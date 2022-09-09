Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.
The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
WYFF4.com
Woman dies after shooting in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a woman died after a shooting Tuesday. According to investigators, the woman was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner's office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb died...
FOX Carolina
Bond denied for one suspect after mother of two-year-old twins shot, killed in argument
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a mother of two-year-old twins was killed on Tuesday night after an argument. Deputies initially responded to Greenville Memorial hospital just before 9 p.m. after a woman reportedly showed up with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner’s office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb later passed from her injuries around 10:30 p.m.
Newly released 911 calls reveal moments after good Samaritan shot, killed in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The 911 calls have been released in the deadly shooting of a good Samaritan in Gaston County. Jose Antonia Jimenez Quinones, 52, was shot and killed in Lowell in August. Police said Quinones was coming home from work when a car crashed in front of him at Main Street and Wilkinson Boulevard. He got out to help a 16-year-old driver in the wreck when that driver pull out a gun and shot Quinones, authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hacker arrested in Greenville after ordering 70K worth of phones
North Charleston Police have arrested a man for hacking the City of Greenville’s Verizon Business Account and having nearly $70,000 worth phones delivered to a hotel.
cn2.com
Sheriff Tolson Saying Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting has Died
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Department holding a press conference with additional information regarding the Officer-Involved shooting yesterday afternoon. Sheriff Tolson telling us the suspect Tyshawn Mailak Benjamin, 25, died at the hospital after ramming the car, that he stole, into the officer’s...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina day care workers accused of putting frozen icepacks inside the clothing of children
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Two now-former Upstate day care workers stand accused of putting frozen, homemade icepacks inside the clothing of two children. Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall have been charged with two counts of cruelty to children, according to James Paris with Fountain Inn Police Department. According to...
WYFF4.com
Porch pirates caught on camera taking packages from South Carolina home
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after a homeowner caught a woman on camera stealing packages from her porch. The video above shows the woman getting out of her car and taking the packages from two different porches. The incident report says it happened about 3:30...
RELATED PEOPLE
wach.com
Man arrested, accused of using drone to deliver contraband to prisoner
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Corrections says a man is arrested after attempting to use a drone to provide contraband to a prisoner. LOCAL FIRST | Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting in Columbia. Officials say on Sunday, Yah'quann Gantt, 26, was charged with...
Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
Man shot multiple times, dies in Gaston County, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 64-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was shot multiple times in Gastonia, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened around 6:21 p.m. on September 13 in the 100 block of Twisted Oak Lane. First responders found a man, identified as 64-year-old Timothy […]
Driver shot by York County deputy after ramming patrol cars dies, sheriff says
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A driver who used a stolen SUV as a weapon to ram patrol cars has died after being shot by a deputy Tuesday afternoon, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. Deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in the Baxter Village community of Fort...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged with murder of popular Charlotte DJ, father of 2: CMPD
A man has been charged with the murder of a popular Charlotte DJ after the father of two was killed by a stray bullet during a March shootout, CMPD said.
FOX Carolina
‘Time of turbulence:’ Upstate police chief, multiple officers resigning
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The town of Pacolet released a statement on Wednesday about the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers including the police chief. According to town officials, they learned on Sep. 1 about the “imminent resignation” of the chief, a lieutenant and several other officers.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Search For 16-Year-Old Rock Hill Runaway
ROCK HILL, S.C. — York County is reporting its third runaway of the week. Police say 16-year-old Estella Bailey disappeared from her Rock Hill home on Monday. Bailey left her home on Clayton Avenue sometime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and police say it is unknown if she walked away or got a ride from someone.
Man dies after being shot by deputy in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man shot by York County Sheriff's Office deputies Tuesday has died of his injuries, county sheriff Kevin Tolson said Wednesday. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old T. Malik Benjamin, is accused of leading sheriff's deputies on a 24-minute pursuit Tuesday that reach speeds upwards of 90 mph, according to Tolson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Disturbing’: Two women attacked on two different walking trails within a week
The Matthews man who spearheaded the effort says it started because he didn't want his wife and his two-year-old child to be alone on the trail.
WYFF4.com
Pickens County detention officer arrested, SLED says
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A Pickens County Detention Center officer was arrested Friday, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED agents arrested Chester Randall Pierce Ouzts, 58, of Pickens, Wunderlich said. According to Wunderlich, Ouzts, has been charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an...
fox46.com
17-year-old shot and killed outside apartment complex in Shelby: Police
SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed late Tuesday night outside of an apartment complex in Shelby, the Shelby Police Department confirms with Queen City News. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent...
WJCL
Coroner: 56-year-old South Carolina man killed after tractor overturns
BLACKSBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. A South Carolina man was killed Tuesday night when the tractor he was operating overturned, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers. National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic....
Comments / 0