Apple’s iPhone 14 and 14 Pro are going to start shipping this week after a brief pre-order period. These are the company’s marquee products for the year, and they have the weight of expectations on them. Apple has made more than a few changes to the iPhone (well, the iPhone Pro) this year. There’s a new display with a new interface paradigm, a new high-resolution camera, and the notch is gone too! Is all that enough to justify shelling over $1,000 on a new phone? Well, we’ll have to review it for ourselves and see.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 HOURS AGO