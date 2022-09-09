Read full article on original website
How to prepare for power shutoffs
Pacific Power and Portland General Electric are considering shutting off power for thousands of customers Friday and Saturday during critical wildfire weather conditions.
Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed
The Mill fire in Siskiyou County destroys the historically Black neighborhood of Lincoln Heights in Weed, officials said.
Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash
In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
Rum Creek Fire in Oregon is just 1% contained, threatening thousands of homes
The Rum Creek Fire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and was 1% contained as of Tuesday, officials said. The wildfire has scorched an estimated 11,974 acres and has fire officials expanding structure protection plans for homes east of the fire from Hog Creek County Park north to Grave Creek in Josephine County, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said Tuesday.
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire
A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread to 500 acres in about an hour, the Siskiyou Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Photos posted on social media showed massive flames in the town of Weed, about 70 miles north of the city of Redding. In Southern California, firefighters were making progress Friday against two big wildfires despite dangerously hot weather.Containment of...
California wildfire forces major interstate to close
The so-called Route Fire in Southern California continues to burn out of control near Log Angeles. It has already burned nearly 5,000 acres and forced Interstate 5 to close in both directions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking the heat wave fueling the flames.Sept. 1, 2022.
California fires killing people before they can escape their homes, making seconds count
As the state's wildfire death toll rises to nine, some are urging a new focus on alert systems.
Thousands evacuate, several homes destroyed after large fire erupts in Northern California
A fast-moving fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire official said, and destroyed multiple homes on Friday as thousands of residents were forced to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Suzi Brady, a Cal Fire spokeswoman, said several people were injured...
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
Mosquito Fire doubles in size, conditions cause issues for firefighters
PLACER COUNTY — Fire agencies across Northern California are battling the Mosquito fire near Foresthill, facing challenging conditions.The Mosquito Fire doubled in size Wednesday as fire crews faced harsh conditions."Obviously, wind is the main contributor to fire growth and spread. That's the number one factor," said CAL FIRE spokesperson Robert Foxworthy.Crews stood inches away from wildfire flames, using hoses to stop the spread, but the unprecedented heat wave made things unbearable for firefighters."Extremely high temperatures can be taxing on the body, especially for firefighters when they're out working in these conditions," said Foxworthy, but crews continue to battle the blaze as evacuees wait to return home."We are from Foresthill. We woke up this morning, and you couldn't see 10 ft in front of you," says Derek Jones, who was evacuated from his Foresthill home Wednesday morning. Jones is now waiting at an evacuation center in Auburn with a clear view of the fire that forced him to leave.Evacuation centers are open on Bell Road in Auburn for families and animals.
Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire
Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th.
Mill Fire: 100 homes destroyed, 2 people burned, emergency declared
WEED -- A wind-swept wildfire near Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes.The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed, a city of about 2,600 people 250 miles north of San Francisco. The flames raced into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives.Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in...
Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures
VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
18 wildfires burning across Oregon, Washington force evacuations; thousands without power
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington state Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles of active, uncontained fires...
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks
HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
Corbett, Columbia Gorge, has power cut with wildfire threat
Residents will be without power until PGE re-electrifies lines Saturday evening, Sept. 10, at the earliestPower has been shutoff across the region as the state has fallen under a red flag warning with extremely high threats of wildfires due to dry conditions and high winds. As of Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, PGE preemptively cut power for folks in the Columbia River Gorge, including Springdale and Corbett, as well the Mount Hood foothills as part of a public safety power shutoff. In total about 30,000 customers lost power across the region in the opes of avoiding sparking a wildfire. ...
Oakridge and McKenzie Bridge resource centers open for residents to escape smoky air
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane County has opened three Community Resource Centers for community members of Oakridge and McKenzie Bridge to go to escape poor air quality and heat. Open 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. Will consider opening on Sunday, September 11 if power is still...
LTD bus service restored to Oakridge
EUGENE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
