The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,601 new cases countywide and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,398, county case totals to 3,431,991 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 90,167, with 501 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020. Two new deaths were reported on Tuesday in the SCV, one in Santa Clarita and one in Stevenson Ranch.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO