Kokomo, IN

Kokomo police seek help identifying burglary suspect

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JEOx_0hosipX700

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect caught on camera at a business.

The Kokomo Police Department said it was called to Doc’s Pool and Spas on Tuesday in reference to a burglary.

Police said the suspect entered the business sometime between Saturday and Tuesday and stole items.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5g3F_0hosipX700
    (Photo Provided By Kokomo Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9Gwj_0hosipX700
    (Photo Provided By Kokomo Police Department)

Anyone with information on the suspect should call Detective Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017.  The public can leave anonymous tips by using the Kokomo Police tip411 app.

