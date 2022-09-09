Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Austin Nola absent for Padres Wednesday afternoon
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners. Jorge Alfaro will catch for Mike Clevinger and hit ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Padres’ implied total (3.40) is fifth-lowest in the majors...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Diaz will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Wednesday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ozuna will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 7.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Monday lineup
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Corey Seager sitting for Rangers on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Corey Seager is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Seager will move to the bench on Tuesday with Josh Smith starting at shortstop. Smith will bat eighth versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Bubba Thompson on Rangers' bench Wednesday
Texas Rangers outfielder Bubba Thompson is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics. The Rangers appear to be giving Thompson a rare breather after he went hitless the last two games. Nick Solak will replace Thompson in left field and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns starting Monday night for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Wynns for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.6...
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini sitting for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mancini will move to the bench on Tuesday with Aledmys Diaz starting at designated hitter. Diaz will bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Tyler O'Neill sitting for Cardinals on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. O'Neill will move to the bench on Wednesday with Alec Burleson starting in right field. Burleson will bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Burleson for 5.6...
numberfire.com
Twins' Gilberto Celestino batting ninth on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Celestino will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Max Kepler returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Celestino for 6.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Jonah Bride batting sixth on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Bride will start at second base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. Tony Kemp moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bride for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Sandy Leon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Cooper Hummel catching for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hummel will catch for right-hander Zach Davies on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. Carson Kelly moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hummel for 6.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Narvaez will catch for right-hander Corbin Burnes on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. Victor Caratini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 7.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Ehire Adrianza batting ninth for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves infielder Ehire Adrianza is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Adrianza will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jakob Junis and the Giants. Vaughn Grissom moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jeimer Candelario batting seventh for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Candelario will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Spencer Torkelson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Candelario for 7.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Astros' Trey Mancini batting sixth on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mancini will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Yordan Alvarez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Mancini for 10.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier batting seventh for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Dozier will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Nate Eaton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 7.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Giants' Evan Longoria batting third on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Longoria will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Wilmer Flores returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rays' Manuel Margot batting sixth on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Margot will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Jose Siri returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Margot for 9.0 FanDuel points...
