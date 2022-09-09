NORTH JERSEY— U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) brought together North Jersey labor leaders to discuss ongoing work to support Jersey’s different workforces. “The hard-working brothers and sisters of labor have helped build our great state, our country, and have helped create the most competitive workforce in the world,” Gottheimer said. “We all stand together in the fight for better wages, safer working conditions, more job opportunities, and health care and greater benefits for so many. We have a common goal: the desire to make things better for our hard-working labor force, to gain dignity and respect on the job, and to create economic security for the families we care so deeply about.”

