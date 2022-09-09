Read full article on original website
scvnews.com
Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch
Williams Homes, one of the nation’s leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on Sept. 24 and 25. Located in the hills of Castaic and overlooking the Santa Clarita Valley and Valencia below, the grand opening celebration will...
scvnews.com
COC EMT Program Celebrating 50 Years
On Thursday, Sept. 29, College of the Canyons will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Emergency Medical Technician program, which is the second oldest program of its kind in Los Angeles County. Since 1972, COC’s EMT program has trained more than 5,000 EMT students, with many going on to launch...
vvng.com
Driver of classic hot rod airlifted after crashing in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a classic hot rod was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing Saturday afternoon in Apple Valley. It happened at about 2:21 pm, on September 10, 2022, along Bear Valley Road, east of Deep Creek Road. The vehicle was traveling westbound...
scvnews.com
Oct. 16: Saugus Cafe ‘Clampers’ Plaque Dedication Ceremony
The Saugus Cafe will be recognized as the oldest continuing operational cafe in Los Angeles County during a plaque dedication ceremony Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. The Ancient and Honorable Organization of E Clampus Vitus, known as “Clampers”, Platrix Chapter #2 and Peter Lebeck Chapter #1866 will host the dedication ceremony. The ceremony will recognize the Saugus Cafe as the oldest continuing operational cafe in L.A. County and as a historical establishment that continues to provide bountiful meals steeped in California history.
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
scvnews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV COVID Deaths Increase Total to 501
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,601 new cases countywide and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,398, county case totals to 3,431,991 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 90,167, with 501 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020. Two new deaths were reported on Tuesday in the SCV, one in Santa Clarita and one in Stevenson Ranch.
scvnews.com
Monday COVID Roundup: 110 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 110 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 37 deaths and 4,544 new cases countywide. New COVID-19 cases weekend breakdown:. Monday, Sept. 12: 941. Sunday, Sept. 11: 1,255. Saturday,...
vvng.com
Pursuit suspect arrested after crashing on I-15 freeway in Victorville and running
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pursuit suspect was arrested after crashing on the I-15 freeway in Victorville and attempting to run from the scene. It happened on Saturday, September 10, 2022, and started in the area of Mariposa and Nisqualli Roads. The suspect led multiple patrol vehicles on a...
scvnews.com
L.A. County Library Now Taking Entries for Annual Bookmark Contest
LA County Library’s 43rd Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K to 12, which celebrates the joy of reading and creativity, is now open. Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 29. Kids and teens are encouraged to let their imagination shine using original designs to draw, paint, or create their...
Authorities ID man found dead in center of 710 Freeway
Authorities Friday identified a man who was found dead inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
scvnews.com
Fostering Youth Independence Seeking Local Youth Allies
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. A special training session will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, for interested volunteers. Volunteer Allies have the unique opportunity to directly impact...
Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
kgoradio.com
Mysterious Billboards Warn Californians ‘Don’t Move To Texas’
As residents continue to leave California in droves, a number of mysterious new billboards have turned up in the state that warn people against moving to Texas. The billboards, which have appeared in Los Angeles and San Francisco, feature a hooded figure alongside the following message: “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”
Watch: Customers step in when 13-year-old boy is assaulted inside California doughnut shop
Police are looking for the witnesses who intervened.
townandtourist.com
40 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Los Angeles (Come Hungry, Leave Happy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Los Angeles is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and cuisine. Dive into some of the best locally owned restaurants in Los Angeles and support local businesses.
scvnews.com
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Sheltering V.S. Animal Warehousing
Recent media reports about overcrowding and lack of exercise for dogs at some other Los Angeles area animal shelters has prompted discussions about animal shelter population management. This is a key operational issue for animal shelters and deserving of the public’s attention. When I joined the Los Angeles County...
nypressnews.com
Jurors to decide fate of Mongols member accused of killing Pomona SWAT officer
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) — A prosecutor told jurors Friday that the evidence overwhelmingly shows that a man murdered a Pomona SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant in San Gabriel. Meanwhile, the defense attorney urged jurors to acquit his client, whom he argued acted in self-defense...
Driver accused in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 ordered to remain jailed without bail
A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby has been ordered to remain jailed without bail.
AOL Corp
Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says
Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
scvnews.com
Landmark Settlement Reached to Address L.A. County Homeless Crisis
Los Angeles County announced Monday a landmark settlement in the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights lawsuit, committing millions in new funding to bring outreach and supportive services to some of the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness on the streets of Los Angeles. The settlement represents a new chapter in the...
