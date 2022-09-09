Read full article on original website
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
earnthenecklace.com
Meet BYU Cougars Jaren Hall’s Wife, Breanna Hall
When the BYU Cougars needed a leader, football quarterback Jaren Hall stepped up. He’s not only a superstar on-field but also off-field for his wife and daughter. The footballer’s wife brought their daughter to the field on August 15, 2022, to cheer for her dad. Fans are intrigued by this and want to learn more about Jaren Hall’s wife, Breanna Hall. She’s a former soccer player who has a distinct personality. Meet this fabulous WAG in our Breanna Hall wiki.
eastidahonews.com
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
KSLTV
Body of Utah man located in deep water of Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office said the the body of a man that was presumed drowned in Flaming Gorge Reservoir has been recovered. Sheriff Erik Bailey said search crews found the man’s body in approximately 153 feet of water using a remotely operated vehicle the can dive deeper than human divers are able to. The search tool belongs to Utah State Parks.
wyo4news.com
Body of Utah man discovered in Flaming Gorge
September 11, 2022 – According to KSL News/Radio, the body of a Utah man has been discovered in the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The body was discovered around 11 P.M. yesterday, September 10. Dagget County Sheriff Erik Bailey says the man is a white male in his 30s, from Midvale,...
'Major' weather risk forecast for parts of Utah; expected flash floods
While storms moving in from the west will bring relief from record-breaking heat, many parts of Utah face potential flash flooding due to heavy rainfall.
utahstories.com
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
hebervalleyradio.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: 9/13
PROVO, Utah-Tuesday, President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of Twelve Apostles spoke at the BYU Devotional at the Marriott Center. Pres. Oaks encouraged his audience to “courageously carry out their unique mission to pursue spiritual and secular education.”. Pres. Oaks...
Utah County boy recovering from reaction to invasive plant
Parents of a boy in American Fork are cautioning others when it comes to plants and removing them after their son received blisters and rashes from exposure to the sap from myrtle spurge.
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
Utah’s big game hunting season gets underway, conflicts already starting
Old Town Park City resident Annie Hazlehurst said she runs on the Vail and Park City trail system daily in all seasons. She frequently interacts with hunters on private or city-owned trails where hunting is not permitted. "One set of hunters that I ran into actually had the audacity to...
Case dismissed against 'Real Housewives of SLC' star
Criminal charges have been dropped against "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby. In a court filing obtained by FOX 13 News, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office dropped
UPDATE: Pro bull rider killed in domestic violence incident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police is currently investigating a domestic violence case that has resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known by his riding name Ouncie Mitchell, was found with a gunshot wound by responding officers outside of an apartment complex located near […]
KSLTV
Police believe missing Utah girl, 14, may be with adults planning to take her out of US
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A Utah girl previously reported missing is now considered part of a kidnapping, Grantsville police said Tuesday. Sgt. Jeff Watson said Alexia Nicolee Linarex Jauregui, 14, was originally reported as a runaway but because of who she is now with, police are changing the status of her case to a kidnapping.
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Utah County
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A shelter-in-place order was lifted in Utah County after multiple agencies searched for a suspect. According to authorities, at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation near Main Street in Spanish Fork. Officials say the driver […]
ONGOING: Fire affecting Layton traffic
LATON, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has broken out in Layton City. Layton Fire reports that a working fire is affecting traffic on Kays Creek Drive near Oak Lane. Residents are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.
Midvale man drowns after cliff jump at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – State park officials found the body of a 35-year-old Midvale man at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir Saturday. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey states that the man was reported missing at 3:35 p.m. Saturday after doing a cliff jump at the reservoir and not resurfacing from the water. The incident reportedly […]
VIDEO: Utah bus driver tells kids she'll shoot them after missing stop
Two bus drivers in Utah have been placed on administrative leave this week for how they responded to students telling them they made a wrong turn.
NOW: Sandy City power outage affecting 1,300 homes
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The city of Sandy is experiencing a significant power outage, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The outage is reportedly affecting 1,700 homes in the area, and has also caused a traffic light outage. Traffic lights along 10600 South between 700 East and 1300 East are currently malfunctioning. Officials are advising to […]
Gephardt Daily
Family pays tribute to son gunned down in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of murdered juvenile Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez has released a statement to Gephardt Daily about the son they lost. “Bryan was loving and caring person who lived life the fullest,” it says. “His family is devastated and is going...
