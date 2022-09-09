Supposed Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 3DMark Time Spy Extreme listing highlights magnificent performance uplift and sky-high clock speeds

Read full article on original website
Lenovo Legion laptop power modes are seemingly buggy with unusually short battery life
In our review on the latest Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15, we tested battery life in two different settings: Power Saver and Balanced. Power Saver involves setting the display to the minimum brightness level, Windows to 'Best power efficiency' mode, WLAN off, iGPU on, and Lenovo Vantage to Quiet mode. In other words, performance and consumption should be reduced to their bare minimum levels for the longest possible battery life.
Entire Raptor Lake CPU lineup leaks as Intel accidently confirms key specifications of the upcoming processors
While we have been getting consistent information regarding the Intel Raptor Lake processors, the company has never officially confirmed the hardware specifications of the 13th gen lineup. Through what looks like an accident, Intel has confirmed some key specs for the Intel Raptor Lake CPUs. In a blog post intended...
Latest Apple A16 Bionic benchmarks show a 28% GPU performance boost over the A15 Bionic
Apple's new A16 Bionic has already made a few trips to the Geekbench website where it has demonstrated its formidable CPU capabilities. The chipset demonstrated about a 40% single-core advantage over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on that benchmark, and has now been tested on AnTuTu as well, with some rather impressive results.
Raja Koduri comments on Intel Arc cancellation rumours; Arc A770 is supposedly being prepped for launch
Intel's Arc line of discreet graphics cards has had a rocky start due to driver and performance issues. YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead recently posted a video stating that Intel was planning to withdraw from the consumer graphics card market entirely, but a few entry-level Alchemist and Battlemage SKUs would still be produced. Raja Koduri, Intel's GPU head, debunked the claims earlier today on Twitter.
Microsoft Surface Gaming Laptop: Questionable specification sheet leaks with 165 Hz display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
According to new reports, Microsoft has a gaming laptop up its sleeve. Reputedly to be marketed as the Surface Gaming Laptop, the device is alleged to feature up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 32 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Irregularities in the specification sheet hint raise questions about the leak's authenticity, though.
Do smartphone manufacturers often cheat in their advertising of display brightness?
Like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the Xiaomi 12S Pro shows a discrepancy between the advertised manufacturer specifications and our brightness measurements. However, this not only goes for Xiaomi smartphones, but we also observed the same problem in the OnePlus or Oppo smartphones, for example. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a...
Intel Core i5-13500 and Core i5-13400 punch above their weight class in PassMark's CPU benchmark
Previous rumours suggested that Intel would launch three Raptor Lake processors at its upcoming Intel Innovation event, the Core i5-13600K, Core i7-13700K and Core i9-13900K. As always, the lower end of the Raptor Lake stack would be announced afterwards, likely starting at CES 2022. A comprehensive leak also confirmed the specifications of almost all processors in the lineup. Now, the entry-level Core i5-13500 and Core i5-13400 have shown up on the PassMark database.
Souped-up Sony Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition smartphone gets surprise release alongside Xperia Stream Gaming Gear
Although no PlayStation 5 portable or Xperia Play II materialized, Sony still managed to surprise its fans (at least in Japan) by launching a new version of its Xperia 1 IV alongside the Xperia Stream Gaming Gear accessory. While it seems likely the latter device will be made available outside of Sony’s domestic market due to it being promoted on Sony’s international social media channels, it appears the Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition is only headed to consumers in Japan for the time being.
GoPro Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini release dates confirmed for DJI Osmo Action 3 clash
GoPro has finally confirmed the release date for the Hero 11 Black, its next-generation action camera. Incidentally, GoPro's launch event coincides with the debut of the DJI Osmo Action 3, the Hero 11 Black's primary competitor throughout 2022 and into 2023. Typically, GoPro refreshes its action cameras during the middle of September. However, DJI has brought the release of the Action 2's successor forwards by nearly six weeks.
GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini details and pricing revealed ahead of launch
Word of the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini surfaced for the first time last week. The camera looks set to debut as a smaller alternative to the Hero 11 Black, and a new leak has now revealed all major details ahead of its launch. As revealed by Roland Quandt, the...
