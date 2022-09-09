ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

earnthenecklace.com

Meet BYU Cougars Jaren Hall’s Wife, Breanna Hall

When the BYU Cougars needed a leader, football quarterback Jaren Hall stepped up. He’s not only a superstar on-field but also off-field for his wife and daughter. The footballer’s wife brought their daughter to the field on August 15, 2022, to cheer for her dad. Fans are intrigued by this and want to learn more about Jaren Hall’s wife, Breanna Hall. She’s a former soccer player who has a distinct personality. Meet this fabulous WAG in our Breanna Hall wiki.
eastidahonews.com

Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
KSLTV

Body of Utah man located in deep water of Flaming Gorge Reservoir

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office said the the body of a man that was presumed drowned in Flaming Gorge Reservoir has been recovered. Sheriff Erik Bailey said search crews found the man’s body in approximately 153 feet of water using a remotely operated vehicle the can dive deeper than human divers are able to. The search tool belongs to Utah State Parks.
Sports
wyo4news.com

utahstories.com

5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
hebervalleyradio.com

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: 9/13

PROVO, Utah-Tuesday, President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of Twelve Apostles spoke at the BYU Devotional at the Marriott Center. Pres. Oaks encouraged his audience to “courageously carry out their unique mission to pursue spiritual and secular education.”. Pres. Oaks...
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
ABC4

UPDATE: Pro bull rider killed in domestic violence incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police is currently investigating a domestic violence case that has resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known by his riding name Ouncie Mitchell, was found with a gunshot wound by responding officers outside of an apartment complex located near […]
ABC4

Shelter-in-place order lifted in Utah County

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A shelter-in-place order was lifted in Utah County after multiple agencies searched for a suspect. According to authorities, at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation near Main Street in Spanish Fork. Officials say the driver […]
ABC4

ONGOING: Fire affecting Layton traffic

LATON, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has broken out in Layton City. Layton Fire reports that a working fire is affecting traffic on Kays Creek Drive near Oak Lane. Residents are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.
ABC4

ABC4

NOW: Sandy City power outage affecting 1,300 homes

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The city of Sandy is experiencing a significant power outage, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The outage is reportedly affecting 1,700 homes in the area, and has also caused a traffic light outage. Traffic lights along 10600 South between 700 East and 1300 East are currently malfunctioning. Officials are advising to […]
Gephardt Daily

Family pays tribute to son gunned down in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of murdered juvenile Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez has released a statement to Gephardt Daily about the son they lost. “Bryan was loving and caring person who lived life the fullest,” it says. “His family is devastated and is going...
