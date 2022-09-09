ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CentraCare offering prevention training during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, St. Cloud Times
 5 days ago

CentraCare is offering two virtual suicide prevention trainings this month as September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The virtual trainings are taking place Monday, Sept. 12, from noon-1 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 29, from noon-1 p.m.

According to a press release, CentraCare is encouraging people to join with their Suicide Prevention Program Manager Lisa Bershok to learn more about S.A.V.E. prevention training that teaches people how to recognize the warnings signs of suicide, ask more questions and connect someone at risk to care.

According to America's Health Rankings data from 2021, nearly 15 out of every 100,000 people in Minnesota die by self-harm. This is one person higher from their 2020 data and in their 2011 data it was 11 out of every 100,000 people.

To register for the training, visit eventbrite.com/e/save-suicide-prevention-training-tickets-410086258037 .

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988Lifeline.org . 988 connects you with a trained crisis counselor who can help.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: CentraCare offering prevention training during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

