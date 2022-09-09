DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It’s been a warmer day today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There has been more smoke in the sky today, but more of the smoke/haze should get flushed out by late Thursday. Showers and storms make a comeback for this weekend, but it won’t be a washout. Just hit or miss chances through the weekend into Sunday. Sunday heats back up to 90, and then we’ll likely stay in the low 90s through Tuesday. Temperatures cool off by Wednesday, with a few rain chances by Thursday of next week.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO