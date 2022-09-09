ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

Uber pays $100M in driver misclassification case with NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Attorney General’s Office

NEW JERSEY – Uber Technologies Inc. and a subsidiary have submitted a $100 million payment to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s (NJDOL’s) Unemployment Trust Fund after an audit found the ride-share companies improperly classified hundreds of thousands of drivers as independent contractors, depriving them of crucial safety-net benefits such as unemployment, temporary disability and family leave insurance, and failed to make required contributions toward unemployment, temporary disability and workforce development.
POLITICS
wrnjradio.com

Gottheimer brings together roundtable of local labor leaders, continues fight to support New Jersey’s workforce

NORTH JERSEY— U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) brought together North Jersey labor leaders to discuss ongoing work to support Jersey’s different workforces. “The hard-working brothers and sisters of labor have helped build our great state, our country, and have helped create the most competitive workforce in the world,” Gottheimer said. “We all stand together in the fight for better wages, safer working conditions, more job opportunities, and health care and greater benefits for so many. We have a common goal: the desire to make things better for our hard-working labor force, to gain dignity and respect on the job, and to create economic security for the families we care so deeply about.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Murphy
wrnjradio.com

Fitch delivers New Jersey’s third major credit rating upgrade this year

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy and State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio praised Tuesday’s decision by Fitch Ratings to upgrade New Jersey’s credit rating on general obligation bonds to “A” from “A-” while also maintaining the state’s outlook at positive. Since the...
POLITICS
wrnjradio.com

Murphy administration, legislative leaders encourage eligible homeowners, renters to apply for property tax relief through new ANCHOR program

NEW JERSEY – Important instructions on how to file for the new Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program have started being mailed out Monday to eligible residents, officially launching the largest property tax relief initiative in New Jersey history. “The ANCHOR program will deliver real, tangible...
wrnjradio.com

Washington Township Police, Recreation Department offering two CPR/AED courses

LONG VALLEY, NJ (Morris County) – The Washington Township Police and Recreation Department will be offering two adult American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR/AED courses. The courses will be held on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. with a deadline date to register of September 21 and on Thursday, September 29 at 6:00 p.m. with a deadline date to register of September 28.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternal Mortality#Health Disparities#Community Health#Health Crisis#Medical Services#Politics State#General Health#Nj#Administration
wrnjradio.com

ShopRite stores to host job fair on September 17

NEW JERSEY – ShopRite will host a job fair on Saturday, September 17 to fill a variety of positions at its grocery stores. Candidates looking for career opportunities and valuable experience in retail, management, customer service and business are encouraged to visit a ShopRite store on Saturday, September 17 to speak with a hiring representative on the spot.
DELAWARE STATE
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 2 Warren County towns

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes tonight, weather permitting, in parts of Hackettstown, and Independence Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13 and with an alternate date...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Lopatcong police seek help identifying 2 women in theft investigation

LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) — Police have released surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identify two women sought as part of a theft investigation. The alleged theft occurred at the Rite Aid located at the Hillcrest Plaza, police said. No further information was released. Anyone with...
LOPATCONG, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Long Valley man charged with illegal possession of assault rifle

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Long Valley man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of an assault rifle, according to police. Police received a report that a person within Washington Township was in possession of an illegal assault rifle, police said. The Washington Township Detective Bureau...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
wrnjradio.com

Driver strikes light pole in parking lot, arrested on suspicion of DUI in Independence Twp.

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Hackettstown man who police suspect was driving drunk struck a light pole in a parking lot in Independence Township last month. On August 28, officers responded to the Crossroads Plaza, located on County Route 517 ,for a single car motor vehicle accident. The vehicle struck a light pole and became disabled, police said.
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy