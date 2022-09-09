ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

WBTV

Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.

The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
ROCK HILL, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman dies after shooting in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a woman died after a shooting Tuesday. According to investigators, the woman was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner's office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb died...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Bond denied for one suspect after mother of two-year-old twins shot, killed in argument

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a mother of two-year-old twins was killed on Tuesday night after an argument. Deputies initially responded to Greenville Memorial hospital just before 9 p.m. after a woman reportedly showed up with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner’s office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb later passed from her injuries around 10:30 p.m.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Newly released 911 calls reveal moments after good Samaritan shot, killed in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The 911 calls have been released in the deadly shooting of a good Samaritan in Gaston County. Jose Antonia Jimenez Quinones, 52, was shot and killed in Lowell in August. Police said Quinones was coming home from work when a car crashed in front of him at Main Street and Wilkinson Boulevard. He got out to help a 16-year-old driver in the wreck when that driver pull out a gun and shot Quinones, authorities said.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Crime & Safety
cn2.com

Sheriff Tolson Saying Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting has Died

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Department holding a press conference with additional information regarding the Officer-Involved shooting yesterday afternoon. Sheriff Tolson telling us the suspect Tyshawn Mailak Benjamin, 25, died at the hospital after ramming the car, that he stole, into the officer’s...
WNCT

Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man shot multiple times, dies in Gaston County, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 64-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was shot multiple times in Gastonia, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened around 6:21 p.m. on September 13 in the 100 block of Twisted Oak Lane. First responders found a man, identified as 64-year-old Timothy […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

‘Time of turbulence:’ Upstate police chief, multiple officers resigning

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The town of Pacolet released a statement on Wednesday about the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers including the police chief. According to town officials, they learned on Sep. 1 about the “imminent resignation” of the chief, a lieutenant and several other officers.
PACOLET, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Search For 16-Year-Old Rock Hill Runaway

ROCK HILL, S.C. — York County is reporting its third runaway of the week. Police say 16-year-old Estella Bailey disappeared from her Rock Hill home on Monday. Bailey left her home on Clayton Avenue sometime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and police say it is unknown if she walked away or got a ride from someone.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Man dies after being shot by deputy in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man shot by York County Sheriff's Office deputies Tuesday has died of his injuries, county sheriff Kevin Tolson said Wednesday. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old T. Malik Benjamin, is accused of leading sheriff's deputies on a 24-minute pursuit Tuesday that reach speeds upwards of 90 mph, according to Tolson.
ROCK HILL, SC
WYFF4.com

Pickens County detention officer arrested, SLED says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A Pickens County Detention Center officer was arrested Friday, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED agents arrested Chester Randall Pierce Ouzts, 58, of Pickens, Wunderlich said. According to Wunderlich, Ouzts, has been charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Coroner: 56-year-old South Carolina man killed after tractor overturns

BLACKSBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. A South Carolina man was killed Tuesday night when the tractor he was operating overturned, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers. National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

