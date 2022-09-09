Read full article on original website
Related
Auto shows fight to maintain their relevance
Auto shows were already struggling to maintain their relevance before the pandemic — and then we went two years without one, forcing them into an existential crisis. Why it matters: The nation's major auto shows — those taking place in New York, Detroit, Los Angeles and Chicago — collectively drew millions of attendees annually in the past and served as the launching pad for dozens of new vehicles.
Axios
Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
50K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0