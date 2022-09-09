Charles Barkley: World Wide Wes said Jazz wanted 'my wife, my kids' for Donovan Mitchell

The Knicks will move forward without Donovan Mitchell, and while many criticized New York for not being able to get a deal done for the kind of superstar they have coveted for years, Charles Barkley is not one of them.

Especially after a conversation Barkley said he had with Knicks executive William Wesley, or World Wide Wes, earlier this week.

“I had this conversation with World Wide Wes at dinner,” Barkley said on SiriusXM NBA radio. “I asked why the hell they didn’t make the trade. He said ‘Don’t go by the media stuff. We wanted to deal obviously, but they wanted my wife, my kids, they wanted my grandkids. They were just trying to rip somebody off.”

The Jazz, according to reports, turned down an initial offer of RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Mitchell Robinson, and three unprotected first-round picks when talks began back in July, so Utah and Danny Ainge clearly wanted a massive return haul for the three-time All-Star. Barkley applauds the Knicks for holding their ground.

“I give those guys credit,” Barkley said. “You can’t give away everything.”

