Westfield, NJ

Primetimer

Emmys 2022: The Biggest Winners of the Night

The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards crowned its winners Monday night, and we've rounded up the victors from the biggest categories of the evening. Series like Squid Game and Abbott Elementary made history with their wins, while some familiar favorites — Ted Lasso and Succession in particular — came as no surprise. The Kenan Thompson-hosted proceedings played it safe, avoiding any slap-related incidents and keeping the focus on pre-recorded montages and a star-studded roster of presenters.
Primetimer

Hein’s Picks: Cobra Kai Is Still Kicking it at Season 5

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Primetimer

Cecily Strong's Saturday Night Live Future Uncertain

Is Cecily Strong Saturday Night Live's next high profile departure? While there's been no official word from Strong or NBC, the SNL vet is starring in an LA-based production of The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, opening September 28th at the Mark Taper Forum just as the show she's called home ramps up for its October start date.
Primetimer

Jeopardy! Is Planning an Alex Trebek Tribute That 'May Well Break the Internet'

It's hard to believe it's been almost two years since we lost Alex Trebek, but the occasion will not go without notice by Jeopardy!, the show he hosted for over 35 years. In this week's episode of the show's official Inside Jeopardy! podcast, executive producer Michael Davies says the show is planing something "really tremendous" for its November 8th episode, the second anniversary of Trebek's death.
Primetimer

WATCH: Drew Barrymore Sobs During Emotional Reunion with Ex Justin Long: 'I Will Always Love You'

There's no bad blood between exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long. In the season premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host reunited with ex Long, who she dated from 2007 to 2010. After a long hug, the two sat down and reminisced about their relationship, remembering how much they used to laugh. "I love that we've maintained our love," said Long. "I know from my end, it will never go anywhere. I'll love you always."
Primetimer

Jodie Turner-Smith in Talks to Join Star Wars Prequel Series

Jodie Turner-Smith is headed to a galaxy far, far away... The leading lady of Queen & Slim and Anne Boleyn is reportedly finalizing a deal to star alongside Amandla Stenberg in Star Wars prequel The Acolyte. The Disney+ series, which comes from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, is a mystery-thriller set a century before the events of The Phantom Menace. Details about Turner-Smith's character are not known yet, but Stenberg was cast as the lead in July.
Primetimer

Real Girlfriends in Paris and Out of Office Lead Labor Day TV

It may be Labor Day, but television isn’t missing a beat with a mammoth day of premieres and finales. Among the highlights — Bravo bows new reality series The Real Girlfriends in Paris, Ken Jeong, Leslie Jones, and Cheri Oteri headline Out of Office, Hulu investigates a triple homicide potentially tied to the Boston Marathon bombing, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy this Monday:
Primetimer

Chris Wallace Interview Show Sets HBO Max & CNN Premiere Dates

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? is coming to HBO Max and CNN. The Fox News veteran's interview show will hit HBO Max on September 23 and an hour of highlights will air on CNN two days later. The series originally debuted on the now-defunct CNN+ last spring. In its new iteration, three episodes of the show will premiere on HBO Max on Friday mornings, while hourlong specials highlighting the interviews' best moments will air on CNN Sunday evenings.
Primetimer

Bachelorette Fans Angry After ABC Drops Major Spoiler During Commercial Break

Johnny DePhillipo said goodbye to Gabby on The Bachelorette last night, but unfortunately, this did not come as a surprise to many viewers. In a Bachelor in Paradise promo aired during The Bachelorette broadcast, Johnny appeared front-and-center on the beach. This reveal might have gone over well with fans if it hadn't dropped prior to Gabby and Johnny's ill-fated date. After Johnny admitted he couldn't see himself getting "to an engagement in the next week or so" and parted ways with Gabby, viewers took to Twitter to poke fun (and express their anger) at ABC for this flub:
Primetimer

Comedian, Fuller House Writer David A. Arnold Dead at 54

David A. Arnold, comedian, writer, actor, and producer, has passed away at the age of 54. "It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold," his family said in a statement. "David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss."
Primetimer

Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel for Quinta Brunson Emmy Bit: 'The Disrespect!'

Sheryl Lee Ralph was not amused by Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys antics. At Abbott Elementary's Television Critics Association panel this afternoon, the show's team was asked how Kimmel's controversial bit, during which he stayed on the floor pretending to be passed out while Quinta Brunson gave her acceptance speech, played in the room. Brunson remained light-hearted about the matter, while her co-star Lisa Ann Walter said it "played funny". Ralph, who took home her own Emmy Monday night, did not approve, however.
Primetimer

Home Improvement is Returning to Hulu

Home Improvement will have a streaming home once more. After disappearing from streaming around three years ago (and raising some questions from one Richard Karn about why it hasn't become available to binge on Disney+), the popular sitcom is returning to Hulu. All eight seasons of the Tim Allen comedy will be available to stream starting September 9.
Primetimer

Primetimer

