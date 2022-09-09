Read full article on original website
U.S. to make it easier for low-income immigrants to get green cards
The Biden administration will make it easier for low-income immigrants to become permanent U.S. residents through a new regulation in December that will mark a dramatic shift from strict Trump-era immigration requirements, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. A DHS regulation set to take effect Dec. 23 will...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing and seal records, according to newly released documents
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state's Government Accountability Board show. The Republican governor, who is widely seen as eyeing a 2024 White House bid,...
Justice Elena Kagan warns Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy when overturning precedent
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of abortion access, Kagan said the public's...
25-year-old Karoline Leavitt becomes first Republican Gen Z congressional nominee after winning New Hampshire primary
Generation Z now has two candidates with a chance of heading to Congress. On Tuesday, 25-year-old Karoline Leavitt won the Republican nomination in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, CBS News projected, propelling her to face off against Democratic incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas in November. "We were outspent, but we were...
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers object to DOJ's nominations for special master
Former President Donald Trump's legal team is objecting to the Department of Justice's proposed candidates for special master. Monday's filing did not specify but says there are "specific reasons" for the objection. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane breaks down the filing and its impact on the Mar-a-Lago investigation, as well as the latest from the Jan. 6 committee.
Over 30 Trump associates subpoenaed by grand jury over alleged efforts to influence 2020 election results
More than 30 people associated with former President Donald Trump and alleged efforts to influence the 2020 election results have received federal grand jury subpoenas, four sources told CBS News. The subpoenas, many of which were issued last week, mark a significant escalation in the Justice Department's investigation into origins...
2022 midterms primary results: New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware
The final primaries of the 2022 election cycle were held Tuesday, when New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware voters went to the polls. All eyes were on New Hampshire, where Republicans vied to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. CBS News projects far-right veteran Don Bolduc to win the GOP primary against New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse. Morse concluded early Wednesday morning that he would not be able to close the gap separating him from Bolduc, and he said in a tweet that he had conceded.
5 ways a national railroad strike could impact you
Freight trains may not be top of mind for most consumers, but a potential national railroad strike could soon impact almost every aspect of commerce in the U.S., affecting the daily lives of millions of Americans. A work stoppage could begin early Friday morning just after midnight. That's when a...
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on inflation, potential rail strike
Investors on Wall Street are pessimistic on inflation after August's Consumer Price Index report showed prices rising. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes spoke with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the state of the economy and the impact of a potential rail strike.
Trump's lawyers call investigation into documents at Mar-a-Lago "misguided"
In a court filing Monday, former President Donald Trump's legal team called the investigation of his handling of sensitive government documents "unprecedented and misguided." CBS News legal contributor Keir Dougall joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest in the investigation.
Senate to investigate claims Trump attempted to meddle in Justice Department
The Senate Judiciary Committee will investigate allegations that then-President Trump used the Justice Department to go after political opponents. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge breaks down the claims and what happens next.
Election chief on mounting threats to poll workers ahead of midterms
The nation's top election security official broke down as she recounted the vitriol targeting election officials, including those in her home state of Washington. "It's unnerving," said Wyman, now the senior election lead at the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). "Threats like 'we're going to hang you.' And...
Christians in the US could be a minority group by 2070, study finds
All four of the Pew Research Center’s scenarios showed the Christian share of the population shrinking and the number of non-believers rising
Ukraine retakes land from Russia in fierce offensive
The dramatic advance of Ukrainian forces around Kharkiv and a Russian retreat suggests a possible turning point in the war. It's also fueled some public anger on Russian state TV. Debora Patta reports.
Americans learn skills to survive the climate crisis – in a wilderness course
Societal breakdown has not arrived, but the contours of such a collapse aren’t too hard to imagine – which is why some are taking part in a survival course
Queen’s reign saw British leave Mideast with a mixed legacy
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The long reign of Queen Elizabeth II saw large swaths of the world cast off London’s rule, but after her death a handful of British-installed monarchies still endure in the Middle East. They have survived decades of war and turmoil and are...
Project Canary and Sensirion Connected Solutions Join Forces to Broaden Methane Detection and Quantification Technology in the US Market
DENVER & STÄFA, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Project Canary ®, a leading climate data insights and emissions performance company, announced a partnership today with Sensirion Connected Solutions (SCS), a leading provider of sensor-based monitoring solutions. Project Canary’s climate analytics platform now provides upstream and midstream operators access to various methane monitoring sensors, including third party devices, to account for total site emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914006007/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Sweden’s first female PM concedes defeat to right-wing, anti-immigrant bloc
Sweden's incumbent Social Democrats prime minister Magdalena Andersson resigned on Wednesday after conceding defeat in a closely fought election, making way for a bloc of anti-immigration, right-wing parties.Ms Andersson, who was the Nordic country's first woman prime minister and led the nation’s historic bid to join Nato, announced she would step down with less than .1 per cent of votes remaining to be counted.“Tomorrow [Thursday] I will therefore request my dismissal as prime minister and the responsibility for the continued process will now pass to the parliament speaker and the Riksdag,” Ms Andersson said.She added that "the preliminary result...
Trump asks judge to reject Justice Dept. request to continue review of documents
Former President Trump's legal team has submitted their response to the Justice Department's attempt to halt a federal judge's order stopping them from reviewing documents taken from his Mar-a-Lago residence. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joined Anne-Marie Green and David Begnaud to discuss the latest.
Grand jury subpoenas members of Trump's inner circle
An investigation into former President Donald Trump's actions following the 2020 presidential election is escalating. A federal grand jury subpoenaed more than 30 people associated with Trump. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined Anne-Marie Green and David Begnaud to discuss the latest developments in this case and the Justice Department's investigation into documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.
