Brick, NJ

Fall Is a Great Time to Check Out One of These 4 Best Outdoor Bars in Ocean County, NJ

We still have beautiful weather for the next couple of months to get out and enjoy one of these fabulous spots at the Jersey Shore. So many of you wrote me about your favorite outdoor bar. After bestofnj.com put out this list, I had to ask you where your favorite is. So many of you agreed with bestofnj.com and added some other great choices here in Ocean County.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
City
Brick, NJ
Still Waiting, Here’s What You Want in this Toms River, NJ Shopping Center

This location in the Toms River Shopping Center at Kohl's plaza has been empty for quite a while and we got so many responses on what you'd like to see there. The building and business is definitely shaped like a supermarket because that's what it was at one time. I remember that the supermarket was so busy all the time, it was sad when it closed. What type of business would be a good fit for the Toms River Shopping Center?
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash

An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
James
Ocean County, NJ based non-profit doing outstanding work for many communities

There is a uniqueness about the Ocean County-based non-profit JF Party Dragon and that's in part because they are middle-man -- there to help out wherever the need is great. Tom Nuara, President, Chief Executive Director, and Co-Founder of JF Party Dragon along with Justin Greco, Treasurer, and CFO of JF Party Dragon, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on Sunday morning to discuss who they are, what they do, and how they continue to be there for all of you.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Man drowns off unguarded LBI beach during high rip-current risk

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP – A man drowned Saturday afternoon at an unguarded beach on Long Beach Island. Unnamed officials told 6 ABC Action News that the man went into the water around 3 p.m. at the public beach in the Loveladies section. The beach was not guarded as the Long Beach Township Beach Patrol is only scheduled to guard the 68th Street beach daily in September, according to their website.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Toms River, NJ
