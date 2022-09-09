ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Projector Mini launches as portable gadget with gaming mode

The Xiaomi Projector Mini has launched in China. The projector has a 720 p native resolution and a 1.2:1 throw ratio, casting images in a 16:9 aspect ratio. The device has an LED light source with a maximum brightness of 250 ANSI lumens and over 20,000 hours of expected lifetime.
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo Legion laptop power modes are seemingly buggy with unusually short battery life

In our review on the latest Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15, we tested battery life in two different settings: Power Saver and Balanced. Power Saver involves setting the display to the minimum brightness level, Windows to 'Best power efficiency' mode, WLAN off, iGPU on, and Lenovo Vantage to Quiet mode. In other words, performance and consumption should be reduced to their bare minimum levels for the longest possible battery life.
notebookcheck.net

Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable is now purchasable starting at US$599

Asus announced quite a few workstation-grade ExpertBook laptops at IFA 2022. They varied between thin and light solutions and full-fledged workhorses with beefy hardware. The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable, on the other hand, had been announced at CES 2022. Our in-depth review determined it to be a decent laptop, but it had numerous flaws. Asus has finally revealed its price and availability in the United States.
notebookcheck.net

DJI Osmo Action 3 starts for US$329 with a new design, long battery life and improved waterproofing

DJI has beaten GoPro to the punch by unveiling the Osmo Action 3, which arrives just ahead of the Hero 11 Black and the Hero 11 Black Mini. Eschewing last year's modular design, the Osmo Action 3 has an additional front-facing touchscreen display, as well as superior image stabilisation and long battery life than the Action 2, among other changes.
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Intel Alder Lake-P series and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processors headed to next-generation 2-in-1 convertibles

Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced Project Volterra, a stackable mini-PC running Windows on ARM. Thought to be running the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, Project Volterra is more of Microsoft's version of the Apple Developer Transition Kit (DTK) than the Apple M1-based Mac mini. According to Rich Woods, the Surface Pro 9 will be Microsoft's second device with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, albeit branded as the Microsoft SQ3. For context, the XDA Developer's Managing Editor previously implied that the next-generation Surface Pro X would not rely on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, with the chipset only having recently 'started shipping in the ThinkPad X13s'.
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 7 series to launch without 512 GB storage option in Europe

Roland Quandt claims to have obtained storage configurations for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google's next-generation flagship smartphones barring the surprise introduction of the rumoured Pixel 7 Ultra. As we reported last week, Google has already confirmed that the pair will debut on October 6 at 14:00 UTC, as well as the long-awaited Pixel Watch. Additionally, the company teased that the Pixel 7 series would rely on the Google Tensor G2, its second-generation in-house SoC.
notebookcheck.net

Intel Core i7-13700T Geekbench listing reveals core count and base/boost clocks

Even though the laptop versions of Intel's Raptor Lake processors are quite some time away from launch, they've begun showing up on benchmarking platforms. The Intel Core i5-13600HX was spotted on the BAPCo Crossmark database a few days ago, and now it is the Intel Core i7-13700T's turn to make its online debut on Geekbench. Intel's "T" brand of processors was launched as a low-power alternative for small form factor desktops. They have a default TDP of 35 Watts.
notebookcheck.net

Shargeek Capsule Gravity 20 W power bank and timer is crowdfunding

Shargeek is currently crowdfunding for the Capsule Gravity power bank on Kickstarter. The 3-in-1 device combines a 5,000 mAh battery with a timer and clock. The company suggests you could boost your productivity by using the gadget as a Pomodoro timer or as a stopwatch for a game, flipping it over to restart the clock.
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia and TSMC working on multi-GPU solutions based on silicon photonics

Industry insiders close to DigiTimes report that the first multi-GPU solutions using silicon photonics technology could be available in a few years. The interconnected GPUs would benefit from low-latency data transmissions and significantly reduced signal loss. A few years ago, Nvidia’s long-lasting partnership with the TSMC fabs came into question...
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft Surface Gaming Laptop: Questionable specification sheet leaks with 165 Hz display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

According to new reports, Microsoft has a gaming laptop up its sleeve. Reputedly to be marketed as the Surface Gaming Laptop, the device is alleged to feature up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 32 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Irregularities in the specification sheet hint raise questions about the leak's authenticity, though.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Mijia Graphene folding electric heater revealed with voice commands

The new Xiaomi Mijia Graphene Folding Skirting Board Electric Heater Ultra-Thin Model will launch for pre-order in China on September 14. The 6 cm (~2.4-in) thick heater can be folded by up to 180°, collapsing to half its size to make it easier to store; the device is 0.75 m (~30-in) long when folded or 1.5 m (~59-in) when unfolded. You could also fold the panel at 90° to fit in a corner.
notebookcheck.net

BenQ TH575 cheaper projector aimed at gamers arrives with 150-in image

BenQ has launched a new lower cost 1080p projector designed for gaming, the TH575. Also built for a home cinema, the projector can throw images up to 150-in (~381 cm) across, with a 1.49~1.64:1 throw ratio and a Rec. 709 color gamut. The picture is optimized using an auto vertical keystone tool, and the device has a light source with up to 3,800 ANSI lumens brightness that will last up to 15,000 hours. LampSave mode will intelligently adjust the brightness to extend the light’s lifetime.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 leaks ahead of global launch

Xiaomiui claims to have discovered information about another Redmi Note 11 Pro series handset, nearly a year after original models launched in China. If the five versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro that Xiaomi sells is not confusing enough, Xiaomiui asserts that Xiaomi is now preparing to release the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 globally. For reference, Xiaomi has released regional-specific versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro, as well as an Indian edition of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G.
notebookcheck.net

Google revives Original Chips crisp campaign for upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro release

Google will officially unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6, five months after the company previewed both at I/O 2022. Additionally, the Pixel 7 series will be joined by the Pixel Watch, the third device to run Wear OS 3.5. For some reason, Google Japan has brought back last year's advertising campaign where it turns its smartphones into crisps. As Google's images show, the Pixel 7 comes in 'Obsidian Pepper' and 'Salty Lemon, with the Pixel 7 Pro given 'Hazel Onion' and 'Snow Cheese' flavours.
notebookcheck.net

Huawei Band 7 gains two updates with new communication and health features

Huawei has released two updates for the global version of the Band 7. First reported by Huawei Ailesi, the updates are HarmonyOS 2.0.0.26 and HarmonyOS 2.0.0.32. While the updates have arrived in Europe and Turkey, among others, HarmonyOS 2.0.0.26 reached Huawei's home market in June. As with many of its...
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB and 12 GB specifications confirmed by new leak

A previous leak speculated that Nvidia would launch two variants of the GeForce RTX 4080, one with 12 GB of VRAM and the other with 16 GB. It seemed a little suspicious initially given the fiasco with the GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB and 10 GB variants. However, renowned leaker Kopite7kimi, who has had an excellent track record with all Nvidia-related material, has now essentially confirmed the aforementioned information. The leaker adds that "his work is done", implying that these specs are final.
COMPUTERS

