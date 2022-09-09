Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
Uber pays $100M in driver misclassification case with NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Attorney General’s Office
NEW JERSEY – Uber Technologies Inc. and a subsidiary have submitted a $100 million payment to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s (NJDOL’s) Unemployment Trust Fund after an audit found the ride-share companies improperly classified hundreds of thousands of drivers as independent contractors, depriving them of crucial safety-net benefits such as unemployment, temporary disability and family leave insurance, and failed to make required contributions toward unemployment, temporary disability and workforce development.
wrnjradio.com
Gottheimer brings together roundtable of local labor leaders, continues fight to support New Jersey’s workforce
NORTH JERSEY— U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) brought together North Jersey labor leaders to discuss ongoing work to support Jersey’s different workforces. “The hard-working brothers and sisters of labor have helped build our great state, our country, and have helped create the most competitive workforce in the world,” Gottheimer said. “We all stand together in the fight for better wages, safer working conditions, more job opportunities, and health care and greater benefits for so many. We have a common goal: the desire to make things better for our hard-working labor force, to gain dignity and respect on the job, and to create economic security for the families we care so deeply about.”
wrnjradio.com
Acting AG Platkin announces availability of $17M in grants to reduce gun violence, combat auto theft in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Monday announced that the Department of Law & Public Safety is making $17 million in grant funding available to acquire and expand technology to reduce gun violence and combat a rise in auto thefts fueling violent crime in New Jersey, using federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
wrnjradio.com
Senator Bucco: Cannabis Regulatory Commission guidance leaves too many unanswered questions
NEW JERSEY – Long-awaited workplace safety guidance issued by New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission this weekend fell short of delivering the specifics New Jersey employers need, said Senator Anthony M. Bucco said. “Finally, the Commission has come out with some advice, but it has taken far too long...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrnjradio.com
Fitch delivers New Jersey’s third major credit rating upgrade this year
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy and State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio praised Tuesday’s decision by Fitch Ratings to upgrade New Jersey’s credit rating on general obligation bonds to “A” from “A-” while also maintaining the state’s outlook at positive. Since the...
wrnjradio.com
Murphy administration, legislative leaders encourage eligible homeowners, renters to apply for property tax relief through new ANCHOR program
NEW JERSEY – Important instructions on how to file for the new Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program have started being mailed out Monday to eligible residents, officially launching the largest property tax relief initiative in New Jersey history. “The ANCHOR program will deliver real, tangible...
wrnjradio.com
Washington Township Police, Recreation Department offering two CPR/AED courses
LONG VALLEY, NJ (Morris County) – The Washington Township Police and Recreation Department will be offering two adult American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR/AED courses. The courses will be held on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. with a deadline date to register of September 21 and on Thursday, September 29 at 6:00 p.m. with a deadline date to register of September 28.
wrnjradio.com
FirstEnergy named top utility for economic development by Site Selection Magazine for fourth year in a row
FirstEnergy Corp. has been named by Site Selection magazine as one of the nation’s leading utilities in promoting economic development for the fourth year in a row, helping to attract nearly 22,000 new jobs and $5.4 billion in third-party corporate facility investment in its six-state service area in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrnjradio.com
ShopRite stores to host job fair on September 17
NEW JERSEY – ShopRite will host a job fair on Saturday, September 17 to fill a variety of positions at its grocery stores. Candidates looking for career opportunities and valuable experience in retail, management, customer service and business are encouraged to visit a ShopRite store on Saturday, September 17 to speak with a hiring representative on the spot.
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 2 Warren County towns
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes tonight, weather permitting, in parts of Hackettstown, and Independence Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13 and with an alternate date...
wrnjradio.com
Lopatcong police seek help identifying 2 women in theft investigation
LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) — Police have released surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identify two women sought as part of a theft investigation. The alleged theft occurred at the Rite Aid located at the Hillcrest Plaza, police said. No further information was released. Anyone with...
wrnjradio.com
Long Valley man charged with illegal possession of assault rifle
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Long Valley man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of an assault rifle, according to police. Police received a report that a person within Washington Township was in possession of an illegal assault rifle, police said. The Washington Township Detective Bureau...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrnjradio.com
Driver strikes light pole in parking lot, arrested on suspicion of DUI in Independence Twp.
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Hackettstown man who police suspect was driving drunk struck a light pole in a parking lot in Independence Township last month. On August 28, officers responded to the Crossroads Plaza, located on County Route 517 ,for a single car motor vehicle accident. The vehicle struck a light pole and became disabled, police said.
wrnjradio.com
Warren County man turns himself in after fleeing into cornfield during traffic stop
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) -A Warren County man accused of fleeing into a cornfield during a traffic stop last month turned himself in to police, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On August 9, Independence Township police stopped a red Toyota Tacoma on County Road 517 in...
Comments / 0