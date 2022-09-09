It's hard for those of us who experienced the horrifying news of 9/11 to imagine that that was 21 years ago. There is a generation now that is legal to buy a beer that wasn't even born yet when the attacks on our country were perpetrated 21 years ago. 21 years ago... I was too young to remember details about the Kennedy assasination, but people reference that day as one they remember exactly where they were when they heard the news. For me, the first day like that was when Elvis died. Not that I was particularly a huge Elvis fan, but he was an icon my whole life.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO