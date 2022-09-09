Read full article on original website
Related
3 reasons the Miami Dolphins need to trade Teddy Bridgewater right now
We’re only one week into the 2022 NFL season and I want the Miami Dolphins to make an impact move. Not only would this move be savvy and loaded with foresight, but it would potentially get the best out of Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins need to trade Teddy Bridgewater and they need to do it yesterday.
Jerry Jones is making a risky decision with Dak Prescott’s injury
Jerry Jones is making a risky decision in trying to rush Dak Prescott back from surgery after he suffered a hand injury on Sunday Night. Jerry Jones will do anything to win, but trying to rush Dak Prescott back from surgery to his throwing hand is far too risky. The...
NFL QB rankings after week 1, where does Tua Tagovailoa land?
Week 1 of the NFL season is officially behind us, and we are ranking the performances of all 32 starting QBs. Where does Tua Tagovailoa land?. Playoff spots and Superbowl contenders aren’t decided in week 1, but it’s our first measuring stick for the 2022 season. How many teams will win because of their QB? How many teams will win with their QB? And how many teams will struggle to win because of their QB?
Notre Dame catches horrible break with season off to awful start
After losing back-to-back games to start the season, Notre Dame is heading towards a gloomier year with horrible news. Luck of the Irish? Not. After two losses, including a disaster against Marshall, Notre Dame was dealt another blow, this time by the injury bug. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 games
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
Chiefs give fans an elite throwback look for primetime vs Chargers
In honor of Arrowhead Stadium’s 50th anniversary, the Chiefs gave their fans an elite throwback look ahead of their Thursday Night bout with the Chargers. For 50 years, Arrowhead Stadium has been the site of success, loud crowds, and disappointment as the home of the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the team is giving their fans a feeling of the past.
Rex Ryan Says Bills and Eagles Best Bets to Win Super Bowl 57 | Spread the Word
Rex Ryan joined Iain MacMillan this week to talk all things football, including Super Bowl picks, how he used the point spread to motivate his team, and what he'd set the point spread at between the Bills and Jets. To no one's surprise, he thinks the Bills are the team...
RELATED PEOPLE
Stephen A. Smith Delighted Because Cowboys Season Over After One Game
VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith laughed and smoked a cigar on 'First Take' after the Cowboys season ended in week 1.
Pete Carroll has no shame in sharing just how desperately he wanted to beat Russell Wilson
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos was “really rewarding” for former players. Entering the 2022 season, the Seattle Seahawks were not expected to have much success. Instead, they were able to pull off the massive upset win over the Denver Broncos, who had the quarterback they traded away in Russell Wilson.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Will Not Be Taking the Field Anytime Soon
Although we were never the biggest NFL fans, there's something about the 2022 season that has us more enthusiastic than ever before. The first week of competition kicked off on Sept. 11, with the Sunday schedule concluding in an intense matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.
Three NFC East Teams Lose Key Players to Injury
It was a rough week for the New York Giants' three division opponents. How might that affect their upcoming matchups with the Giants?
FanSided
283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1