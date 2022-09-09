ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Des Moines struggling to shelter homeless population

DES MOINES, Iowa — People are speaking up about the homeless population in downtown Des Moines. Near Central Iowa Services and shelter, there are signs that people are sleeping outside. Near the Surety Hotel, there are also signs that people are calling the street home. "We opened in 2020....
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Independent task force will review Des Moines Police Department policies

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council has approved a quarter-million dollar plan to hire an independent task force to review police department policies. It comes after several allegations of excessive police force and racial profiling. One case involves Indira Sheumaker, a current city council member. She...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

A park in Iowa is offering ADA accessibility to kayaks

AMES, Iowa — An Ames park is now one of the few in the country to offer an accessible way to get into kayaks and canoes. The city recently installed a piece of gear on some of the docks at Ada Hayden Heritage Park. The equipment makes it easier for people with mobility issues to get in and out of watercraft.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Voters in Indianola approve plan to update high school

INDIANOLA, Iowa — A multi-million dollar upgrade for Indianola's public high school was approved in Tuesday night's special election. The renovations are part of the school district's "Replace in Place" plan. New additions to the current building will help accommodate growth in the school district. Property taxes won't increase.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Approval expected to expand Altoona's borders by 580 acres

ALTOONA, Iowa — The city of Altoona says it needs more space to grow. On Tuesday, the Altoona City Council unanimously approved an annexation plan to bring 580 acres on the western edge of Bondurant inside the Altoona border. Three homeowners in the area oppose the annexation, but the...
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

Man who lost hat draw for Osceola mayor last year elected mayor again

OSCEOLA, Iowa — Voters in Osceola chose Thomas Kedley to become their new mayor. Kedley will replace former mayor, Matt Stoll. Last November, Kedley and Stoll tied in the mayoral election. Their names were put into a candy dish, and Stoll's name was drawn. It later came out that...
OSCEOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Arrest made in shooting on Des Moines' south side

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman has been charged for shooting a man while a baby was in the same room. Zakiya Muhammad is charged with willful injury, domestic assault and child endangerment. The shooting happened last Wednesday on Kenyon Avenue. Police say Muhammad and the victim...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man critically injured in Des Moines crash involving motorcycle

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a crash on Des Moines' south side. It happened at the intersection of Indianola and Evergreen avenues just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Des Moines police say a motorcycle and a van collided at the intersection. The man...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Waukee homeowners concerned over mysterious dog death

WAUKEE, Iowa — Andrew Dewein, of Waukee, said the things people throw over his fence are getting out of hand. He lives along the Heart of the Warrior Trail with his family and two dogs. And after hearing one of his neighbors' dogs died from eating something that was thrown over their fence, he just wants it to stop.
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

State patrol: Iowa man died after crashing pickup truck

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man died after crashing a pickup truck near Woodward Monday night, according to the state patrol. Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Lee Johnson, of Lenox, was driving eastbound on 150th Street from South Avenue when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway. Next, the...
LENOX, IA
KCCI.com

Warm, hazy weather in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It’s been a warmer day today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There has been more smoke in the sky today, but more of the smoke/haze should get flushed out by late Thursday. Showers and storms make a comeback for this weekend, but it won’t be a washout. Just hit or miss chances through the weekend into Sunday. Sunday heats back up to 90, and then we’ll likely stay in the low 90s through Tuesday. Temperatures cool off by Wednesday, with a few rain chances by Thursday of next week.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Tuesday Evening Forecast

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday Evening Forecast. Tonight: Mild. Clear. Lows near 60. Tomorrow: Sunny, but filtered by smoke. Highs near 90. Tomorrow Night: Clear. Mild. Lows in the mid 60s.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police say Court Avenue crime is getting more severe

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating several weekend crimes on Court Avenue. In 48 hours, there were two stabbings, a shooting and a car chase — all stemming from fights in the Court Avenue district. The city and police are looking for ways to make...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa sheriff's deputy resigns amid death investigation of K9 officer

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — A Boone County sheriff's deputy has resigned amid aninvestigation into the death of a K9 officer. Sgt. Dallas Wingate, the dog's handler, resigned on Sept. 8. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has an open investigation into the K9's death. The results of the investigation...
KCCI.com

Temperatures continue to climb

DES MOINES, Iowa — We're looking a few degrees warmer today with highs in the low 80s under sunny skies. We'll see our temperatures continue to climb into the middle of the week with highs in the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday along with better chances for wildfire smoke moving through.
DES MOINES, IA

