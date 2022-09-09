Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will hit breakneck speeds on AnTuTu and match lofty iPad Pro 5 levels claims leaker

Read full article on original website
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 series to launch without 512 GB storage option in Europe
Roland Quandt claims to have obtained storage configurations for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google's next-generation flagship smartphones barring the surprise introduction of the rumoured Pixel 7 Ultra. As we reported last week, Google has already confirmed that the pair will debut on October 6 at 14:00 UTC, as well as the long-awaited Pixel Watch. Additionally, the company teased that the Pixel 7 series would rely on the Google Tensor G2, its second-generation in-house SoC.
'Significantly lower than expected' iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders suggest Apple's strategy of ditching the 'mini' for a larger version of the new phone is a failure, says renowned Apple analyst
The iPhone 14 Plus, which is a replacement of the iPhone 13 mini, is expected to be in stock when it launches, "reflecting lackluster demand."
notebookcheck.net
The Huawei MateBook X Pro is one of the best Intel Evo laptops, but the lack of maintenance options prevents a better rating
The new Huawei MateBook X Pro confirms its flagship status in our review and it is currently one of the best Intel Evo laptops you can buy. Compared to the previous model there are some changes, including a slightly larger chassis to accommodate the larger 14.2-inch screen. It is also a bit bigger than the majority of 13.3-inch laptops and also slightly bigger than the new Apple MacBook Air M2, but it is still very compact and very comfortable to carry around at little more than 1.2 kg. The magnesium chassis with its soft surfaces feels nice to touch and we also like the dark blue color, which is fortunately not as prone to fingerprints as the new MacBook Air M2 in the color Midnight.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Projector Mini launches as portable gadget with gaming mode
The Xiaomi Projector Mini has launched in China. The projector has a 720 p native resolution and a 1.2:1 throw ratio, casting images in a 16:9 aspect ratio. The device has an LED light source with a maximum brightness of 250 ANSI lumens and over 20,000 hours of expected lifetime.
ZDNet
iOS 16 brings a surprise new battery charging feature to your iPhone
With the release of iOS 16 for iPhone owners everywhere, Apple has also revealed an unexpected new battery charging feature that could help users decrease their device's carbon footprint. This new charging feature is not among the many features Apple did disclose during the year-long iOS 16 beta, such as...
Inc.com
5 Things You Should Do Immediately After You Install iOS 16 on Your iPhone
Yesterday, Apple released the latest version of iOS, the software that powers the iPhone. It included a number of new features, though that's not what this article is about. This article is about a few things you should do right away to take advantage of those features. It can be...
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Intel Alder Lake-P series and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processors headed to next-generation 2-in-1 convertibles
Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced Project Volterra, a stackable mini-PC running Windows on ARM. Thought to be running the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, Project Volterra is more of Microsoft's version of the Apple Developer Transition Kit (DTK) than the Apple M1-based Mac mini. According to Rich Woods, the Surface Pro 9 will be Microsoft's second device with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, albeit branded as the Microsoft SQ3. For context, the XDA Developer's Managing Editor previously implied that the next-generation Surface Pro X would not rely on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, with the chipset only having recently 'started shipping in the ThinkPad X13s'.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 leaks ahead of global launch
Xiaomiui claims to have discovered information about another Redmi Note 11 Pro series handset, nearly a year after original models launched in China. If the five versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro that Xiaomi sells is not confusing enough, Xiaomiui asserts that Xiaomi is now preparing to release the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 globally. For reference, Xiaomi has released regional-specific versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro, as well as an Indian edition of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Legion laptop power modes are seemingly buggy with unusually short battery life
In our review on the latest Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15, we tested battery life in two different settings: Power Saver and Balanced. Power Saver involves setting the display to the minimum brightness level, Windows to 'Best power efficiency' mode, WLAN off, iGPU on, and Lenovo Vantage to Quiet mode. In other words, performance and consumption should be reduced to their bare minimum levels for the longest possible battery life.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone 14 battery capacities revealed in filing
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple only ever talks about battery life in hours of use, but now specific details have been revealed — and two of the fouriPhone 14 models have increased battery capacities.
notebookcheck.net
Apple releases iOS 16 for iPhone X or newer with iOS 15.7 issued for older iPhones
Apple has started rolling out iOS 16 to all of its smartphones from the iPhone 8 and iPhone X onwards. Arguably the biggest update for iPhones this year, iOS 16 arrives alongside iOS 15.7, a security update for iPhones that are ineligible for an iOS 16 upgrade. iOS 16 has...
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 14-series independent battery tests reveal striking parity with 13-series capacities
Apple has introduced the new 14 series as one containing "the best battery life of any iPhone to date", while neglecting to cite the actual measurements involved as usual. Fortunately, that no longer matters as Chemtrec is back with its yearly third-party reveal of the values in question in watt-hours (Wh).
notebookcheck.net
Google revives Original Chips crisp campaign for upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro release
Google will officially unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6, five months after the company previewed both at I/O 2022. Additionally, the Pixel 7 series will be joined by the Pixel Watch, the third device to run Wear OS 3.5. For some reason, Google Japan has brought back last year's advertising campaign where it turns its smartphones into crisps. As Google's images show, the Pixel 7 comes in 'Obsidian Pepper' and 'Salty Lemon, with the Pixel 7 Pro given 'Hazel Onion' and 'Snow Cheese' flavours.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i7-13700T Geekbench listing reveals core count and base/boost clocks
Even though the laptop versions of Intel's Raptor Lake processors are quite some time away from launch, they've begun showing up on benchmarking platforms. The Intel Core i5-13600HX was spotted on the BAPCo Crossmark database a few days ago, and now it is the Intel Core i7-13700T's turn to make its online debut on Geekbench. Intel's "T" brand of processors was launched as a low-power alternative for small form factor desktops. They have a default TDP of 35 Watts.
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Investors have flocked to stock splits as a bright spot during a challenging year for Wall Street. One widely-held company that recently underwent a stock split is cheaper than ever and begging to be bought. Meanwhile, another highly popular stock-split stock should have investors hitting the brakes. You’re reading a...
notebookcheck.net
Google "Pixelbook 2023" is reportedly cancelled, perhaps indefinitely, as the OEM re-directs its resources elsewhere
Chromebook Convertible / 2-in-1 Leaks / Rumors Laptop Google Pixel Ultrabook. The Pixelbook Go has been projected to get a long-overdue successor in 2023, a device that may or may not have been pitched at a higher-end tier of the PC market. However, according to The Verge, Google has now "dissolved" its efforts in this respect in its entirety, going so far as to shut the division responsible for the upcoming laptop down.
Apple Insider
Apple releases watchOS 9 update for Apple Watch
Apple has released watchOS 9 to the public, bringing new features such as the new Medication tracker, new watch faces, and even more Fitness options to Apple's flagship wearable. Announced at WWDC 2022, watchOS 9 is now available to the general public. Users can update to watchOS 9 by accessing...
notebookcheck.net
DJI Osmo Action 3 starts for US$329 with a new design, long battery life and improved waterproofing
DJI has beaten GoPro to the punch by unveiling the Osmo Action 3, which arrives just ahead of the Hero 11 Black and the Hero 11 Black Mini. Eschewing last year's modular design, the Osmo Action 3 has an additional front-facing touchscreen display, as well as superior image stabilisation and long battery life than the Action 2, among other changes.
