Immigration

U.S. to make it easier for low-income immigrants to get green cards

The Biden administration will make it easier for low-income immigrants to become permanent U.S. residents through a new regulation in December that will mark a dramatic shift from strict Trump-era immigration requirements, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. A DHS regulation set to take effect Dec. 23 will...
Donald Trump
CBS News

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers object to DOJ's nominations for special master

Former President Donald Trump's legal team is objecting to the Department of Justice's proposed candidates for special master. Monday's filing did not specify but says there are "specific reasons" for the objection. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane breaks down the filing and its impact on the Mar-a-Lago investigation, as well as the latest from the Jan. 6 committee.
CBS News

2022 midterms primary results: New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware

The final primaries of the 2022 election cycle were held Tuesday, when New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware voters went to the polls. All eyes were on New Hampshire, where Republicans vied to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. CBS News projects far-right veteran Don Bolduc to win the GOP primary against New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse. Morse concluded early Wednesday morning that he would not be able to close the gap separating him from Bolduc, and he said in a tweet that he had conceded.
CBS News

5 ways a national railroad strike could impact you

Freight trains may not be top of mind for most consumers, but a potential national railroad strike could soon impact almost every aspect of commerce in the U.S., affecting the daily lives of millions of Americans. A work stoppage could begin early Friday morning just after midnight. That's when a...
CBS News

Election chief on mounting threats to poll workers ahead of midterms

The nation's top election security official broke down as she recounted the vitriol targeting election officials, including those in her home state of Washington. "It's unnerving," said Wyman, now the senior election lead at the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). "Threats like 'we're going to hang you.' And...
The Associated Press

Project Canary and Sensirion Connected Solutions Join Forces to Broaden Methane Detection and Quantification Technology in the US Market

DENVER & STÄFA, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Project Canary ®, a leading climate data insights and emissions performance company, announced a partnership today with Sensirion Connected Solutions (SCS), a leading provider of sensor-based monitoring solutions. Project Canary’s climate analytics platform now provides upstream and midstream operators access to various methane monitoring sensors, including third party devices, to account for total site emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914006007/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Independent

Sweden’s first female PM concedes defeat to right-wing, anti-immigrant bloc

Sweden's incumbent Social Democrats prime minister Magdalena Andersson resigned on Wednesday after conceding defeat in a closely fought election, making way for a bloc of anti-immigration, right-wing parties.Ms Andersson, who was the Nordic country's first woman prime minister and led the nation’s historic bid to join Nato, announced she would step down with less than .1 per cent of votes remaining to be counted.“Tomorrow [Thursday] I will therefore request my dismissal as prime minister and the responsibility for the continued process will now pass to the parliament speaker and the Riksdag,” Ms Andersson said.She added that "the preliminary result...
CBS News

Trump asks judge to reject Justice Dept. request to continue review of documents

Former President Trump's legal team has submitted their response to the Justice Department's attempt to halt a federal judge's order stopping them from reviewing documents taken from his Mar-a-Lago residence. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joined Anne-Marie Green and David Begnaud to discuss the latest.
CBS News

Grand jury subpoenas members of Trump's inner circle

An investigation into former President Donald Trump's actions following the 2020 presidential election is escalating. A federal grand jury subpoenaed more than 30 people associated with Trump. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined Anne-Marie Green and David Begnaud to discuss the latest developments in this case and the Justice Department's investigation into documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.
CBS News

CBS News

