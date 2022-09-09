ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

State
Washington State
The Independent

Former US Ambassador to Russia says Putin won't recover from Ukraine defeat

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has said Russian president Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has met none of the "strategic objectives" it was meant to accomplish and will go down as a failure.Speaking on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, Mr McFaul said Mr Putin's recent order to increase Russia's armed forces by 137,000 new soldiers is most likely meant to help Moscow break the "stalemate" between Russian and Ukrainian forces in contested areas."Remember, six months ago, he said he was going to unite Ukrainians and Russians because Ukrainians are just Russians with accents. He failed...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
MISSOURI STATE
Person
Janet Yellen
CNBC

Germany drawing up new China trade policy, vows 'no more naivety'

Germany's economy minister said on Tuesday the government was working on a new trade policy with China to reduce dependence on Chinese raw materials, batteries and semiconductors, promising "no more naivety" in trade dealings with Beijing. Robert Habeck told Reuters that China was a welcome trading partner, but Germany could...
WORLD
CNBC

Russia's defeats in Ukraine have strategists worried about Moscow's next move

Strategists fear Moscow could look to punish Kyiv severely for its victories on the battlefield in an effort to save face. Kyiv's forces launched a massive counterattack in the northeast of the country, reclaiming thousands of kilometers of Russian-occupied land over the last few days. "Moscow faces a stark choice...
POLITICS
CNBC

Armenia reports truce after new clashes with Azerbaijan

A senior Armenian official said late on Wednesday that a truce had been agreed with Azerbaijan after two days of violence linked to a decades-old dispute between the ex-Soviet states over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. There was no word from Azerbaijan about a truce to halt the deadliest exchanges between...
WORLD
CNBC

Russian forces strike dam, flooding parts of Kryvyi Rih city; President Zelenskyy involved in car accident

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russian forces have targeted a dam on the Inhulets River near Kryvyi Rih — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's home city — with eight cruise missiles, according to Ukrainian officials, leading to flooding in parts of the city and residents being evacuated.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

Texas woman charged with threatening judge in Trump special master case

A Texas woman faces criminal charges after she allegedly threatened to kill a federal judge presiding over a dispute between former President Donald Trump and the DOJ. Judge Aileen Cannon authorized a special master to review government records seized from Trump's Florida home Mar-a-Lago. Tiffani Gish, calling herself by the...
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After spending much of Tuesday morning in positive territory, U.S. stock futures fell after the highly anticipated inflation data release. The consumer price index for August rose slightly on a month to month basis in August. Analysts had expected price increases to slow down last month, particularly as fuel prices fell. The report comes ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting, at which the central bankers will decide how much further they'll raise rates. By now, a three-quarter-point is effectively baked in, but Tuesday's data could alter expectations about what's next. "The durability of the rally will likely be determined by Tuesday's CPI report this week and the tone of the FOMC meeting next week," said Nationwide's Mark Hackett.
STOCKS
CNBC

Biden administration prepares for a potential railroad worker strike

President Joe Biden and several of his Cabinet secretaries have been in talks with both the railroad unions and the companies for months to try to avert the strike. Two of the largest unions, which combined represent half of railroad union workers, are still negotiating. That leaves about 60,000 workers...
POTUS
CNBC

Jim Cramer was not selling stocks in Tuesday's wreckage. Here is why he stood firm

CNBC's Jim Cramer said he was not marching in the parade of sellers Tuesday, as the major U.S. stock indexes on Tuesday recorded their worst one-day drop-off since June 2020. "Look, I cannot blame anyone for panicking after we got still one more red-hot consumer price index number, showing that non-commodity inflation has yet to peak," the "Mad Money" host said, acknowledging it was a "horrendous day no matter how you slice it."
STOCKS
CNBC

South Korea court reportedly issues arrest warrant for Terraform founder Do Kwon

The implosion of the Terra platform in May led to combined losses of approximately $60 billion between UST and its sister cryptocurrency luna. UST, a controversial stablecoin that was meant to be pegged at 1:1 to the U.S. dollar, decoupled from its target price in mid-May and triggered a broader cryptocurrency sell-off that the digital asset sector has yet to recover from.
WORLD

