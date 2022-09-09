Read full article on original website
Design Excellence Award winners at the Western Design Conference
JACKSON, Wyo. — The annual Western Design Conference wrapped up last week, with several local artists acknowledged in the event’s Design Excellence Awards. Each year, the event brings together artists, scholars, collectors, interior designers, architects and fashion designers with a passion for the West. Attendees can expect to shop and see the latest in Western-inspired, handcrafted goods ranging from elegant contemporary trends to ageless camp style.
Black Tie, Blue Jeans Ski Ball: a rockin’ good time to support JHSC’s 500 student-athletes
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Those who’ve been know the sense of excitement—for all things winter, deep powder, and the fabulous party ahead!—that kicks in when you arrive in Teton Village for the annual Black Tie, Blue Jeans Ski Ball hosted by Jackson Hole Ski & Snowboard Club (JHSC).
SNAPPED: Classical music in the wild
JACKSON, Wyo. — Since 2016, Hunter Noack has exchanged the traditional concert hall for America’s most stunning landscapes in his classical piano concert series “In a Landscape.”. Last night, attendees enjoyed the sounds of a nine-foot Steinway grand piano on a flatbed trailer in The Woodbury Preserve.
TGR world premiere of Magic Hour this Saturday, event benefits two local nonprofits
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Teton Gravity Research (TGR) presents the world premiere of Magic Hour, its 27th annual ski and snowboard film this Saturday, Sept. 17 at Walk Festival Hall in Teton Village. TGR invites the Wydaho community to come out and support two local nonprofit organizations at the...
Caldera House announces six-figure ride day with Shaun White
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Caldera House in Teton Village has teamed up with three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White for what they are advertising as an “exclusive snowboarding experience.” The new offering from Jackson Hole’s hybrid hotel and member-only club comes in at a price tag of $185,000 per day.
Old Bill’s season ends Friday, Sept. 16
JACKSON, Wyo. — Thank you runners, walkers, donors, volunteers and nonprofits for joining us at Old Bill’s Run Day last Saturday! More than 100 nonprofits hosted interactive booths at Jackson Elementary School Field and an estimated 3,000 community members turned out for the Run Day festivities. Results from...
SNAPPED: 9/11 ceremony on Town Square
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Fire/ EMS hosted a ceremony on Town Square yesterday to honor and remember the first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony started at 8 a.m. at George Washington Park with speakers and a moment of silence. The public was also invited to meet first responders at the base of Snow King where they could receive abadge with a photo and name of one of the 343 firefighters with the Fire Department of the City of New York (F.D.N.Y) and 72 members of law enforcement who lost their lives on one of the most tragic days in American history.
Animal Adoption Center celebrates a successful summer thanks to community support
JACKSON, Wyo. — The month of August was nothing short of amazing in the Animal Adoption Center’s (AAC) rescue and adoption world. With the help of this dedicated animal loving-community they supported overcrowded regional and national shelters through six transports. Thankfully, area adopters were enthusiastic about the significant influx of rescue pets and by the end of the month the AAC team connected 39 homeless animals with their forever families.
AIS watercraft stations reduce hours, close for season
JACKSON, Wyo. — As marinas close and boating season in Wyoming winds down, Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s (WGFD) AIS check stations will implement reduced hours while some stations will close for the season. Check stations throughout the state will start to close or reduce their hours beginning...
Yvon Chouinard gives away Patagonia to fight climate change
JACKSON, Wyo. — The New York Times broke the story this afternoon: Yvon Chouinard, Melinda Chouinard and their two children, Fletcher and Claire, have transferred their ownership of Patagonia to a set of trusts and nonprofit organizations to combat climate change. Patagonia is valued at $3 billion, with $100...
Heads Up: Section of Pratt Road closed for one hour
JACKSON, Wyo. — According to an alert from Teton County Emergency Management a traffic accident has caused a fuel leak on a section of Pratt Road. The road is closed for about one hour while responders work. Pratt Road is off of Highway 22 before the Wilson bridge. The...
SNAPPED: Old Bill’s Run
JACKSON, Wyo. —The Jackson Hole community turned out in huge numbers Saturday for the annual Old Bill’s Fun Run that has raised $208 million to date for nonprofits in the valley. Donations can still be made until this Friday. Runners can view their results from Saturday’s race here....
What does South Park Landing look like in the future?
JACKSON, Wyo. — On any given hot summer day South Park Landing rivals Sheep Gulch as one of the busiest boat ramps on the Snake River. South Park Landing is owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and managed by Teton County-Jackson Parks and Recreation Department (Parks & Rec) as a public access site. Are you aware that only half of South Park Landing is developed to its full potential? Nearly 14 acres of South Park Landing is on the west side of Highway 89 and has the potential to be developed as a riverfront park and green space. In the last decade, three other great community spaces have come to life with public support and generosity: R Park, Astoria Park & Conservancy, and, most recently, the Genevieve Block green space.
Town Council, BCC to consider updates to rules for Housing Department programs
JACKSON, Wyo. — Today at 3 p.m. the Jackson Town Council and the Teton County Board of County Commissioners will meet for a joint information meeting to consider directing staff to release the 2022 Jackson/Teton County Housing Department Rules and Regulation updates and changes. Following the release, county staff must open a 45-day public comment period and town staff will begin preparing an ordinance.
Game and Fish releases 2021 Law Enforcement Report
JACKSON, Wyoming — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) has released its 2021 Law Enforcement Report, which covers over half a million (574,171) patrolled miles. The report details key statistics, operations and accomplishments of game wardens, wildlife investigators and other employees dedicated to protecting one of Wyoming’s greatest natural resources — wildlife. The Jackson region has up to five law enforcement officers, including three district wardens, one regional game warden stationed in Alpine on occasion, and one regional wildlife supervisor. Jackson region law enforcement officers documented 203 violations within the region in 2021.
