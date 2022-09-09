ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Comments / 0

Related
scvnews.com

Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch

Williams Homes, one of the nation’s leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on Sept. 24 and 25. Located in the hills of Castaic and overlooking the Santa Clarita Valley and Valencia below, the grand opening celebration will...
CASTAIC, CA
scvnews.com

COC EMT Program Celebrating 50 Years

On Thursday, Sept. 29, College of the Canyons will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Emergency Medical Technician program, which is the second oldest program of its kind in Los Angeles County. Since 1972, COC’s EMT program has trained more than 5,000 EMT students, with many going on to launch...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Oct. 16: Saugus Cafe ‘Clampers’ Plaque Dedication Ceremony

The Saugus Cafe will be recognized as the oldest continuing operational cafe in Los Angeles County during a plaque dedication ceremony Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. The Ancient and Honorable Organization of E Clampus Vitus, known as “Clampers”, Platrix Chapter #2 and Peter Lebeck Chapter #1866 will host the dedication ceremony. The ceremony will recognize the Saugus Cafe as the oldest continuing operational cafe in L.A. County and as a historical establishment that continues to provide bountiful meals steeped in California history.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
City
Lancaster, CA
Lancaster, CA
Football
Lancaster, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
scvnews.com

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV COVID Deaths Increase Total to 501

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,601 new cases countywide and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,398, county case totals to 3,431,991 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 90,167, with 501 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020. Two new deaths were reported on Tuesday in the SCV, one in Santa Clarita and one in Stevenson Ranch.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Monday COVID Roundup: 110 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 110 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 37 deaths and 4,544 new cases countywide. New COVID-19 cases weekend breakdown:. Monday, Sept. 12: 941. Sunday, Sept. 11: 1,255. Saturday,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Anderson
HeySoCal

Authorities ID man found dead in center of 710 Freeway

Authorities Friday identified a man who was found dead inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LONG BEACH, CA
scvnews.com

Fostering Youth Independence Seeking Local Youth Allies

Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. A special training session will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, for interested volunteers. Volunteer Allies have the unique opportunity to directly impact...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canyons#American Football#College Football#Avc#Cougars
kgoradio.com

Mysterious Billboards Warn Californians ‘Don’t Move To Texas’

As residents continue to leave California in droves, a number of mysterious new billboards have turned up in the state that warn people against moving to Texas. The billboards, which have appeared in Los Angeles and San Francisco, feature a hooded figure alongside the following message: “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”
TEXAS STATE
scvnews.com

Marcia Mayeda | Animal Sheltering V.S. Animal Warehousing

Recent media reports about overcrowding and lack of exercise for dogs at some other Los Angeles area animal shelters has prompted discussions about animal shelter population management. This is a key operational issue for animal shelters and deserving of the public’s attention. When I joined the Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nypressnews.com

Jurors to decide fate of Mongols member accused of killing Pomona SWAT officer

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) — A prosecutor told jurors Friday that the evidence overwhelmingly shows that a man murdered a Pomona SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant in San Gabriel. Meanwhile, the defense attorney urged jurors to acquit his client, whom he argued acted in self-defense...
scvnews.com

Landmark Settlement Reached to Address L.A. County Homeless Crisis

Los Angeles County announced Monday a landmark settlement in the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights lawsuit, committing millions in new funding to bring outreach and supportive services to some of the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness on the streets of Los Angeles. The settlement represents a new chapter in the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy