ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 9

Robert Pennington
5d ago

I encourage ALL Duval County voters to actually do some research before they vote. Don’t just vote for someone because you’ve seen them on TV. Being on TV has no correlation to running a city the size of Jacksonville. Name recognition is neither a qualification or a standard.

Reply(1)
3
Related
click orlando

Gov. DeSantis grants $1K bonuses to first responders across Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday he will be granting $1,000 bonuses for first responders across the state. Bonus payments, which total $2.1 million altogether, will be awarded to those that have been employed as a first responder in Florida since May 1, 2022, DeSantis said at the Jacksonville news conference.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Kansas State
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
Jacksonville, FL
Real Estate
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Lakesha Burton cuts ties with consultant in Jacksonville Sheriff bid

The Democratic runoff candidate is interviewing replacement consultants this week. With just over two months until Election Day, a candidate for Jacksonville Sheriff is making some changes in her campaign. Democrat Lakesha Burton will no longer work with consultant John Daigle, but the two have somewhat divergent narratives as to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Will Jax apply for the Reconnecting Communities grant?

Completed in 1955, the Arlington Expressway and the conversion of State and Union Streets into arterial roads demolished hundreds of homes and cut Springfield and the Eastside off from Downtown. On June 30, 2022, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Department of Transportation was accepting applications from...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County Commissioners give initial approval to $425M budget, 3% millage reduction

The county isn’t deferring any maintenance, and it’s investing more in preventative maintenance. Nassau County Commissioners got a look at next year’s budget this week, which staff completed to be in line with a 3% millage reduction. The reduction, announced in July, is the first time there has been consecutive countywide property tax decreases in Nassau County in years.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Deegan
News4Jax.com

‘Dramatic increase’ in JEA bills frustrating customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Customers frustrated with spikes in their JEA bills reached out to the News4JAX I-TEAM, and we contacted the city-owned utility to get some answers. Paul DeLisle told the I-TEAM his bill has slowly been increasing the last few months and then dramatically went up this month. He looked more closely at his bill and discovered the biggest jump is a fuel cost charge.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Morgan & Morgan donates $100K to combat hunger in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to inflation, and the rising cost of food, utilities and housing, an unprecedented number of families and individuals are facing food insecurity and financial hardship. Prominent law firm Morgan & Morgan is stepping into the gap with a $100,000 donation to Feeding Northeast Florida in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Low Income Housing#Workforce Housing#Mayor#Politics Local#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
News4Jax.com

Operation Guardian addresses school safety in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – An operation was developed and conducted to address potential safety and security threats that could be faced by schools in Camden County, officials said. Camden County Emergency Management Agency worked with Camden County Schools to carry out Operation Guardian 2022, the Camden County Board of...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Housing market shifting toward affordability, Northeast Florida Realtors say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors says the housing market is shifting toward affordability. Rates skyrocketed over the last few years. High rent, inflation, insurance companies leaving the state and a property insurance crisis have all contributed to this. Mark Rosener, the 2022 president of NEFAR,...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Potential railroad strike could make supply chain issues worse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the nation continues to grapple with supply chain issues, concerns are growing that more than 100,000 railroad workers could strike as early as Friday. Several railroad worker unions are currently in the middle of contract negotiations. Two major union coalitions are negotiating contracts with freight...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
campussafetymagazine.com

Duval County Public Schools Continues to Underreport Campus Crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools systemically underreport crimes on its campuses, according to a letter from the Florida Department of Education (FDE). The letter, which was sent to Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene on Monday, alleges school officials continue to violate state law by downplaying criminal incidents, reports Yahoo. The department requested an in-person meeting with Greene this week.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy