Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen opened up about his decision to end his retirement to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At the start of the NFL offseason, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, seemingly ending his career after 22 seasons. But in about one month, Brady retracted his retirement, announcing that he was returning for the 2022 season. During training camp, Brady took a break to take care of some personal things.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO