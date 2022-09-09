Read full article on original website
Related
After years of charter controversy, Chester Upland School District officials say a comeback is in order
At this time last year, Chester Upland School District was down 25 teachers and the state was investigating the remaining teachers’ certifications. Community members worried that the embattled district was vulnerable to charterization efforts. But at the start of this year, the district had only two teaching openings and...
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
Rutgers-Camden holds new tradition to welcome students old and new
Rutgers University’s New Brunswick campus has one, as does the Newark location. As of Thursday afternoon, Rutgers University Camden will join them in hosting a convocation to kick off the new academic year. It’s a new tradition that’s being started by Chancellor Antonio Tillis, who took the helm of the school last year.
Philly Art Commission continues to challenge Cobbs Creek Golf Course renovation
Plans to renovate the Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philadelphia are still stuck before the city’s Art Commission. The group refused to vote on part of the plan Wednesday, asking the development team to return later with more information. It’s the third time redevelopers have presented plans for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Regional Roundup: September 12, 2022
Microplastics may be smaller than a sesame seed, but their impact is enormous. They continue to break down in vital bodies of water — including the Delaware River watershed — where a new study found these pervasive plastic particles in every segment of the river. We’ll talk with Delaware River Basin Commission aquatic biologist Jake Bransky (@DRBC1961)
Temple professor continues long legal journey to sue FBI for wrongful prosecution
A Temple University physicist is suing the FBI for violating his constitutional rights. Back in 2015, the FBI arrested professor Xiaoxing Xi at gunpoint and took him away from his home in handcuffs. They accused him of selling trade secrets to China. The FBI had made some basic errors, and the case collapsed. But Xi and his legal team, which includes lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union, say they want to hold the government accountable for the wrongful prosecution. They brought the case before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia on Wednesday, after a lower court dismissed the case last year.
‘I feel much more in control’: In a post-Roe America, Philadelphians consider permanent birth control procedures
Lee Thompson sat in a pre-operative room, bundled in a blanket and socks, and played with an adult coloring book phone app to keep calm. She had slept well the night before and refused to let herself feel anxious — even though she was about to undergo an elective surgery that would be difficult to reverse.
‘A theft of taxpayer resources’: Delco still paying to fend off election fraud lawsuits from 2020
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Remember those four Pennsylvania counties that helped deliver President Joe Biden a victory during the 2020 election?
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘La Guagua 47’ is a love letter to Philly’s Latino community
Inspired by her own life-changing journey on SEPTA’s 47 bus, Alba Martínez’s short film, “La Guagua 47,” showcases the magic and joy found in Philadelphia’s vibrant Latino community. Martínez believes that “when we come together, our culture is richer,” and hopes the film will...
Kensington Corridor Trust owns 14 local properties. It wants residents, not developers, to determine how they’re used
In Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, where the median household income is $34,374 and luxury development is on the rise, residents are concerned about being pushed out. As developers buy up abandoned properties, and as rent prices continue to rise, many fear no longer being able to afford living in a...
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
Inflation isn’t only costing small businesses money. It’s costing them customers as well. At the Bushwick Grind Cafe in Brooklyn, New York, Kymme Williams-Davis has raised prices and switched to different types of goods to keep up with the rising costs of milk, coffee, paper goods and plastic, as well as shortages of items such as paper cups and plastic lids. She hasn’t experienced anything like this since opening in 2015.
Philly Jeopardy! champ honored by city ahead of Tournament of Champions
Former rideshare driver Ryan Long won just under $300,000 in his 16-day run on Jeopardy! that ended in June. As he prepares for the game show’s Tournament of Champions, he was honored at City Hall with a formal ceremony. Mayor Jim Kenney presented Long with a ceremonial model of the Liberty Bell in honor of his achievements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Communities across the Delaware Valley gather to remember 9/11 21 years later
This story originally appeared on 6abc. Communities across the Delaware Valley gathered Sunday to remember 9/11 and pay tribute to those who lost their lives. In Philadelphia, first responders marched from the Fireman’s Hall Museum in Old City to the Betsy Ross house, where city leaders held a ceremony to honor first responders.
Pinpoint Plateau: Philly’s group violence intervention program makes single-digit percentage differences
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Wednesday’s Gun Violence Update comes on the heels of another violent week in Philadelphia. The virtual news conference began with the condemnation of the violence that took the lives of both a parks and rec employee, a SEPTA manager, and a 17-year-old girl walking her dog. The mayor and police officials gave an all too familiar plea to the public, encouraging witnesses to speak up if they have information on the deadly shootings.
Pennsylvania House votes to hold Philly DA in contempt
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted 162-38 Tuesday, with numerous Democrats siding with Republicans, to pass a resolution holding Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt of state for refusing to comply with a subpoena. The resolution says Krasner showed “willful refusal” on multiple occasions to comply with the subpoena...
North Philly’s Fotterall Square gets $3.5 million dollar upgrade
A historic North Philadelphia park is getting a $3.5 million overhaul as part of the city’s Rebuild initiative. Fotterall Square Park in the Fairhill neighborhood along the 2400 block of North 11th Street hasn’t been given a major facelift in more than a half century, according to Rebuild head Kyra Strong. She said plans call for everything from new benches to a mini soccer pitch as part of the overhaul. Other upgrades include a brand new basketball court, new playground, and even new trees.
National Liberty Museum shines a light on truth
Joseph Lozano Rodriguez invites you to bathe in the light of truth. The artist created an animated video mandala projected onto the floor at the top of the stairs of the National Liberty Museum in Philadelphia’s Old City. The circular projection, roughly the diameter of your shoulders, cycles through four abstract movements corresponding to mind, body, spirit, and soul.
U.S. marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks
Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. A tolling bell and a moment of silence began the commemoration at ground zero in New York, where the World Trade Center’s twin towers were destroyed by the hijacked-plane attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries also convened at the two other attack sites, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
Philly’s Mill Creek community mourns loss of beloved Parks and Recreation employee, calls for gun violence solutions
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. West Philadelphians are heartbroken after a beloved member of the community was killed by a stray bullet Friday afternoon in the Mill Creek section of the city.
Former Camden dump heralded as part Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary
A location in Camden that has undergone a major transformation is now a showcase for its use of federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency. Cramer Hill Waterfront Park was once the Harrison Avenue Landfill, one of the worst trash dumps in the region. The landfill operated from around 1952 to 1971 and was never capped or officially closed. This left the site open to unauthorized dumping in subsequent years.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0