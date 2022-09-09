Read full article on original website
Xiaomi Projector Mini launches as portable gadget with gaming mode
The Xiaomi Projector Mini has launched in China. The projector has a 720 p native resolution and a 1.2:1 throw ratio, casting images in a 16:9 aspect ratio. The device has an LED light source with a maximum brightness of 250 ANSI lumens and over 20,000 hours of expected lifetime.
Lenovo Legion laptop power modes are seemingly buggy with unusually short battery life
In our review on the latest Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15, we tested battery life in two different settings: Power Saver and Balanced. Power Saver involves setting the display to the minimum brightness level, Windows to 'Best power efficiency' mode, WLAN off, iGPU on, and Lenovo Vantage to Quiet mode. In other words, performance and consumption should be reduced to their bare minimum levels for the longest possible battery life.
Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable is now purchasable starting at US$599
Asus announced quite a few workstation-grade ExpertBook laptops at IFA 2022. They varied between thin and light solutions and full-fledged workhorses with beefy hardware. The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable, on the other hand, had been announced at CES 2022. Our in-depth review determined it to be a decent laptop, but it had numerous flaws. Asus has finally revealed its price and availability in the United States.
DJI Osmo Action 3 starts for US$329 with a new design, long battery life and improved waterproofing
DJI has beaten GoPro to the punch by unveiling the Osmo Action 3, which arrives just ahead of the Hero 11 Black and the Hero 11 Black Mini. Eschewing last year's modular design, the Osmo Action 3 has an additional front-facing touchscreen display, as well as superior image stabilisation and long battery life than the Action 2, among other changes.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Intel Alder Lake-P series and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processors headed to next-generation 2-in-1 convertibles
Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced Project Volterra, a stackable mini-PC running Windows on ARM. Thought to be running the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, Project Volterra is more of Microsoft's version of the Apple Developer Transition Kit (DTK) than the Apple M1-based Mac mini. According to Rich Woods, the Surface Pro 9 will be Microsoft's second device with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, albeit branded as the Microsoft SQ3. For context, the XDA Developer's Managing Editor previously implied that the next-generation Surface Pro X would not rely on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, with the chipset only having recently 'started shipping in the ThinkPad X13s'.
Google Pixel 7 series to launch without 512 GB storage option in Europe
Roland Quandt claims to have obtained storage configurations for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google's next-generation flagship smartphones barring the surprise introduction of the rumoured Pixel 7 Ultra. As we reported last week, Google has already confirmed that the pair will debut on October 6 at 14:00 UTC, as well as the long-awaited Pixel Watch. Additionally, the company teased that the Pixel 7 series would rely on the Google Tensor G2, its second-generation in-house SoC.
Imagination Technologies aspires to bring RISC-V to next-gen cars in partnership with SoC.one
AI Business E-Mobility Internet of Things (IoT) Software Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) RISC-V Automobiles are getting more and more high-tech by the generation, which is great for electronic development and engineering within this industry, albeit potentially less so in the context of component supply. Imagination Technologies, a...
Intel Core i7-13700T Geekbench listing reveals core count and base/boost clocks
Even though the laptop versions of Intel's Raptor Lake processors are quite some time away from launch, they've begun showing up on benchmarking platforms. The Intel Core i5-13600HX was spotted on the BAPCo Crossmark database a few days ago, and now it is the Intel Core i7-13700T's turn to make its online debut on Geekbench. Intel's "T" brand of processors was launched as a low-power alternative for small form factor desktops. They have a default TDP of 35 Watts.
Shargeek Capsule Gravity 20 W power bank and timer is crowdfunding
Shargeek is currently crowdfunding for the Capsule Gravity power bank on Kickstarter. The 3-in-1 device combines a 5,000 mAh battery with a timer and clock. The company suggests you could boost your productivity by using the gadget as a Pomodoro timer or as a stopwatch for a game, flipping it over to restart the clock.
Nvidia and TSMC working on multi-GPU solutions based on silicon photonics
Industry insiders close to DigiTimes report that the first multi-GPU solutions using silicon photonics technology could be available in a few years. The interconnected GPUs would benefit from low-latency data transmissions and significantly reduced signal loss. A few years ago, Nvidia’s long-lasting partnership with the TSMC fabs came into question...
