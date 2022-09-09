Supposed Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 3DMark Time Spy Extreme listing highlights magnificent performance uplift and sky-high clock speeds

Although no PlayStation 5 portable or Xperia Play II materialized, Sony still managed to surprise its fans (at least in Japan) by launching a new version of its Xperia 1 IV alongside the Xperia Stream Gaming Gear accessory. While it seems likely the latter device will be made available outside of Sony’s domestic market due to it being promoted on Sony’s international social media channels, it appears the Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition is only headed to consumers in Japan for the time being.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO