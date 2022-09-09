A Temple University physicist is suing the FBI for violating his constitutional rights. Back in 2015, the FBI arrested professor Xiaoxing Xi at gunpoint and took him away from his home in handcuffs. They accused him of selling trade secrets to China. The FBI had made some basic errors, and the case collapsed. But Xi and his legal team, which includes lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union, say they want to hold the government accountable for the wrongful prosecution. They brought the case before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia on Wednesday, after a lower court dismissed the case last year.