Microsoft Surface Gaming Laptop: Questionable specification sheet leaks with 165 Hz display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
According to new reports, Microsoft has a gaming laptop up its sleeve. Reputedly to be marketed as the Surface Gaming Laptop, the device is alleged to feature up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 32 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Irregularities in the specification sheet hint raise questions about the leak's authenticity, though.
Latest Apple A16 Bionic benchmarks show a 28% GPU performance boost over the A15 Bionic
Apple's new A16 Bionic has already made a few trips to the Geekbench website where it has demonstrated its formidable CPU capabilities. The chipset demonstrated about a 40% single-core advantage over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on that benchmark, and has now been tested on AnTuTu as well, with some rather impressive results.
DJI Osmo Action 3: Specifications and pricing confirmed for GoPro Hero 11 Black competitor
DJI continues to tease the Osmo Action 3 ahead of its September 14 release. Arriving on the same day as the GoPro Hero 11 Black, the DJI Osmo Action 3 will arrive for as little as €369, if leaked pricing is to be believed. Specifications have also emerged online, with a few having already been confirmed by DJI.
HyperJuice GaN 140W PD 3.1 USB-C Charger launches for devices including MacBook and iPhone
The HyperJuice GaN 140W PD 3.1 USB-C Charger has been launched in the US. The compact wall charger enables you to charge three devices simultaneously; the three ports available are 140 W and 100 W PD 3.1 PPS USB-C ports and a 30 W QC 3.0 USB-A output. The gadget...
Xiaomi Mijia Graphene folding electric heater revealed with voice commands
The new Xiaomi Mijia Graphene Folding Skirting Board Electric Heater Ultra-Thin Model will launch for pre-order in China on September 14. The 6 cm (~2.4-in) thick heater can be folded by up to 180°, collapsing to half its size to make it easier to store; the device is 0.75 m (~30-in) long when folded or 1.5 m (~59-in) when unfolded. You could also fold the panel at 90° to fit in a corner.
BenQ TH575 cheaper projector aimed at gamers arrives with 150-in image
BenQ has launched a new lower cost 1080p projector designed for gaming, the TH575. Also built for a home cinema, the projector can throw images up to 150-in (~381 cm) across, with a 1.49~1.64:1 throw ratio and a Rec. 709 color gamut. The picture is optimized using an auto vertical keystone tool, and the device has a light source with up to 3,800 ANSI lumens brightness that will last up to 15,000 hours. LampSave mode will intelligently adjust the brightness to extend the light’s lifetime.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 leaks ahead of global launch
Xiaomiui claims to have discovered information about another Redmi Note 11 Pro series handset, nearly a year after original models launched in China. If the five versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro that Xiaomi sells is not confusing enough, Xiaomiui asserts that Xiaomi is now preparing to release the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 globally. For reference, Xiaomi has released regional-specific versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro, as well as an Indian edition of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G.
Google revives Original Chips crisp campaign for upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro release
Google will officially unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6, five months after the company previewed both at I/O 2022. Additionally, the Pixel 7 series will be joined by the Pixel Watch, the third device to run Wear OS 3.5. For some reason, Google Japan has brought back last year's advertising campaign where it turns its smartphones into crisps. As Google's images show, the Pixel 7 comes in 'Obsidian Pepper' and 'Salty Lemon, with the Pixel 7 Pro given 'Hazel Onion' and 'Snow Cheese' flavours.
Huawei Band 7 gains two updates with new communication and health features
Huawei has released two updates for the global version of the Band 7. First reported by Huawei Ailesi, the updates are HarmonyOS 2.0.0.26 and HarmonyOS 2.0.0.32. While the updates have arrived in Europe and Turkey, among others, HarmonyOS 2.0.0.26 reached Huawei's home market in June. As with many of its...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB and 12 GB specifications confirmed by new leak
A previous leak speculated that Nvidia would launch two variants of the GeForce RTX 4080, one with 12 GB of VRAM and the other with 16 GB. It seemed a little suspicious initially given the fiasco with the GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB and 10 GB variants. However, renowned leaker Kopite7kimi, who has had an excellent track record with all Nvidia-related material, has now essentially confirmed the aforementioned information. The leaker adds that "his work is done", implying that these specs are final.
