Independent Florida Alligator

No. 16 Florida sweeps rival Florida State in Sunshine Showdown

Fresh off of their final timeout and riding a four-point streak, the Gators were one point away from a rivalry win over Florida State. Before the final serve 2,357 spectators rose to their feet, blue foam fingers waving side to side in the student section. An assist from freshman setter...
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida shows inexperience and growing pains in Kentucky loss

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson set the internet ablaze after his week-one performance against Utah. The sophomore signal caller sent NFL scouts and Heisman leaderboards into a frenzy. For all the hype Richardson received, he had made just two starts and completed 55 passes in his Florida career prior to Saturday’s...
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville favorite Brownie Guy to close after owner Chris DeVeau’s death

Brownie Guy, a Gainesville staple, is closing its doors Monday following the death of its owner, Chris DeVeau Sept. 5. The store, located at 602 NW 75th St. Suite B near Newberry Square, will sell its final batch of brownies at 11 a.m. Monday, continuing until 10 p.m. or when it sells out. Purchases are cash only.
Independent Florida Alligator

Man who recorded victim in UF dorm shower in December released on probation

The man caught recording a female student in a UF Murphree Hall shower was released from the Alachua County Jail Friday afternoon. Deontre Mason, a 25-year-old Illinois resident, was arrested in Carterville, Illinois, on nine counts of video voyeurism from the UF Police Department June 22. He was brought back to Gainesville where he served 81 days in the Alachua County Jail, according to court records.
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville Asian markets give customers a ‘taste of home’

For Gainesville residents who want to make tteokbokki, pancit, biryani or huǒguō, ingredients can be hard to find. Asian markets provide what several common U.S. grocery chains can’t: authentic flavor and, for many, comfort food. Some may be looking to break out of their comfort zone with...
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville residents debate exclusionary zoning as key issue before mayoral race

As Gainesville residents anticipate the runoff mayoral race in November, the aftermath of the city’s elimination of exclusionary zoning is heavy on their minds. Gainesville city commissioners voted Aug. 4, to eliminate city-wide single-family zoning in a 4-3 vote. The initial vote was to get rid of exclusionary zoning while amending occupancy and bedroom limits, allowing two-story multifamily units to be built in residential areas.
Independent Florida Alligator

Local contractor arrested for threatening Gainesville city commissioners

A local contractor was arrested Monday for threatening to harm Gainesville City Commission members over Facebook and in an email. Terry Martin-Back, a 68-year-old Gainesville resident, was booked into the Alachua County Jail around 4 p.m. Monday. He’s being charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, according to his arrest warrant.
Action News Jax

Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray has died, the Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media pages Tuesday night. Bray served as sheriff for the county from 1989 to 1992. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Prior to that, he was chief of police...
WCJB

GPD investigates deadly crash on Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that happened on a major roadway in the city. Officers say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard. They say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed. A man was killed...
WCJB

Gainesville Amazon facility evacuated due to bomb threat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A law enforcement bomb squad was called out to an Amazon distribution facility after a bomb threat was made against the company. Employees were all evacuated from the facility in northwest Gainesville after a message was found written on a wall stating there is a bomb in the building.
