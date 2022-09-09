McCarthy Addresses Dak Prescott Ankle Injury Ahead of Week 1

The Cowboys quarterback was limited in practice on Thursday.

Dak Prescott was limited in practice on Thursday with an ankle issue, but it doesn’t seem like it will keep him from playing this week.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott will practice fully on Friday and shouldn’t be impacted by the issue.

“He’s going to be a full participant today,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken . “I anticipate he’ll be the same tomorrow, so I don’t have any concern.”

Prescott’s issue on Thursday was related to a new pair of cleats that made his right ankle feel “uncomfortable.” That is the same ankle that Prescott had surgically repaired in 2020.



After practice, Prescott explained that this isn’t something to be worried about.

“Just being very, very precautious,” he said, “Switched shoes today, probably wasn’t the best idea. We’re good to go. Promise that.”

Dallas plays the Buccaneers on Sunday night, giving Prescott a little more time to figure out this situation with his ankle and cleats. However, the issue doesn’t appear to be big enough that it would cause Prescott to miss Sunday’s contest.

