Cowboys fans throw trash at Dak Prescott
Ironically, in the Cowboys’ 2021 Wildcard playoff loss to the 49ers, Prescott voiced support of the fans who threw trash at the refs, later apologizing for his comments.
Amy Trask: "If I'm the Cowboys, one person I take an IMMEDIATE look at is Cam Newton"
Amy Trask joined Ben & Woods on Monday morning! Listen here as Amy recaps Week 1 of the NFL season, what the Dallas Cowboys should do after losing QB Dak Prescott to injury in their 1st game, tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup, and more!
NFL・
Saints latest signing could signal bad news with Alvin Kamara
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their practice squad, which could mean bad news with Alvin Kamara. The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing veteran running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad, shortly after Alvin Kamara exited the season opener with a rib injury.
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
Alabama Football: Against Texas ‘worst call ever seen’ wasn’t
Both Alabama football fans and Texas fans have plenty of reason to complain about officiating on Saturday. As there are in many games, there were times when it appeared offensive holding, by both teams, was not called. Alabama was not called for an apparent face mask penalty on a tackle....
Chargers vs. Chiefs Best Parlay Picks for Thursday Night Football
It seemed like just yesterday it was the middle of July and we were begging for football. Now, here we are about to start Week 2 of the NFL season. It truly brings a tear to my eye. To celebrate, let's dabble on a little same game parlay for tonight's...
Gisele opens up about Tom Brady’s decision to return to Bucs this year
Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen opened up about his decision to end his retirement to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At the start of the NFL offseason, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, seemingly ending his career after 22 seasons. But in about one month, Brady retracted his retirement, announcing that he was returning for the 2022 season. During training camp, Brady took a break to take care of some personal things.
