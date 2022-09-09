The GBI is investigating two officer-involved shootings in northeast Georgia: one happened last night in Mt Airy in Habersham County; the other happened Monday afternoon in Walton County, where 63 year-old Dennis McCullers was shot and killed by deputies who say he pointed a gun at them. It happened at a home off Highway 11 just outside the city limits in Monroe. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says no deputies were injured.

WALTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO