Queen funeral - latest: Public pay last respects at Westminster Hall lying-in-state
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was conveyed from Buckingham Palace in a procession of pomp and pageantry.A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the Queen through the heart of the capital, watched by tens of thousands who lined the route and fell silent as the cortege passed.Princes William and Harry joined their father,...
With its queen gone, Britain ponders how to discuss death
Where goes Queen Elizabeth II, there — inevitably — go each of us and all those we love. Because she reigned and lived for so long, seemingly immutable and immortal, the death of the British monarch after 70 years on the throne and 96 years of extraordinary life was a reminder, in Britain and beyond, that mortality and the march of time are inexorable, waiting for neither man nor woman, even a royal. That kernel of wisdom from Elizabeth’s passing, the last of many she dispensed during her lifetime, is uncomfortable, even difficult, for the living. The reality of death — the queen’s being, by extension, a glimpse at the eventuality of their own — is part of the reason why some Britons mourning the only monarch most have known are feeling a complex soup of emotions. Some have called bereavement counselors for solace and said her departure has rekindled grief for others they loved and lost. And Britons acknowledge that they sometimes struggle with the emotions of loss. “We don’t necessarily do grief and bereavement that well,” says Lucy Selman, a professor of palliative and end-of-life care at Bristol University.
Martin Lewis breaks down in tears on live TV while talking about William and Harry
Martin Lewis was forced to turn away from the camera on live TV after tearing up while presenting Good Morning Britain. The financial journalist and presenter was hosting the show alongside Susanna Reid when discussing the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.Lewis was speaking about the royal family when he began to talk about his own experience of losing his mother at the age of 12. The pair were talking about Prince William and Prince Harry attending the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997 and walking behind their mother.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterDiscussing his own experiences, Lewis said:...
8 important funeral etiquette tips, before the Queen is laid to rest
Dignitaries, prime ministers, presidents and key figures from around the world will join the royal family to pay their last respects to the longest ever reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral on Monday September 19.The service will be televised from Westminster Abbey, which can hold around 2,00 people, before the coffin is moved to the Queen’s final resting place at King George VI memorial chapel.Funerals are incredibly emotional and difficult for those close to the deceased, and for guests it can be challenging to know the right things to do and say. While most funerals are not as...
Queen’s funeral: BBC suspends live footage of Westminster Hall after royal guard collapses next to coffin
The BBC suspended live streaming of the Queen’s lying in state after one of the royal guards watching over her coffin at Westminster Hall fainted.Footage from the live broadcast shows that the incident took place around 1am on Thursday morning.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor with a clattering sound. The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff as he collapsed.With the former monarch lying in state at Westminster Hall for the public to pay their respects, soldiers in ceremonial uniform are maintaining a constant, 24-hour vigil.The...
