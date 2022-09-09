Read full article on original website
landgrantholyland.com
A pair of blue-chip defensive linemen set visits to Ohio State
Ohio State picked up some good news on Tuesday as a pair of highly-coveted defensive line prospects revealed their intentions of upcoming visits to the Buckeye campus. Plus, the head coach of one of the last remaining targets in 2023 for Chris Holtmann and the hoops program breaks down the latest.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: What are you most looking for in Ohio State’s game vs. Toledo?
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State RB, true freshman walk-on, becomes latest to shed black stripe
Ohio State has a new full-fledged running back, the program announced on Wednesday following practice. This time, it was RB TC Caffey, a true freshman out of Hubbard, Ohio. Caffey was a walk-on addition for the Buckeyes, but he has shed his black stripe to become a full member of the program.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State trending for Ohio four-star athlete
Ohio State had a much less exciting game this past weekend, but it provided the Buckeyes with the opportunity to show off more of their offensive firepower. With the majority of the headlines surrounding the football team revolving around the current roster, Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff continue to make the recruiting headlines. But don’t forget about Chris Holtmann and the men’s basketball Buckeyes, as they are on an impressive recruiting run as of late.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Which true freshman that played vs. Arkansas State is most likely to be an OSU legend?
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
247Sports
Buckeye offer says Ohio State is his dream school and his interest is ‘very high’
Buckeye scholarship offer says Ohio State is his dream school and his interest in the Buckeyes is ‘very high’
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is your favorite in-state opponent for Ohio State?
Ohio State will host Toledo on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium. The Rockets will be trying to do something that no in-state foe has been able to do in 101 years: beat the Buckeyes. Ohio State has won 44 straight games against other teams from the Buckeye State, with the most recent victory coming last year when Akron was trounced in Columbus by Ohio State.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Ohio State’s top individual performances against Arkansas State
Who doesn’t love a good blowout win? While the close, back-and-forth games are super exciting, I physically don’t think I can handle watching that type of game every week. So, it’s nice being able to sit back and relax for (hopefully) two weeks in a row, not worrying about the outcome. Another reason these huge wins are great is that we get a chance to see the backups play!
Meet Bryson Rodgers, the Ohio State football recruit out to prove Brian Hartline right for ‘taking a chance on him’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A small part of Bryson Rodgers can’t believe he’s committed to playing for the Ohio State football team. The Warren, Ohio. native-turned-Florida standout earned his scholarship offer back in January, and in four months, he was a Buckeye. Some of that is the result of watching the program’s 2020 starting wide receiver corps go 10th, 11th and 12th in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that’s the most obvious point anyone can point to.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State offers 2025 shooting guard from Indiana
While most of the weekend focus came on Saturday as the Buckeyes took care of business on the gridiron, it was the basketball program who made most of the headlines on the recruiting trail in recent days. Ohio State had their eyes set on a prospect from Indiana and gave him the invitation to claim a spot in Columbus. Plus, a Cincinnati prospect briefly talks his visit to the Buckeye campus last weekend.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 13, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Eleven Warriors
Fast-rising 2024 Four-star Ohio Defensive End Brian Robinson Says Getting an Offer from Ohio State Would Be "Surreal"
Four-star 2024 Ohio defensive end Brian Robinson had a handful of choices to choose from when reflecting on the highlight of his visit to Ohio State on Sept. 3 for the home opener against Notre Dame. He could have picked the atmosphere itself, experiencing his hometown Buckeyes winning their season...
landgrantholyland.com
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State
Week 2 of the Ohio State football schedule pitted the Buckeyes against the Red Wolves of Arkansas State. Butch Jones brought his team into Ohio Stadium for its paycheck and its beating, the latter did happen, although it was at times a bit more annoying than expected. How dare the Red Wolves not roll over and allow Ohio State to play every guy on the roster by the end of the third quarter!
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State opens as 31.5-point favorites over Toledo
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Betting Line: Ohio State -31.5 | Over/Under: 61. Ohio State is once again favored by over 30 points as they head into their Week 3 matchup against in-state Toledo. The Buckeyes are coming off a 45-12 win over Arkansas State in a sleepy afternoon game that clearly lacked the same fire from the home team — understandably so — from the Week 1 tilt against Notre Dame. Toledo is coming off a 55-10 win over UMass as the Rockets have also begun their 2022 campaign 2-0.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day discusses Ohio State’s victory over Arkansas State
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” Ohio State head football...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles provide major injury updates
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” Ohio State head football...
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Best Public Golf Courses Around Central Ohio
Golf has a long history here in Columbus. From the Memorial Tournament to hometown heroes like Jack Nicklaus, Golf and Columbus kind of just go hand in hand. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re hoping to reinvigorate your love of the game, Columbus Has a golf course out there just waiting.
'Via ferrata' coming to Columbus Metro Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Something new is under construction in central Ohio and it's the first of its kind in an urban setting in the United States. It's called a via ferrata, a type of rock climbing path. So what is a via ferrata? It’s essentially a set climbing path...
columbusmonthly.com
Wil Haygood Explores the Triumph of Curt Moody and the Tragic Fall of His Brother Toot
Sometimes he’d amble up to one of his brother’s buildings. Toot Moody would stand there, staring, full of pride. And if a stranger came into view, he’d introduce himself as Toot Moody, brother of Curt Moody, the famed architect whose building they both happened to be admiring. There’d be a sweet smile creasing across Toot’s face. But there were also all those other times, times when Toot would be zonked out, high on weed or that damnable crack cocaine, and he’d waltz right by his brother’s buildings, oblivious, roaming from the North Side to the Far East Side, homeless and on the move. There were times when the architect himself would spot his brother on the streets, and that would just rip him up inside: how all the help he had given, the money, love and concern, and how none of it could save Toot. Here was the Moody name etched on some of the most impressive modernist buildings across Columbus, across America even. The buildings went up—the Schottenstein Center, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C.—and Toot kept falling. And falling.
