Watch the throne: Queen Elizabeth II's death prompts Ye to release 'all grudges'

By Nardine Saad
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

Watch the throne. Kanye West is a changed man — again.

The death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II has prompted the combative "Yeezus" rapper to settle his ongoing public feuds following a tumultuous year.

"LIFE IS PRECIOUS," Ye wrote early Friday. "RELEASING ALL GRUDGES TODAY LEANING INTO THE LIGHT"

The Grammy Award winner and former U.S. presidential long-shot candidate posted the missive to his fleeting Instagram grid, along with a pair of uncredited regal portraits of the ruler, who died Thursday at age 96 after serving a record 70 years on the British throne.

In recent weeks, Ye has mounted an unrelenting online offensive against his Yeezy footwear manufacturer, Adidas, and its executives as well as fashion giant Gap. He also had choice words all year for his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, her extended family and her ex-boyfriend comedian Pete Davidson, and friend-turned-punching bag rapper Kid Cudi, among several others.

The recording artist and fashion designer gave few specifics about the grudges, but in a since-deleted post, he offered "BEST WISHES AND BLESSINGS TO PETE CUDI DANIEL CHEERY [sic]." That post also reportedly featured photos of Queen Elizabeth II in Yeezy sunglasses, TMZ reported.

Earlier this week, Ye's tirade against Adidas was backed by Bad Boy CEO and rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs and Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz, who called for a boycott of Adidas .

The 45-year-old Ye accused the German sportswear label of designing Yeezy products without his participation and releasing a series of sneakers that he didn’t approve. He said that he wanted out of his deal with the label, even though he’s under contract until 2026, claiming that Adidas breached their contract, according to Business of Fashion . (The “Facts” rapper’s creative partnership with Nike similarly devolved a decade ago with a contentious feud that ended once he struck a deal with Adidas in 2013.)

The recording artist, who legally changed his name to Ye in October, followed up his queen post with a picture of embattled rapper Young Thug , which he also used as his own Instagram profile photo.

"MY NAME IS YE It got changed to Ye West on my Facebook," Ye wrote in the caption.

The backstory: In a previous post, Ye shared a screenshot of a text message about plans for his Donda University campus, alluding to acreage Young Thug offered him in Georgia — while Young Thug is behind bars for RICO allegations. Young Thug earlier this month allegedly offered Ye more than 100 acres free of charge to use for his Yeezy retail expansion, Complex reported.

“I’d rather move [to] the trees on Young Thug property,” Ye said in the text messages featured on the Instagram post. “I got 2 Chainz calling the mayor now. To launch build Donda University.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
