Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Notre Dame catches horrible break with season off to awful start
After losing back-to-back games to start the season, Notre Dame is heading towards a gloomier year with horrible news. Luck of the Irish? Not. After two losses, including a disaster against Marshall, Notre Dame was dealt another blow, this time by the injury bug. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman...
Aaron Rodgers totally throws Packers wide receiver under the bus
Aaron Rodgers’ gave a blunt answer when answering a question about wide receiver Amari Rodgers’ role in the offense. This past Sunday, the Green Bay Packers lost 23-7 to the Minnesota Vikings, due in part to the offense being unable to get anything going. Specifically, the receiving game, where they were single-handedly out-gained as a unit by Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
Chiefs give fans an elite throwback look for primetime vs Chargers
In honor of Arrowhead Stadium’s 50th anniversary, the Chiefs gave their fans an elite throwback look ahead of their Thursday Night bout with the Chargers. For 50 years, Arrowhead Stadium has been the site of success, loud crowds, and disappointment as the home of the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the team is giving their fans a feeling of the past.
Chargers vs. Chiefs Best Parlay Picks for Thursday Night Football
It seemed like just yesterday it was the middle of July and we were begging for football. Now, here we are about to start Week 2 of the NFL season. It truly brings a tear to my eye. To celebrate, let's dabble on a little same game parlay for tonight's...
Gisele opens up about Tom Brady’s decision to return to Bucs this year
Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen opened up about his decision to end his retirement to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At the start of the NFL offseason, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, seemingly ending his career after 22 seasons. But in about one month, Brady retracted his retirement, announcing that he was returning for the 2022 season. During training camp, Brady took a break to take care of some personal things.
Latest Oklahoma scheduling move signals earlier move to SEC than expected
Oklahoma football is moving to the SEC in the next few years but the latest scheduling move might be a sign that the change comes sooner than expected. Both Oklahoma and Texas shocked the world when the Sooners and Longhorns made it official that they’re making the move to the SEC. The dust has long since settled on that decision, though, and the sports world has been waiting for 2025 when the move is set to become official. Oklahoma football, however, is signaling that fans might not have to wait that long.
