‘They couldn’t have cleaned up the dandelions?’: Derek Jeter’s hilarious reaction to seeing himself on baseball card for first time

CBS Sports
No, Aaron Judge won't be baseball's 'real' home run king if he gets to 62 this season
Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up now because it's happening again. Stanton's current Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, has 57 home runs with three weeks remaining in the season.
CBS Sports
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023
The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Sept. 13
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Sept. 13:. 1) Bernie Williams (1968) Beloved by Yankees fans as a key contributor to the dynasty clubs...
Yankees broadcast calling out Boston fans during Red Sox series rules
The New York Yankees escaped with a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday night after a combination of manager Aaron Boone and Wandy Peralta nearly gave it away. But a win’s a win! Doesn’t matter if the Yankees are leading the division and the...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees fans expect Aaron Judge to surpass Roger Maris
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. Don’t look now, but after a disastrous August, the Yankees appear to...
Paul O’Neill taking shot at Yankees may have turned offense around
Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
Albert Pujols hits insane milestone as he continues march to home run no. 700
On the night that two of his teammates made history, St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols decided to join in on the fun. No, Pujols was not able to add to his career home run total to move closer to homer no. 700, but he did reach a new career milestone that only two others […] The post Albert Pujols hits insane milestone as he continues march to home run no. 700 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bo Bichette duplicates Lou Gehrig feat not seen in MLB in 92 years
As the Toronto Blue Jays settle into a playoff-impacting series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Bo Bichette has continued to put on a show. As the Blue Jays took down the Rays by a score of 3-2, Bichette recorded two hits, three RBI, and one run. This stat line put Bichette into elite company, becoming […] The post Bo Bichette duplicates Lou Gehrig feat not seen in MLB in 92 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Mark McGwire: Aaron Judge Will Pass Roger Maris, Challenge Barry Bonds
As Aaron Judge chases Roger Maris’ American League and Yankees record for most home runs in a season, one notorious ex-slugger believes No. 99 should set his sights higher. Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa surpassed Maris’ 61 home runs in 1998, with McGwire ultimately resetting the bar at 70 longballs. Another bopper synonymous with baseball’s steroid era, Barry Bonds, toppled that total with 73 dingers in 2001.
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s cryptic answer on whether he’d join Red Sox in free agency
New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge recently lit up the Boston Red Sox, adding two more home runs to push his historic tally to 57, while drawing a walk in the tenth inning to set up the 7-6 victory. Judge even matched a record fellow Yankees legend Babe Ruth set in 1928, with the […] The post Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s cryptic answer on whether he’d join Red Sox in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Pinstripes are heavy’: Jordan Montgomery gets brutally honest on Yankees amid success with Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery has been outstanding since being acquired at the trade deadline in a deal with the New York Yankees. Montgomery has thrived in St. Louis after spending the first six years of his career in the Bronx. During a recent appearance on the “R2C2 Podcast” with Ryan Ruocco and CC […] The post ‘Pinstripes are heavy’: Jordan Montgomery gets brutally honest on Yankees amid success with Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The unknown slugger chasing famed home run record, and it’s not Yankees’ Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s chase for Roger Maris’ franchise record for most home runs in a season has captivated MLB fans. But what if that wasn’t the only famed home run chase going on in baseball right now? Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami has been authoring a home run chase of his own for […] The post The unknown slugger chasing famed home run record, and it’s not Yankees’ Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
