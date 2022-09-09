ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

CBS Sports

No, Aaron Judge won't be baseball's 'real' home run king if he gets to 62 this season

Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up now because it's happening again. Stanton's current Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, has 57 home runs with three weeks remaining in the season.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Angels’ loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors

The Los Angeles Angels clinched their seventh consecutive losing season following their 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. Angels reporter Taylor Blake Ward revealed that the Halos entered unfortunate and rare company as a result of the loss. “Angels clinched their seventh consecutive losing season today, it is tied with […] The post Angels’ loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023

The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: What do we make of the Mets and Braves?

It's been a long time since I can remember a division race similar to what we are seeing in the NL East this season. What was once a double-digit lead for the New York Mets was all but whisked away the past few months, and on Friday, we saw the lead in the NL East shift for the first time. But the Atlanta Braves' hold over it proved to be short-lived, as the Mets regained the NL East lead the next day.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched an MLB playoff spot on Monday. Star outfielder Mookie Betts has been a key piece to the puzzle all season long. He took some time to discuss Cody Bellinger, a former MVP who has struggled throughout the 2022 campaign, per Sports Illustrated. “Belly (Bellinger) will be Belly, he’ll be […] The post Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler

The San Francisco Giants have taken action. Just one day after relief pitcher Zach Littell disrespected manager Gabe Kapler when he approached the mound to take him out of the game, the club has made a roster decision on the veteran hurler. Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic has the details. RHP Zach Littell, who apologized […] The post Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Bo Bichette duplicates Lou Gehrig feat not seen in MLB in 92 years

As the Toronto Blue Jays settle into a playoff-impacting series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Bo Bichette has continued to put on a show. As the Blue Jays took down the Rays by a score of 3-2, Bichette recorded two hits, three RBI, and one run. This stat line put Bichette into elite company, becoming […] The post Bo Bichette duplicates Lou Gehrig feat not seen in MLB in 92 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
numberfire.com

Luis Guillorme operating second base for Mets on Tuesday night

New York Mets utility-man Luis Guillorme is batting eighth in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Guillorme will take over second base after Jeff McNeil was shifted to right field and Tyler Naquin was benched. In a matchup versus right-hander Adrian Sampson, our models project Guillorme to score 7.5 FanDuel...
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols hits insane milestone as he continues march to home run no. 700

On the night that two of his teammates made history, St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols decided to join in on the fun. No, Pujols was not able to add to his career home run total to move closer to homer no. 700, but he did reach a new career milestone that only two others […] The post Albert Pujols hits insane milestone as he continues march to home run no. 700 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 9/14/2022

The Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants will wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Giants prediction and pick, laid out below. The Atlanta Braves are in an absolute dog fight with the New York […] The post MLB Odds: Braves vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 9/14/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
