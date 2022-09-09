Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced Project Volterra, a stackable mini-PC running Windows on ARM. Thought to be running the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, Project Volterra is more of Microsoft's version of the Apple Developer Transition Kit (DTK) than the Apple M1-based Mac mini. According to Rich Woods, the Surface Pro 9 will be Microsoft's second device with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, albeit branded as the Microsoft SQ3. For context, the XDA Developer's Managing Editor previously implied that the next-generation Surface Pro X would not rely on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, with the chipset only having recently 'started shipping in the ThinkPad X13s'.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 HOURS AGO