Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga mom who lost teen daughter in crash advocates for driver's education classes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Teen drivers in Tennessee are not required to take a driver's education class before getting their license, but the state department highly recommends it. Now, a Chattanooga mom who lost her daughter to a teen driver is advocating for teaching teens how to be prepared on...
WTVCFOX
Professor sues Tennessee state rep over Facebook block
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An adjunct professor at Middle Tennessee State University has filed a federal lawsuit against a state representative who blocked him on Facebook, court records show. The block came shortly after the professor called the lawmaker out for getting a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Dean Fox...
WTVCFOX
Elite veterans, everyday Tennesseans saving lives in countries torn by war, disaster
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A group of elite former servicemen and women have teamed up with Tennesseans from all walks of life to provide rescue missions in countries torn by war or other disasters. Aerial Recovery is in currently in Pakistan helping disaster victims after returning from Ukraine where...
WTVCFOX
TennCare: Computer system update may have disclosed personal information
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Personal information for about 1,700 Medicaid recipients in Tennessee may have been disclosed during an update to a computer system, officials said. The update may have led to a limited number of people from one household to be able to view some information about individuals in another household that included some of the same people, a statement from TennCare said. The breach happened when a new application listed the name of a person who was already in another household, the statement said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVCFOX
Decline in purchases of pistol permits impacting sheriff's offices' revenue
Starting January 1, 2023, Alabama residents will no longer be required to have a pistol permit to carry a weapon concealed in Alabama. Since the announcement, there has been a decline in people buying permits. Those permits brought in revenue to sheriff's offices across the state. Some sheriff's offices have...
WTVCFOX
As violent crimes rise in Tennessee, focus turns to law cracking down on serving sentences
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — US Senators from Tennessee say violent crime is rising and Chattanooga's police chief says it's happening here, too. Now, there's a focus on a state law that just went into effect that requires those convicted of the most violent crimes to serve their full sentences. The...
WTVCFOX
Texas border town requests refrigerators to store bodies as migrant drownings increase
WASHINGTON (TND) — In Eagle Pass, Texas, officials said the town on the U.S.-Mexico border is overwhelmed and they’ve had to make a grim request due to a surge in migrant drownings. The fire department has asked for refrigerators to store bodies, saying that mortuaries can't handle the...
WTVCFOX
Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2
HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
Comments / 0