Madison County, ID

State trooper struck by car improving at local hospital

The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving. Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Man sentenced for driving drunk and pulling a gun on pedestrians

IDAHO FALLS – A man was sentenced Monday for drunk driving and pulling a gun on a group of pedestrians. Yeri Darwin Solorio-Alvarado, 28, was sentenced to between one to three years in prison and was given a two-year driver’s license suspension. Solorio-Alvarado was originally charged with felony...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Man charged in Jefferson County for burglaries, grand theft

RIGBY — A 38-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies after he was allegedly involved with vehicle burglaries near a boat dock in Rigby. Justin William Hurzeler made an initial court appearance on Monday in Jefferson County Court by zoom from the Bonneville County Jail. He was charged with three felonies, including two counts of burglary and grand theft.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Mother and son arrested after argument

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A mother and son were arrested Sunday after the mother allegedly threatened to get a gun to commit assault and her son hit a deputy in the face. According to a news release by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Carolelynn Williams, 55, called deputies to her Bonneville County home. Deputies arrived and Williams said her daughter and son-in-law were there to remove their belongings but the situation escalated to a verbal argument.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
UPDATE: Section of Idaho Falls street now open after gas leak repaired

As of 4:30 p.m., roads are now reopened. A spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Fire Department told EastIdahoNews.com that the repair for the gas leak was done sooner than expected. UPDATE:. Using alternate routes is strongly encouraged after lanes on Pancheri Drive will remain closed until at least Thursday morning...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
UPDATE: ISP trooper is improving after critical accident

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Injured Idaho State Police Trooper Michael Wendler is making positive strides in his recovery. According to the Jerome Police Department, Sgt. Wendler reached a big milestone on Sunday when the sensor - and drain for monitoring intracranial pressure - was removed. Wendler was also smiling...
JEROME, ID
Wyoming man arrested on attempted murder charge after domestic violence incident

STAR VALLEY RANCH, Wyo. (KUTV) — A man in Wyoming has been arrested after police said he attempted to use a firearm against a family member. They said Jordan G. Hale, 40, left the scene after the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the Star Valley Ranch area near the Idaho border on Saturday.
Idaho Falls man gets 15 years in prison for firing at police during high-speed chase

POCATELLO — A man who was found guilty of two felonies has been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison. Talon Scott Cavanaugh, 28, received 565 days of time served toward a sentence of 15 to 35 years in prison during a hearing last week, according to court records. This after he was found guilty of felony charges for aggravated assault and attempting to elude police officers, along with a persistent violator enhancement.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Firefighters from multiple agencies put out field fire near Arco Highway

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department on Wednesday. Great teamwork this afternoon! Just before 4 p.m. today we were dispatched to a field fire on the Arco Highway. The reporting party told the emergency communications officer that they were shooting when a spark caused the field to ignite.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Police seek information after woman says she was assaulted at Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT — Law enforcement in Blackfoot are looking for more information about a woman who was allegedly injured during a dispute with a security guard at the Eastern Idaho State Fair on Friday night. On Saturday, the Blackfoot Police Department released a statement about a widely circulated social media...
Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
KIMBERLY, ID
Rexburg annexes Hibbard Flats, continues growth trajectory

Rexburg’s City Council voted 4-1 Wednesday to approve the annexation and rezoning of Hibbard Flats at 1175 N. 12th W. from Madison County’s Rural Residential 1 to Low Density Residential 1. Most of the property is situated within Rexburg’s impact zone in Madison County. “It’s adjacent to...
REXBURG, ID

