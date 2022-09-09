ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

WHYY

Rutgers-Camden holds new tradition to welcome students old and new

Rutgers University’s New Brunswick campus has one, as does the Newark location. As of Thursday afternoon, Rutgers University Camden will join them in hosting a convocation to kick off the new academic year. It’s a new tradition that’s being started by Chancellor Antonio Tillis, who took the helm of the school last year.
CAMDEN, NJ
City
Princeton, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Education
WHYY

Regional Roundup: September 12, 2022

Microplastics may be smaller than a sesame seed, but their impact is enormous. They continue to break down in vital bodies of water — including the Delaware River watershed — where a new study found these pervasive plastic particles in every segment of the river. We’ll talk with Delaware River Basin Commission aquatic biologist Jake Bransky (@DRBC1961)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Temple professor continues long legal journey to sue FBI for wrongful prosecution

A Temple University physicist is suing the FBI for violating his constitutional rights. Back in 2015, the FBI arrested professor Xiaoxing Xi at gunpoint and took him away from his home in handcuffs. They accused him of selling trade secrets to China. The FBI had made some basic errors, and the case collapsed. But Xi and his legal team, which includes lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union, say they want to hold the government accountable for the wrongful prosecution. They brought the case before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia on Wednesday, after a lower court dismissed the case last year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back

Inflation isn’t only costing small businesses money. It’s costing them customers as well. At the Bushwick Grind Cafe in Brooklyn, New York, Kymme Williams-Davis has raised prices and switched to different types of goods to keep up with the rising costs of milk, coffee, paper goods and plastic, as well as shortages of items such as paper cups and plastic lids. She hasn’t experienced anything like this since opening in 2015.
BROOKLYN, NY
Colleges
Education
WHYY

Pinpoint Plateau: Philly’s group violence intervention program makes single-digit percentage differences

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Wednesday’s Gun Violence Update comes on the heels of another violent week in Philadelphia. The virtual news conference began with the condemnation of the violence that took the lives of both a parks and rec employee, a SEPTA manager, and a 17-year-old girl walking her dog. The mayor and police officials gave an all too familiar plea to the public, encouraging witnesses to speak up if they have information on the deadly shootings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Pennsylvania House votes to hold Philly DA in contempt

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted 162-38 Tuesday, with numerous Democrats siding with Republicans, to pass a resolution holding Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt of state for refusing to comply with a subpoena. The resolution says Krasner showed “willful refusal” on multiple occasions to comply with the subpoena...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

North Philly’s Fotterall Square gets $3.5 million dollar upgrade

A historic North Philadelphia park is getting a $3.5 million overhaul as part of the city’s Rebuild initiative. Fotterall Square Park in the Fairhill neighborhood along the 2400 block of North 11th Street hasn’t been given a major facelift in more than a half century, according to Rebuild head Kyra Strong. She said plans call for everything from new benches to a mini soccer pitch as part of the overhaul. Other upgrades include a brand new basketball court, new playground, and even new trees.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

National Liberty Museum shines a light on truth

Joseph Lozano Rodriguez invites you to bathe in the light of truth. The artist created an animated video mandala projected onto the floor at the top of the stairs of the National Liberty Museum in Philadelphia’s Old City. The circular projection, roughly the diameter of your shoulders, cycles through four abstract movements corresponding to mind, body, spirit, and soul.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

U.S. marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. A tolling bell and a moment of silence began the commemoration at ground zero in New York, where the World Trade Center’s twin towers were destroyed by the hijacked-plane attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries also convened at the two other attack sites, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHYY

Former Camden dump heralded as part Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary

A location in Camden that has undergone a major transformation is now a showcase for its use of federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency. Cramer Hill Waterfront Park was once the Harrison Avenue Landfill, one of the worst trash dumps in the region. The landfill operated from around 1952 to 1971 and was never capped or officially closed. This left the site open to unauthorized dumping in subsequent years.
CAMDEN, NJ
WHYY

Community Policy