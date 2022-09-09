JACKSON, Wyo. — On any given hot summer day South Park Landing rivals Sheep Gulch as one of the busiest boat ramps on the Snake River. South Park Landing is owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and managed by Teton County-Jackson Parks and Recreation Department (Parks & Rec) as a public access site. Are you aware that only half of South Park Landing is developed to its full potential? Nearly 14 acres of South Park Landing is on the west side of Highway 89 and has the potential to be developed as a riverfront park and green space. In the last decade, three other great community spaces have come to life with public support and generosity: R Park, Astoria Park & Conservancy, and, most recently, the Genevieve Block green space.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 9 HOURS AGO