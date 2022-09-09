iQOO Z6 Lite teasers hint at a world-first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 smartphone with a 50MP main camera and a 120Hz display

Read full article on original website
Xiaomi Projector Mini launches as portable gadget with gaming mode
The Xiaomi Projector Mini has launched in China. The projector has a 720 p native resolution and a 1.2:1 throw ratio, casting images in a 16:9 aspect ratio. The device has an LED light source with a maximum brightness of 250 ANSI lumens and over 20,000 hours of expected lifetime.
Souped-up Sony Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition smartphone gets surprise release alongside Xperia Stream Gaming Gear
Although no PlayStation 5 portable or Xperia Play II materialized, Sony still managed to surprise its fans (at least in Japan) by launching a new version of its Xperia 1 IV alongside the Xperia Stream Gaming Gear accessory. While it seems likely the latter device will be made available outside of Sony’s domestic market due to it being promoted on Sony’s international social media channels, it appears the Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition is only headed to consumers in Japan for the time being.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Intel Alder Lake-P series and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processors headed to next-generation 2-in-1 convertibles
Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced Project Volterra, a stackable mini-PC running Windows on ARM. Thought to be running the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, Project Volterra is more of Microsoft's version of the Apple Developer Transition Kit (DTK) than the Apple M1-based Mac mini. According to Rich Woods, the Surface Pro 9 will be Microsoft's second device with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, albeit branded as the Microsoft SQ3. For context, the XDA Developer's Managing Editor previously implied that the next-generation Surface Pro X would not rely on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, with the chipset only having recently 'started shipping in the ThinkPad X13s'.
Google Pixel 7 series to launch without 512 GB storage option in Europe
Roland Quandt claims to have obtained storage configurations for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google's next-generation flagship smartphones barring the surprise introduction of the rumoured Pixel 7 Ultra. As we reported last week, Google has already confirmed that the pair will debut on October 6 at 14:00 UTC, as well as the long-awaited Pixel Watch. Additionally, the company teased that the Pixel 7 series would rely on the Google Tensor G2, its second-generation in-house SoC.
Lenovo Legion laptop power modes are seemingly buggy with unusually short battery life
In our review on the latest Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15, we tested battery life in two different settings: Power Saver and Balanced. Power Saver involves setting the display to the minimum brightness level, Windows to 'Best power efficiency' mode, WLAN off, iGPU on, and Lenovo Vantage to Quiet mode. In other words, performance and consumption should be reduced to their bare minimum levels for the longest possible battery life.
Nvidia and TSMC working on multi-GPU solutions based on silicon photonics
Industry insiders close to DigiTimes report that the first multi-GPU solutions using silicon photonics technology could be available in a few years. The interconnected GPUs would benefit from low-latency data transmissions and significantly reduced signal loss. A few years ago, Nvidia’s long-lasting partnership with the TSMC fabs came into question...
Deal | Top-notch Gigabyte Aero 5 gaming laptop with 4K AMOLED display and RTX 3070 Ti on sale for US$1,399 after mail-in rebate
Gigabyte's powerful RTX 3070 Ti-powered gaming laptop is not just good for playing the latest games, it is also designed for content creators who can take full advantage of the Aero 5's colorful 15.6-inch AMOLED display with Pantone certification. Well-performing gaming laptops come in many shapes and sizes these days,...
GoPro Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini release dates confirmed for DJI Osmo Action 3 clash
GoPro has finally confirmed the release date for the Hero 11 Black, its next-generation action camera. Incidentally, GoPro's launch event coincides with the debut of the DJI Osmo Action 3, the Hero 11 Black's primary competitor throughout 2022 and into 2023. Typically, GoPro refreshes its action cameras during the middle of September. However, DJI has brought the release of the Action 2's successor forwards by nearly six weeks.
Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable is now purchasable starting at US$599
Asus announced quite a few workstation-grade ExpertBook laptops at IFA 2022. They varied between thin and light solutions and full-fledged workhorses with beefy hardware. The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable, on the other hand, had been announced at CES 2022. Our in-depth review determined it to be a decent laptop, but it had numerous flaws. Asus has finally revealed its price and availability in the United States.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 leaks ahead of global launch
Xiaomiui claims to have discovered information about another Redmi Note 11 Pro series handset, nearly a year after original models launched in China. If the five versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro that Xiaomi sells is not confusing enough, Xiaomiui asserts that Xiaomi is now preparing to release the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 globally. For reference, Xiaomi has released regional-specific versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro, as well as an Indian edition of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G.
