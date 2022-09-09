Ever had Indian food? How about African? Bangladeshi? You can taste all those cuisines and more at this year’s Parade of Nations on Saturday, September 17. The Parade of Nations starts at 11 a.m. at Quincy Green in Hancock. Floats and marchers with flags and banners will walk east down Quincy Street, cross the Portage Lift Bridge, then proceed east down Shelden Avenue through downtown Houghton. The Parade will then turn toward the water at Isle Royale Street before ending up at the Dee Stadium.

HANCOCK, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO