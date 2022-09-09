Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Inspection’ Film Review: Military Coming-of-Age Drama Feels Like an Instant Queer Classic
Much like “Moonlight,” “The Inspection” has the trappings of an instant queer classic. Premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, writer-director Elegance Bratton’s semi-autobiographical film, about a young gay Black man’s desire for approval and human connection in an unforgiving environment poisoned by bigotry and toxic masculinity, tells essential truths about the state of queer life in America outside gay villages and other safe spaces. Yet stories like these have seldom been told even as queer cinema has steadily evolved beyond homogeneous narratives.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Pay the Ghost
Not all of Nicolas Cage’s non-stop list of movies are that bad, but they’re not all that good, either. Some of them, like Pay the Ghost, feel as though they could be better but aren’t that bad when all is said and done. The movie takes its cue from many others when incorporating a legend that helps to give the premise a bit of backstory that feeds into the fears of many parents when it comes to their children. The idea is that children tend to go missing in New York on Halloween and are never seen again, but many people have no idea why. When Mike Lawford loses his son Charlie on Halloween, he becomes obsessed with finding him as time passes, leading to a separation from his wife and a serious decline when it comes to his life. When he starts to experience visions of his son reaching out to him, which are shared by his wife eventually, Mike begins to suspect that something is going on that’s beyond his capability to understand. When the supernatural events continue, however, he finds another way to discover where his son went. What he finds is, well, intriguing but could have been presented better.
‘Vampire Academy’ Review: Peacock Series Packs on the Plot but Struggles to Come Alive
There is one common modern TV problem that never plagues “Vampire Academy”: The sense that a show’s first season is a bunch of throat-clearing, set-up, and teasing for future seasons. This is a series with a decidedly opposite problem; it’s so saturated with characters, lore, and incident that by the second episode it feels like it’s filling the audience in on a half-season’s worth of previous adventures that they already missed.
EW.com
Fairy Tale review: Stephen King's epic story takes an unexpected turn
Once upon a time, Stephen King wrote a fairy tale, although the prolific author takes a third of this book, or around 200 pages, to make clear that the title of his latest opus is entirely, enjoyably unironic. The lead character and narrator of Fairy Tale is teenager Charlie Reade,...
RELATED PEOPLE
First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller based on ‘unthinkable true story’
Netflix has released the first trailer for its psychological thriller The Good Nurse. Watch the trailer here:. The film, which stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, is based on a shocking true crime story. Based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and...
Collider
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
‘It must have felt extraordinary’: the play inspired by English theatre’s first female actors
On 8 December 1660, crowds gathered on Vere Street, off Oxford Street in London, where the King’s Company was performing Othello. The night was cold and windy, the sky prepped for a storm. For the first time in the history of professional English theatre, a woman was taking to the stage.
If You’re Going to Read One Book in September, Make It This One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Can you smell that? It’s the scent of pumpkin spice lattes hitting the cool, crisp air. (Alright, you got me, it’s still hot, but we can pretend it’s not, right?) While fall doesn’t officially begin until the end of September, nothing is stopping us from diving into the autumn season head first. So grab a fuzzy blanket, divulge in your favorite pumpkin-flavored treat, and get cozy with one of September’s new book releases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
xpn.org
Dominy’s gripping “True Love Will Always Haunt You” arrives in time for spooky season
The clip’s gothic tone was inspired by the P.T. Anderson film ‘There Will Be Blood.’. Dominy is a Philly rock band with a decidedly vintage aesthetic, but their latest takes it much further back than normal. The recently-released music video for the band’s moody rocker “True Love Will...
An Ode To My Grandmother: remaking the past using oral histories, theatre and music
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains images of deceased people. Amy Elwood, a Wangkumara/Adnyamathanha Elder and cultural repository of knowledge and grandmother to one of us (Lorina Barker), has inspired an array of creative works about her experience of removal from Country. In 1938, 130...
wegotthiscovered.com
A harrowing true-life thriller escapes captivity to breathe in streaming success
True crime has exploded in popularity, whether we’re talking about podcasts, documentaries, or fictional film and television projects either based on or inspired by true events. It’s only in the last few years that the genre has punctured the zeitgeist, but it’s here to stay, with 3096 Days reinforcing the obsession at-home audiences have with harrowing events being dramatized onscreen.
Taylor Swift says 'All Too Well' film inspired by '70s movies
TORONTO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Movies, even those half a century old, influence Taylor Swift's song writing and music video direction, the star said on Friday. Taking the stage at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss the inspirations behind the short film she created for her hit song "All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)," she cited early 1970s Hollywood among others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Lycanthrope lovers revisit a darkly demented werewolf classic on streaming
If you were presented with a list of names involved in 1994’s genre-bending Wolf, but given no clue as to the title or context of the movie itself, then you’d probably be left imagining a hard-hitting prestige drama or broad character study of some description. After all, EGOT...
David Milch's 'Life's Work' holds lessons about humanity and the power of art
The TV creator's memoir was written in collaboration with his wife and daughters, who helped him piece together thoughts and memories that evade him due to Alzheimer's disease.
'Pinocchio' review: Hi-Diddle-Dee-Dee, it didn’t work for me
Did we need another take on “Pinocchio?"
‘I’ve got to stop somewhere!’ How Steve Roud compiled his epic folk song archive
When Steve Roud was young, he began collecting records. Hardly unusual for a child of the 1950s – but this boy from south London was different. Not content with just listening to LPs, Roud began indexing them – his own and ones he found mentioned in newspapers and magazines. He used old shoe boxes as a primitive filing system and wrote the titles on 5x3 inch record cards that his mum bought him once a week. He soon realised his hobby was turning into something more. “Without knowing it,” he says, “I was becoming a librarian.”
Comments / 0