DJI Osmo Action 3 starts for US$329 with a new design, long battery life and improved waterproofing
DJI has beaten GoPro to the punch by unveiling the Osmo Action 3, which arrives just ahead of the Hero 11 Black and the Hero 11 Black Mini. Eschewing last year's modular design, the Osmo Action 3 has an additional front-facing touchscreen display, as well as superior image stabilisation and long battery life than the Action 2, among other changes.
GPD Win 4: eGPU support confirmed for AMD Ryzen 7 6800U and Radeon 680M powered gaming handheld
GPD has finally confirmed the Win 4, following several extension leaks. As expected, the GPD Win 4 will be available in two colours, with the white variant highlighting the device's Sony PSP characteristics. However, this is only true with the GPD Win 4's display sat between its gamepad controls. Like the Win 3, the Win 4 has a sliding display, which should improve ergonomics when gaming. Based on current announcements, the AYA NEO SLIDE will be the GPD Win 4's only true competitor in this regard.
Huawei Band 7 gains two updates with new communication and health features
Huawei has released two updates for the global version of the Band 7. First reported by Huawei Ailesi, the updates are HarmonyOS 2.0.0.26 and HarmonyOS 2.0.0.32. While the updates have arrived in Europe and Turkey, among others, HarmonyOS 2.0.0.26 reached Huawei's home market in June. As with many of its...
GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini details and pricing revealed ahead of launch
Word of the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini surfaced for the first time last week. The camera looks set to debut as a smaller alternative to the Hero 11 Black, and a new leak has now revealed all major details ahead of its launch. As revealed by Roland Quandt, the...
Intel Core i7-13700T Geekbench listing reveals core count and base/boost clocks
Even though the laptop versions of Intel's Raptor Lake processors are quite some time away from launch, they've begun showing up on benchmarking platforms. The Intel Core i5-13600HX was spotted on the BAPCo Crossmark database a few days ago, and now it is the Intel Core i7-13700T's turn to make its online debut on Geekbench. Intel's "T" brand of processors was launched as a low-power alternative for small form factor desktops. They have a default TDP of 35 Watts.
Google revives Original Chips crisp campaign for upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro release
Google will officially unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6, five months after the company previewed both at I/O 2022. Additionally, the Pixel 7 series will be joined by the Pixel Watch, the third device to run Wear OS 3.5. For some reason, Google Japan has brought back last year's advertising campaign where it turns its smartphones into crisps. As Google's images show, the Pixel 7 comes in 'Obsidian Pepper' and 'Salty Lemon, with the Pixel 7 Pro given 'Hazel Onion' and 'Snow Cheese' flavours.
Xiaomi Mijia Graphene folding electric heater revealed with voice commands
The new Xiaomi Mijia Graphene Folding Skirting Board Electric Heater Ultra-Thin Model will launch for pre-order in China on September 14. The 6 cm (~2.4-in) thick heater can be folded by up to 180°, collapsing to half its size to make it easier to store; the device is 0.75 m (~30-in) long when folded or 1.5 m (~59-in) when unfolded. You could also fold the panel at 90° to fit in a corner.
iPhone 14-series independent battery tests reveal striking parity with 13-series capacities
Apple has introduced the new 14 series as one containing "the best battery life of any iPhone to date", while neglecting to cite the actual measurements involved as usual. Fortunately, that no longer matters as Chemtrec is back with its yearly third-party reveal of the values in question in watt-hours (Wh).
Google "Pixelbook 2023" is reportedly cancelled, perhaps indefinitely, as the OEM re-directs its resources elsewhere
Chromebook Convertible / 2-in-1 Leaks / Rumors Laptop Google Pixel Ultrabook. The Pixelbook Go has been projected to get a long-overdue successor in 2023, a device that may or may not have been pitched at a higher-end tier of the PC market. However, according to The Verge, Google has now "dissolved" its efforts in this respect in its entirety, going so far as to shut the division responsible for the upcoming laptop down.
GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini arrives with a compact chassis and a new 27 MP camera
GoPro has introduced the Hero 11 Black Mini, a smaller, lighter and simpler alternative to the Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Creator Edition. As its name suggests, the Hero 11 Black Mini is the Hero 11 Black but miniaturised. Specifically, the Hero 11 Black Mini has a one-button design, which GoPro claims it has designed for those who want peak performance and quality while maximising simplicity.
