8News at 4 p.m. weekday broadcast to begin Monday
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News’ brand new 4 p.m. weekday broadcast will begin next week.
The new hour-long broadcast will air Mondays through Fridays — directly preceding 8News at 5.
The 4 p.m. show will be anchored by Eric Philips and Heather Hope , a new addition to the 8News team.
Dr. Phil, which was previously scheduled at 4 p.m., will move back an hour to 3 p.m.
Daytime Jeopardy!, which normally aired at 12:30 p.m., will be replaced by Drew Barrymore.
Be sure to tune into 8News at 4 on Monday, Sept. 12.
