FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSLA
Political science professor says death of queen causing culture shock for U.S.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, conversations on the late monarch are being held around the world and in the ArkLaTex. Dr. Mandi Donahoe, assistant political science professor at Centenary College, says the political scene in the UK has been shaken up and the importance of the crown has fallen since the queen’s passing.
Shreveport YMCA Honors 9/11 Firefighters & First Responders
It's hard for those of us who experienced the horrifying news of 9/11 to imagine that that was 21 years ago. There is a generation now that is legal to buy a beer that wasn't even born yet when the attacks on our country were perpetrated 21 years ago. 21 years ago... I was too young to remember details about the Kennedy assasination, but people reference that day as one they remember exactly where they were when they heard the news. For me, the first day like that was when Elvis died. Not that I was particularly a huge Elvis fan, but he was an icon my whole life.
Getting An Early Start On Halloween? Head To Bossier City
Spooky season has officially arrived in Bossier City. Stop after stop after stop is already set for Halloween. If you find yourself in the mood to decorate for the Halloween season, heading to Bossier is a prime spot to get down with some vampires and ghosts. Not just because there are plenty of options around, but because you can get a lot done in a small area.
National Night Out Party Guide for Shreveport, Bossier and Caddo
Just like everything else, we do things a little differently here in Shreveport, Bossier and the rest of the Ark-La-Tex!. National Night Out was celebrated by the rest of the country back on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, but not here in Shreveport. Why don't we celebrate National Night Out when...
KSLA
SporTran names new chief of staff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Baton Rouge native Jimmy D. Thomas will now serve as SporTran’s new chief of staff. In his new role, Thomas will handle the day-to-day operations of SporTran and for Metro Management, Inc. (SporTran’s parent company) Thomas will “take the lead in acquiring additional transit properties and contracts along the Gulf Coast Region, from Texas to Georgia,” according to a news release.
listenupyall.com
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
KTAL
Mayoral forum has Shreveport residents hopeful for November 8th election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, ten mayoral candidates hoping to lead Shreveport for the next four years spoke to the public at Huntington High School. Each candidate had two minutes to speak about numerous topics that matter most to citizens. The first topic of discussion during the forum touched on Shreveport water issues.
Louisiana deputies share ‘poison napkin’ warning
The De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
KSLA
Shreveport abortion clinic building goes up for sale
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Realtor’s “For Sale” sign has gone up in front of Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport. Louisiana Right to Life this week took note of the signage outside the abortion clinic in the 200 block of Kings Highway:. And Congressman...
Checkout the Cleanup Efforts in Bossier City
Lots of folks showed up over the weekend for the Keep Bossier Beautiful work day. Dozens showed up to hit the streets to clean up several neighborhoods across Bossier City. Bossier City Councilmen Vince Maggio and Chris Smith helped get volunteers out to help. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office also stepped up to help with the cleanup effort. Bossier Parish School Board members Adam Bass and Dennis Bamburg helped plan the big day.
westcentralsbest.com
Fire breaks out at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire broke out at the Southern Trace Country Club Clubhouse in Shreveport Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 8:26 p.m. At one point there were up to 17 Shreveport fire units on the scene. The Shreveport Fire Department confirmed the fire was confined to the...
KSLA
Red River Army Depot officials, vendors sentenced in federal bribery & conspiracy scheme
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Four people, including two Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials, have been sentenced for their roles in a federal bribery and conspiracy case. U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston made the announcement Tuesday, Sept. 13. DETAILS. Jeffrey Harrison, 44, of Texarkana - A former RRAD vendor, Harrison pleaded...
KSLA
Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. “Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.
National Night Out Parade in Downtown Shreveport
Shreveport Police Department invites all members of the community to come out and enjoy the 2022 National Night Out Parade, Thursday September 15th at 6PM. The parade will travel from the 400 block to the 600 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. SPD and city officials want to give crime and drugs a going away party.
KSLA
Head of Bossier police union indicted after FBI raid of police headquarters
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The head of the Bossier City police union and his co-defendant have been indicted on charges. They were both arrested after the FBI raided the police department’s headquarters in late August. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Harold “BJ” Sanford and Mitchell Morehead were indicted. Their charges...
KTBS
SWEPCO begins removal of Arsenal Hill chimney stacks
SHREVEPORT, La. - Southwestern Electric Power Co. announced Monday that the company has begun the process to remove the nearly century-old chimney stacks at its Arsenal Hill Power Plant in Shreveport. The two chimneys, each standing at 275 feet tall, have not been used since the 1970s when the plant’s...
KSLA
Members of youth-led organization clean streets of a Shreveport neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — About a dozen students came together Saturday, Sept. 10 to pick up trash and litter in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood. The nonprofit is led by high school students from area schools, including but not limited to Captain Shreve, Caddo Magnet High and C.E. Byrd. “Shreveport...
redriverradio.org
Robinson's Rescue Spay / Neuter Clinic Celebrates 14th Anniversary
ROBINSON’S RESCUE: Robinson’s Rescue, a low-cost spay and neuter clinic in Shreveport has reached an important milestone this week as it’s celebrating its 14th year in providing affordable spay and neutering services for dogs and cats. Robinson’s Rescue CEO and Medical Director, Dr. Andrea Master Everson shares more details.
Shreveport Man Found Guilty in 2019 Stabbing
A Shreveport man who stabbed another man in the face following an altercation in 2019 was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery by a Caddo Parish jury Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The six-person jury found Patrick Adams, 48, guilty of the July 55, 2019 attack on Charles Green at a...
texarkanafyi.com
In Texarkana on September 13 Back in 1960
On September 13, 1960, John F. Kennedy made a campaign stop in Texarkana. He participated and rode in the Four States Fair Parade, and spoke to the crowds at the Fairgrounds. This is the speech from that day. I was able to be in the crowd for Jimmy Carter when...
96.5 KVKI