How 4G laptops could revolutionise your business
Over the past couple of years, it’s unlikely that connectivity has been a major concern for most business leaders. As a result of the pandemic-induced shift to remote working, which has seen staff depart corporate headquarters for home offices, employees have been hooked up to super-fast home Wi-Fi® networks - the same networks they use to stream Netflix, play online games, and connect with friends and family. (sponsored article)
iPhone 14-series independent battery tests reveal striking parity with 13-series capacities
Apple has introduced the new 14 series as one containing "the best battery life of any iPhone to date", while neglecting to cite the actual measurements involved as usual. Fortunately, that no longer matters as Chemtrec is back with its yearly third-party reveal of the values in question in watt-hours (Wh).
At least 7 laptops with foldable displays on tap for 2023 release as well as the first phone with rollable screen
According to reputed display industry analyst Ross Young, head of the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) research firm, there will be 30 bendy phones and laptops with foldable displays released in 2023. Besides 23 foldable phones and 7 laptops with displays that bend, we would also witness the launch of the first rollable display phone then. So far, most every major Android phone company, including Google, has been rumored to be working on a rollable display prototype or to have patented something related to the technology.
BenQ TH575 cheaper projector aimed at gamers arrives with 150-in image
BenQ has launched a new lower cost 1080p projector designed for gaming, the TH575. Also built for a home cinema, the projector can throw images up to 150-in (~381 cm) across, with a 1.49~1.64:1 throw ratio and a Rec. 709 color gamut. The picture is optimized using an auto vertical keystone tool, and the device has a light source with up to 3,800 ANSI lumens brightness that will last up to 15,000 hours. LampSave mode will intelligently adjust the brightness to extend the light’s lifetime.
Imagination Technologies aspires to bring RISC-V to next-gen cars in partnership with SoC.one
AI Business E-Mobility Internet of Things (IoT) Software Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) RISC-V Automobiles are getting more and more high-tech by the generation, which is great for electronic development and engineering within this industry, albeit potentially less so in the context of component supply. Imagination Technologies, a...
Shargeek Capsule Gravity 20 W power bank and timer is crowdfunding
Shargeek is currently crowdfunding for the Capsule Gravity power bank on Kickstarter. The 3-in-1 device combines a 5,000 mAh battery with a timer and clock. The company suggests you could boost your productivity by using the gadget as a Pomodoro timer or as a stopwatch for a game, flipping it over to restart the clock.
Google Pixel 7 series to launch without 512 GB storage option in Europe
Roland Quandt claims to have obtained storage configurations for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google's next-generation flagship smartphones barring the surprise introduction of the rumoured Pixel 7 Ultra. As we reported last week, Google has already confirmed that the pair will debut on October 6 at 14:00 UTC, as well as the long-awaited Pixel Watch. Additionally, the company teased that the Pixel 7 series would rely on the Google Tensor G2, its second-generation in-house SoC.
First OnePlus 11 Pro renders reveal an alert slider and Hasselblad branding for the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship
The OnePlus 11 Pro will succeed the 10 Pro as OnePlus's most premium device. Leaks have already surfaced about the hardware aspirations of the flagship, and the latest report now provides a first look at the design of the OnePlus 11 Pro, well ahead of its launch. As revealed by...
Google Pixel Fold: New prototype appears in Android 13 code with premium camera hardware
It appears that Google's development of the first Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad has taken another twist. Previously, there has been evidence to suggest that the company had developed 'Passport', the development of which is thought to have been stopped in favour of 'Pipit'. Based on new code findings by Kuba Wojciechowski, Google may have now replaced 'Pipit' with 'Felix', a hitherto unknown codename.
Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable is now purchasable starting at US$599
Asus announced quite a few workstation-grade ExpertBook laptops at IFA 2022. They varied between thin and light solutions and full-fledged workhorses with beefy hardware. The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable, on the other hand, had been announced at CES 2022. Our in-depth review determined it to be a decent laptop, but it had numerous flaws. Asus has finally revealed its price and availability in the United States.
