined by Tuesday's CPI report this week and the tone of the FOMC meeting next week," said Nationwide's Mark Hackett.
CNBC
Russian forces are demoralized and degraded — now we just have to 'drive the enemy out,' Ukraine says
The pressure is now on Kyiv to maintain the momentum in its counteroffensive. Western governments have hailed Ukraine's "significant progress" in the war. Kyiv announced it had reclaimed more than 3,000 square miles of Russian-occupied territory in the east and south of the country since the start of September. After...
CNBC
Biden administration prepares for a potential railroad worker strike
President Joe Biden and several of his Cabinet secretaries have been in talks with both the railroad unions and the companies for months to try to avert the strike. Two of the largest unions, which combined represent half of railroad union workers, are still negotiating. That leaves about 60,000 workers...
CNBC
Jim Cramer was not selling stocks in Tuesday's wreckage. Here is why he stood firm
CNBC's Jim Cramer said he was not marching in the parade of sellers Tuesday, as the major U.S. stock indexes on Tuesday recorded their worst one-day drop-off since June 2020. "Look, I cannot blame anyone for panicking after we got still one more red-hot consumer price index number, showing that non-commodity inflation has yet to peak," the "Mad Money" host said, acknowledging it was a "horrendous day no matter how you slice it."
CNBC
South Korea court reportedly issues arrest warrant for Terraform founder Do Kwon
The implosion of the Terra platform in May led to combined losses of approximately $60 billion between UST and its sister cryptocurrency luna. UST, a controversial stablecoin that was meant to be pegged at 1:1 to the U.S. dollar, decoupled from its target price in mid-May and triggered a broader cryptocurrency sell-off that the digital asset sector has yet to recover from.
