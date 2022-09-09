It's been a long time since I can remember a division race similar to what we are seeing in the NL East this season. What was once a double-digit lead for the New York Mets was all but whisked away the past few months, and on Friday, we saw the lead in the NL East shift for the first time. But the Atlanta Braves' hold over it proved to be short-lived, as the Mets regained the NL East lead the next day.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO