ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Supposed Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 3DMark Time Spy Extreme listing highlights magnificent performance uplift and sky-high clock speeds

By Anil Ganti
notebookcheck.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo Legion laptop power modes are seemingly buggy with unusually short battery life

In our review on the latest Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15, we tested battery life in two different settings: Power Saver and Balanced. Power Saver involves setting the display to the minimum brightness level, Windows to 'Best power efficiency' mode, WLAN off, iGPU on, and Lenovo Vantage to Quiet mode. In other words, performance and consumption should be reduced to their bare minimum levels for the longest possible battery life.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Raja Koduri comments on Intel Arc cancellation rumours; Arc A770 is supposedly being prepped for launch

Intel's Arc line of discreet graphics cards has had a rocky start due to driver and performance issues. YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead recently posted a video stating that Intel was planning to withdraw from the consumer graphics card market entirely, but a few entry-level Alchemist and Battlemage SKUs would still be produced. Raja Koduri, Intel's GPU head, debunked the claims earlier today on Twitter.
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ada Lovelace
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft Surface Gaming Laptop: Questionable specification sheet leaks with 165 Hz display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

According to new reports, Microsoft has a gaming laptop up its sleeve. Reputedly to be marketed as the Surface Gaming Laptop, the device is alleged to feature up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 32 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Irregularities in the specification sheet hint raise questions about the leak's authenticity, though.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Intel Core i5-13500 and Core i5-13400 punch above their weight class in PassMark's CPU benchmark

Previous rumours suggested that Intel would launch three Raptor Lake processors at its upcoming Intel Innovation event, the Core i5-13600K, Core i7-13700K and Core i9-13900K. As always, the lower end of the Raptor Lake stack would be announced afterwards, likely starting at CES 2022. A comprehensive leak also confirmed the specifications of almost all processors in the lineup. Now, the entry-level Core i5-13500 and Core i5-13400 have shown up on the PassMark database.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Souped-up Sony Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition smartphone gets surprise release alongside Xperia Stream Gaming Gear

Although no PlayStation 5 portable or Xperia Play II materialized, Sony still managed to surprise its fans (at least in Japan) by launching a new version of its Xperia 1 IV alongside the Xperia Stream Gaming Gear accessory. While it seems likely the latter device will be made available outside of Sony’s domestic market due to it being promoted on Sony’s international social media channels, it appears the Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition is only headed to consumers in Japan for the time being.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Gpu#Nvidia Geforce#3dmark#3dmark Time Spy Extreme#Gpu
notebookcheck.net

GoPro Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini release dates confirmed for DJI Osmo Action 3 clash

GoPro has finally confirmed the release date for the Hero 11 Black, its next-generation action camera. Incidentally, GoPro's launch event coincides with the debut of the DJI Osmo Action 3, the Hero 11 Black's primary competitor throughout 2022 and into 2023. Typically, GoPro refreshes its action cameras during the middle of September. However, DJI has brought the release of the Action 2's successor forwards by nearly six weeks.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

How 4G laptops could revolutionise your business

Over the past couple of years, it’s unlikely that connectivity has been a major concern for most business leaders. As a result of the pandemic-induced shift to remote working, which has seen staff depart corporate headquarters for home offices, employees have been hooked up to super-fast home Wi-Fi® networks - the same networks they use to stream Netflix, play online games, and connect with friends and family. (sponsored article)
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
notebookcheck.net

At least 7 laptops with foldable displays on tap for 2023 release as well as the first phone with rollable screen

According to reputed display industry analyst Ross Young, head of the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) research firm, there will be 30 bendy phones and laptops with foldable displays released in 2023. Besides 23 foldable phones and 7 laptops with displays that bend, we would also witness the launch of the first rollable display phone then. So far, most every major Android phone company, including Google, has been rumored to be working on a rollable display prototype or to have patented something related to the technology.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

BenQ TH575 cheaper projector aimed at gamers arrives with 150-in image

BenQ has launched a new lower cost 1080p projector designed for gaming, the TH575. Also built for a home cinema, the projector can throw images up to 150-in (~381 cm) across, with a 1.49~1.64:1 throw ratio and a Rec. 709 color gamut. The picture is optimized using an auto vertical keystone tool, and the device has a light source with up to 3,800 ANSI lumens brightness that will last up to 15,000 hours. LampSave mode will intelligently adjust the brightness to extend the light’s lifetime.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Shargeek Capsule Gravity 20 W power bank and timer is crowdfunding

Shargeek is currently crowdfunding for the Capsule Gravity power bank on Kickstarter. The 3-in-1 device combines a 5,000 mAh battery with a timer and clock. The company suggests you could boost your productivity by using the gadget as a Pomodoro timer or as a stopwatch for a game, flipping it over to restart the clock.
ADVOCACY
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 7 series to launch without 512 GB storage option in Europe

Roland Quandt claims to have obtained storage configurations for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google's next-generation flagship smartphones barring the surprise introduction of the rumoured Pixel 7 Ultra. As we reported last week, Google has already confirmed that the pair will debut on October 6 at 14:00 UTC, as well as the long-awaited Pixel Watch. Additionally, the company teased that the Pixel 7 series would rely on the Google Tensor G2, its second-generation in-house SoC.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel Fold: New prototype appears in Android 13 code with premium camera hardware

It appears that Google's development of the first Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad has taken another twist. Previously, there has been evidence to suggest that the company had developed 'Passport', the development of which is thought to have been stopped in favour of 'Pipit'. Based on new code findings by Kuba Wojciechowski, Google may have now replaced 'Pipit' with 'Felix', a hitherto unknown codename.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable is now purchasable starting at US$599

Asus announced quite a few workstation-grade ExpertBook laptops at IFA 2022. They varied between thin and light solutions and full-fledged workhorses with beefy hardware. The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable, on the other hand, had been announced at CES 2022. Our in-depth review determined it to be a decent laptop, but it had numerous flaws. Asus has finally revealed its price and availability in the United States.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy