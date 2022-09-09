SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A family dispute is southwest Sioux Falls this morning left one woman dead. According to Officer Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police were called to an apartment for a family dispute. They knocked and entered partially when the suspect shot at them. Officers grabbed a five-year-old child who was near the door and left the apartment. Reinforcement was requested with multiple agencies responding. During negotiations, another child was heard inside. Law enforcement was also made aware that the suspect had called somebody saying he shot the woman. SWAT then entered the apartment to check on the woman and child. The suspect turned the gun on himself when the SWAT team entered. The woman was found dead. The other child was not harmed. The suspect has been taken to a hospital.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 15 HOURS AGO