Tampa, FL

FanSided

Saints latest signing could signal bad news with Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their practice squad, which could mean bad news with Alvin Kamara. The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing veteran running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad, shortly after Alvin Kamara exited the season opener with a rib injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Gisele opens up about Tom Brady’s decision to return to Bucs this year

Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen opened up about his decision to end his retirement to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At the start of the NFL offseason, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, seemingly ending his career after 22 seasons. But in about one month, Brady retracted his retirement, announcing that he was returning for the 2022 season. During training camp, Brady took a break to take care of some personal things.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

FanSided

