Are Matching Furniture Sets Going Out Of Style?
Matching furniture sets are an easy way to ensure your furniture looks cohesive together, but are matching furniture sets going out of style?
Are Glass-Front Cabinets Going Out Of Style?
Glass-front cabinets are a versatile, attractive alternative for kitchen storage, but could a few of their cons see them going out of style? We let you know.
The Easiest Way To Replace Your Outdoor Light
Outdoor lighting is crucial to providing security at night. Fortunately, replacing an exterior light fixture isn't very difficult with these steps.
Is Chintz Furniture Coming Back In Style?
Chintz -- a pattern most often associated with 80s maximalism -- is coming back in a big way. Here's what you need to know about chintz furniture.
How To Plant Fall Bulbs For Spring Blooms
If you want your garden to erupt into bloom in the spring, the time to think about making preparations is the fall. Here's what you need to know.
Are Window Valances Going Out Of Style?
Valances initially signaled wealth in the late 1800s; they shade the interior of a room and frame windows without blocking all of the natural light.
3 Tips For Preparing Your Lawn Mower For Winter
Taking care of your lawnmower is just as important as taking care of the lawn. Before you put your machine away for the winter, here's how to store it properly.
Tree Hugger
Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates
Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
Why You Should Be Using Two Shower Curtains In Your Bathroom
Curtains are popular, and many people even use two types to cover the tub or shower. Here's why you should be using two shower curtains in your bathroom.
Are Wall Sconces Coming Back In Style?
A stalwart in decorating for their function and form, wall sconces have always been a mainstay of interior design, and they continue to be appealing.
20 front door ideas: designs for style, function and added curb appeal
The most beautiful front door ideas will make a good first impression all year round. Along with ticking off important functional features, like safety, security and good structural design, when it comes to bringing that all important curb appeal, style is a must also. Whether you're trying to copy your...
How To Create Your Own Indoor Greenhouse For Tropical Plants
If you are ready to expand your collection beyond easy-to-care-for plants but do not live in a rainforest, you can create the perfect indoor greenhouse.
6 Top Home Decor Trends of Fall 2022
From "coastal grandmother" to checkerboard rugs, the 2022 Real Simple Home gives timeless appeal to trending styles.
The Most Important Feng Shui Rule For Your Bedroom
For many of us, our bedroom is a peaceful sanctuary away from the chaos of everyday life. There's one very important rule to follow to keep it that way.
The Design Trend Mina Starsiak Hawk Is Ready To Put To Bed
Mina Starsiak Hawk has transformed hundreds of homes with her mother, Karen Laine, on the HGTV show "Good Bones." The pair renovates homes in their hometown of Indianapolis (via HGTV) and often try out new trends to make their homes more appealing to potential buyers. Because of that, Starsiak Hawk is well-versed in what helps a home sell, what people are loving, and conversely, what trends might need to be put to rest.
5 Tips For Perfectly Painting Your Bathroom
Just like any room in the house, bathrooms need touching up to keep them looking clean, modern, and fresh. Here are 5 tips for perfectly painting your bathroom.
How to clean hardwood and laminate floors correctly, according to experts
Cleaning and maintaining hardwood and laminate flooring is straightforward, but there are things to avoid when it comes to caring for them. To help break down how to care for hardwood, engineered hardwood and laminate flooring, we spoke to experts about what tools and cleaning solutions to use.
House Digest Survey: Which Laundry Room Feature Is The Most Important To You?
To find out the feature that most people want in their laundry room, House Digest surveyed 612 respondents. The most popular option received 35% of the vote.
5 Budget-Friendly Renovation Swaps Courtesy Of Good Bones
Making home improvements is often a costly endeavor. If you are planning any DIY projects, follow these budget-friendly renovation swaps courtesy of Good Bones.
5 Genius Ways To Turn Your Old Calendars Into Home Decor
Just because the year ended doesn't mean your calendar has to follow suit -- there are plenty of creative ways to reuse and display old calendars.
