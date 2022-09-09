ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reebok Is Bringing Back a Classic Sneaker Worn by NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal

By Peter Verry
Another classic Reebok basketball shoe is returning to stores.

Before month’s end, the heritage athletic brand will bring back the “Shaq Attaq,” the first-ever signature shoe for NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal, which debuted 30 years ago.

The look was created by former Reebok designer Judy Close for O’Neal, who was a rookie playing for the Orlando Magic at the time. The center — who entered the league with a personality that matched his massive size on the court — would go on to win Rookie of the Year honors for the 1992-93 season.

With the 30th anniversary here, the Reebok “Shaq Attaq” returns in nearly the same form as its 1992 debut. The look is executed with its iconic Pump, carbon fiber footplates, anodized synthetic collars and the baller’s “Dunkman” branding on the back of the tongue and the heel.

The Reebok “Shaq Attaq” will arrive on Sept. 23 in adult unisex sizing with a $170 price tag. It will arrive via Reebok.com/basketball , Snipes , The Athlete’s Foot and other select retailers.

News of the “Shaq Attaq” release isn’t the only headline Reebok has made this week. On Wednesday, lifestyle brand operating company Sparc Group announced Todd Krinsky will assume the CEO role at Reebok . He will remain based in the brand’s Boston headquarters and will report to Sparc Group CEO Marc Miller. Krinsky will succeed longtime leader Matt O’Toole, who will be joining Reebok owner Authentic Brands Group (ABG) in 2023. O’Toole will become ABG’s executive vice chairman, and will work with Krinsky on the transition until that time.

