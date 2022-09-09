GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The 911 calls have been released in the deadly shooting of a good Samaritan in Gaston County. Jose Antonia Jimenez Quinones, 52, was shot and killed in Lowell in August. Police said Quinones was coming home from work when a car crashed in front of him at Main Street and Wilkinson Boulevard. He got out to help a 16-year-old driver in the wreck when that driver pull out a gun and shot Quinones, authorities said.

